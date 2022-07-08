Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

July 8 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 5, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 73,449 -64,988 405,599 -19,113 -420,847 89,083 Soybeans 33,564 -12,567 170,183 -11,192 -165,614 27,720 Soyoil 6,306 -8,914 96,629 -2,908 -107,315 15,700 CBOT wheat -47,436 295 129,439 -6,593 -73,524 9,273 KCBT wheat -2,982 -2,215 52,763 -2,598 -46,569 5,264 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 172,867 -55,748 269,969 5,767 -428,714 78,788 Soybeans 105,048 -19,450 105,056 153 -168,327 23,589 Soymeal 65,777 3,321 82,129 150 -184,276 4,119 Soyoil 24,929 -8,677 80,173 623 -116,805 13,234 CBOT wheat -42 -1,063 61,498 4,491 -58,738 2,017 KCBT wheat 22,037 -2,819 25,778 -809 -39,527 4,614 MGEX wheat 5,131 -2,955 665 283 -6,434 5,760 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 27,126 -6,837 87,941 3,965 -104,699 12,391 Live cattle 14,297 -9,968 61,290 -2,153 -91,910 8,544 Feeder cattle -7,531 -2,211 3,645 -342 6,547 1,050 Lean hogs 28,485 -2,155 52,545 -706 -69,029 2,659 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 44,078 -23,825 -58,201 -4,983 1,854,508 -1,463 Soybeans -3,644 -331 -38,133 -3,960 805,841 5,375 Soymeal 17,694 -2,881 18,677 -4,709 435,036 4,221 Soyoil 7,324 -1,303 4,380 -3,878 414,025 9,387 CBOT wheat 5,761 -2,471 -8,479 -2,976 387,076 11,528 KCBT wheat -5,075 -535 -3,214 -450 170,838 -642 MGEX wheat 2,157 -902 -1,518 -2,186 65,698 -1,651 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 2,843 -3,908 -13,211 -5,612 623,612 9,235 Live cattle 19,646 2,119 -3,324 1,458 341,485 -258 Feeder cattle 1,168 872 -3,830 632 54,342 234 Lean hogs -1,080 303 -10,921 -103 251,545 10,001 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 157,976 -53,957 264,660 1,177 -472,101 65,492 Soybeans 101,697 -20,918 104,259 -1,713 -197,897 14,780 Soymeal 65,185 3,826 81,006 16 -193,767 2,092 Soyoil 24,752 -8,381 79,159 1,027 -117,773 13,584 CBOT wheat -1,978 -809 56,131 -1,459 -55,508 3,953 KCBT wheat 21,988 -2,711 25,963 -1,076 -40,878 4,507 MGEX wheat 5,131 -2,955 608 264 -7,156 5,554 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 25,141 -6,475 82,702 -2,271 -103,542 14,014 Live cattle 9,117 -9,993 60,900 -1,948 -81,491 8,437 Feeder cattle -8,041 -2,201 3,546 -320 4,237 1,078 Lean hogs 27,084 -2,403 52,388 -572 -58,582 1,717 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 102,729 -13,440 -53,264 728 1,331,035 -7,019 Soybeans 23,794 9,216 -31,853 -1,365 638,675 -14,662 Soymeal 30,759 -1,807 16,817 -4,127 394,947 3,415 Soyoil 9,929 -1,856 3,933 -4,374 364,800 1,524 CBOT wheat 10,362 1,514 -9,007 -3,199 288,754 -2,287 KCBT wheat -4,087 -551 -2,986 -169 153,674 -2,279 MGEX wheat 2,812 -760 -1,395 -2,103 62,879 -1,763 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 9,087 203 -13,388 -5,471 505,307 -6,329 Live cattle 10,912 2,187 562 1,317 280,113 -46 Feeder cattle 3,906 803 -3,648 640 42,281 106 Lean hogs -11,877 1,323 -9,013 -65 193,546 7,210 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.