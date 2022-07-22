US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 19, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                35,949    -30,925    381,692     -9,861   -374,576     32,505
 Soybeans            26,451     -4,202    146,682     -9,650   -140,592     13,486
 Soyoil              -2,481     -2,931     90,123     -1,894    -91,831      3,798
 CBOT wheat         -47,233        941    118,733     -2,787    -62,736      1,726
 KCBT wheat          -9,675     -4,157     49,564       -150    -36,708      4,780
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               125,303    -25,871    256,617     -6,201   -375,936     35,578
 Soybeans            87,832     -7,879     95,111     -4,946   -143,128     14,052
 Soymeal             66,588     -1,703     81,642        907   -191,420     -1,496
 Soyoil              17,844     -1,033     77,952      1,001   -103,883      1,693
 CBOT wheat          -6,816       -372     63,805      1,486    -50,858        221
 KCBT wheat          11,868     -4,519     26,943        781    -30,811      4,549
 MGEX wheat             982     -1,672      1,235          2     -4,153      1,170
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          6,034     -6,563     91,983      2,269    -85,822      5,940

 Live cattle         19,665      1,585     59,798        161    -95,971       -568
 Feeder cattle       -2,544      3,265      3,486         85      4,413     -1,481
 Lean hogs           45,345      5,411     47,404     -2,290    -81,174     -3,399

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                37,084    -11,785    -43,067      8,279  1,878,222    -28,592
 Soybeans            -7,275     -1,592    -32,540        366    782,719     -7,722
 Soymeal             21,354      2,141     21,836        150    444,043      3,953
 Soyoil               3,898     -2,687      4,190      1,027    436,352      8,919
 CBOT wheat           2,633     -1,455     -8,763        120    411,445     13,273
 KCBT wheat          -4,820       -337     -3,180       -474    178,991      6,361
 MGEX wheat           2,016       -662        -80      1,160     62,770       -417
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat           -171     -2,454    -12,023        806    653,206     19,217

 Live cattle         19,426       -854     -2,916       -324    326,211     -4,658
 Feeder cattle          178       -430     -5,534     -1,439     49,753     -2,744
 Lean hogs           -1,045       -236    -10,531        514    257,851      1,466
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               103,315    -25,209    250,488     -4,674   -416,099     35,596
 Soybeans            83,070     -7,665     94,157     -4,738   -168,584     17,595
 Soymeal             66,487     -1,074     79,678        628   -199,982     -1,145
 Soyoil              17,656       -172     75,725        382   -106,174      1,369
 CBOT wheat         -11,553     -1,119     56,869        686    -53,696     -2,554
 KCBT wheat          11,793     -4,531     27,304        946    -32,196      4,685
 MGEX wheat             982     -1,672      1,194          1     -4,921      1,131
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          1,222     -7,322     85,367      1,633    -90,813      3,262

 Live cattle         13,823      1,591     59,599        182    -82,135       -182
 Feeder cattle       -3,575      2,948      3,445        102      3,463       -850
 Lean hogs           43,642      5,155     47,475     -2,162    -69,155     -2,783

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               106,625    -12,007    -44,329      6,294  1,308,458    -24,741
 Soybeans            19,523     -4,861    -28,166       -331    602,987     -8,764
 Soymeal             34,187      1,351     19,630        240    400,587      3,868
 Soyoil               9,669     -2,291      3,124        712    375,032      5,266
 CBOT wheat          18,075      3,002     -9,695        -15    292,700      4,518
 KCBT wheat          -3,463       -559     -3,438       -541    158,686      4,928
 MGEX wheat           2,800       -553        -55      1,093     59,574       -561
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         17,412      1,890    -13,188        537    510,960      8,885

 Live cattle          8,133     -1,534        580        -57    264,652     -5,709
 Feeder cattle        1,505     -1,016     -4,838     -1,184     37,681     -3,040
 Lean hogs          -14,023       -595     -7,939        385    199,960      5,684
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

