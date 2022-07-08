US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 5, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

    July 8 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 5, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                73,449    -64,988    405,599    -19,113   -420,847     89,083
 Soybeans            33,564    -12,567    170,183    -11,192   -165,614     27,720
 Soyoil               6,306     -8,914     96,629     -2,908   -107,315     15,700
 CBOT wheat         -47,436        295    129,439     -6,593    -73,524      9,273
 KCBT wheat          -2,982     -2,215     52,763     -2,598    -46,569      5,264
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               172,867    -55,748    269,969      5,767   -428,714     78,788
 Soybeans           105,048    -19,450    105,056        153   -168,327     23,589
 Soymeal             65,777      3,321     82,129        150   -184,276      4,119
 Soyoil              24,929     -8,677     80,173        623   -116,805     13,234
 CBOT wheat             -42     -1,063     61,498      4,491    -58,738      2,017
 KCBT wheat          22,037     -2,819     25,778       -809    -39,527      4,614
 MGEX wheat           5,131     -2,955        665        283     -6,434      5,760
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         27,126     -6,837     87,941      3,965   -104,699     12,391

 Live cattle         14,297     -9,968     61,290     -2,153    -91,910      8,544
 Feeder cattle       -7,531     -2,211      3,645       -342      6,547      1,050
 Lean hogs           28,485     -2,155     52,545       -706    -69,029      2,659

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                44,078    -23,825    -58,201     -4,983  1,854,508     -1,463
 Soybeans            -3,644       -331    -38,133     -3,960    805,841      5,375
 Soymeal             17,694     -2,881     18,677     -4,709    435,036      4,221
 Soyoil               7,324     -1,303      4,380     -3,878    414,025      9,387
 CBOT wheat           5,761     -2,471     -8,479     -2,976    387,076     11,528
 KCBT wheat          -5,075       -535     -3,214       -450    170,838       -642
 MGEX wheat           2,157       -902     -1,518     -2,186     65,698     -1,651
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          2,843     -3,908    -13,211     -5,612    623,612      9,235

 Live cattle         19,646      2,119     -3,324      1,458    341,485       -258
 Feeder cattle        1,168        872     -3,830        632     54,342        234
 Lean hogs           -1,080        303    -10,921       -103    251,545     10,001
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               157,976    -53,957    264,660      1,177   -472,101     65,492
 Soybeans           101,697    -20,918    104,259     -1,713   -197,897     14,780
 Soymeal             65,185      3,826     81,006         16   -193,767      2,092
 Soyoil              24,752     -8,381     79,159      1,027   -117,773     13,584
 CBOT wheat          -1,978       -809     56,131     -1,459    -55,508      3,953
 KCBT wheat          21,988     -2,711     25,963     -1,076    -40,878      4,507
 MGEX wheat           5,131     -2,955        608        264     -7,156      5,554
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         25,141     -6,475     82,702     -2,271   -103,542     14,014

 Live cattle          9,117     -9,993     60,900     -1,948    -81,491      8,437
 Feeder cattle       -8,041     -2,201      3,546       -320      4,237      1,078
 Lean hogs           27,084     -2,403     52,388       -572    -58,582      1,717

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               102,729    -13,440    -53,264        728  1,331,035     -7,019
 Soybeans            23,794      9,216    -31,853     -1,365    638,675    -14,662
 Soymeal             30,759     -1,807     16,817     -4,127    394,947      3,415
 Soyoil               9,929     -1,856      3,933     -4,374    364,800      1,524
 CBOT wheat          10,362      1,514     -9,007     -3,199    288,754     -2,287
 KCBT wheat          -4,087       -551     -2,986       -169    153,674     -2,279
 MGEX wheat           2,812       -760     -1,395     -2,103     62,879     -1,763
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          9,087        203    -13,388     -5,471    505,307     -6,329

 Live cattle         10,912      2,187        562      1,317    280,113        -46
 Feeder cattle        3,906        803     -3,648        640     42,281        106
 Lean hogs          -11,877      1,323     -9,013        -65    193,546      7,210
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular