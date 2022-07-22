Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

July 22 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 19, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 35,949 -30,925 381,692 -9,861 -374,576 32,505 Soybeans 26,451 -4,202 146,682 -9,650 -140,592 13,486 Soyoil -2,481 -2,931 90,123 -1,894 -91,831 3,798 CBOT wheat -47,233 941 118,733 -2,787 -62,736 1,726 KCBT wheat -9,675 -4,157 49,564 -150 -36,708 4,780 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 125,303 -25,871 256,617 -6,201 -375,936 35,578 Soybeans 87,832 -7,879 95,111 -4,946 -143,128 14,052 Soymeal 66,588 -1,703 81,642 907 -191,420 -1,496 Soyoil 17,844 -1,033 77,952 1,001 -103,883 1,693 CBOT wheat -6,816 -372 63,805 1,486 -50,858 221 KCBT wheat 11,868 -4,519 26,943 781 -30,811 4,549 MGEX wheat 982 -1,672 1,235 2 -4,153 1,170 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 6,034 -6,563 91,983 2,269 -85,822 5,940 Live cattle 19,665 1,585 59,798 161 -95,971 -568 Feeder cattle -2,544 3,265 3,486 85 4,413 -1,481 Lean hogs 45,345 5,411 47,404 -2,290 -81,174 -3,399 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 37,084 -11,785 -43,067 8,279 1,878,222 -28,592 Soybeans -7,275 -1,592 -32,540 366 782,719 -7,722 Soymeal 21,354 2,141 21,836 150 444,043 3,953 Soyoil 3,898 -2,687 4,190 1,027 436,352 8,919 CBOT wheat 2,633 -1,455 -8,763 120 411,445 13,273 KCBT wheat -4,820 -337 -3,180 -474 178,991 6,361 MGEX wheat 2,016 -662 -80 1,160 62,770 -417 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -171 -2,454 -12,023 806 653,206 19,217 Live cattle 19,426 -854 -2,916 -324 326,211 -4,658 Feeder cattle 178 -430 -5,534 -1,439 49,753 -2,744 Lean hogs -1,045 -236 -10,531 514 257,851 1,466 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 103,315 -25,209 250,488 -4,674 -416,099 35,596 Soybeans 83,070 -7,665 94,157 -4,738 -168,584 17,595 Soymeal 66,487 -1,074 79,678 628 -199,982 -1,145 Soyoil 17,656 -172 75,725 382 -106,174 1,369 CBOT wheat -11,553 -1,119 56,869 686 -53,696 -2,554 KCBT wheat 11,793 -4,531 27,304 946 -32,196 4,685 MGEX wheat 982 -1,672 1,194 1 -4,921 1,131 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 1,222 -7,322 85,367 1,633 -90,813 3,262 Live cattle 13,823 1,591 59,599 182 -82,135 -182 Feeder cattle -3,575 2,948 3,445 102 3,463 -850 Lean hogs 43,642 5,155 47,475 -2,162 -69,155 -2,783 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 106,625 -12,007 -44,329 6,294 1,308,458 -24,741 Soybeans 19,523 -4,861 -28,166 -331 602,987 -8,764 Soymeal 34,187 1,351 19,630 240 400,587 3,868 Soyoil 9,669 -2,291 3,124 712 375,032 5,266 CBOT wheat 18,075 3,002 -9,695 -15 292,700 4,518 KCBT wheat -3,463 -559 -3,438 -541 158,686 4,928 MGEX wheat 2,800 -553 -55 1,093 59,574 -561 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 17,412 1,890 -13,188 537 510,960 8,885 Live cattle 8,133 -1,534 580 -57 264,652 -5,709 Feeder cattle 1,505 -1,016 -4,838 -1,184 37,681 -3,040 Lean hogs -14,023 -595 -7,939 385 199,960 5,684 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

