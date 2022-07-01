Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

July 1 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 28, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 138,437 -39,903 424,713 -17,567 -509,931 61,512 Soybeans 46,131 -20,153 181,376 -15,900 -193,334 42,589 Soyoil 15,219 -21,979 99,537 419 -123,016 23,904 CBOT wheat -47,732 -5,361 136,032 -5,905 -82,798 13,263 KCBT wheat -766 -2,861 55,361 -5,422 -51,832 6,760 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 228,615 -36,649 264,201 -2,828 -507,502 58,018 Soybeans 124,498 -29,914 104,904 -2,142 -191,916 40,938 Soymeal 62,457 2,076 81,979 -3,931 -188,397 6,599 Soyoil 33,605 -17,281 79,550 30 -130,039 23,765 CBOT wheat 1,020 -2,914 57,006 1,095 -60,755 9,502 KCBT wheat 24,856 -7,738 26,588 -1,644 -44,142 8,356 MGEX wheat 8,086 -4,353 382 -334 -12,194 7,825 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 33,962 -15,005 83,976 -883 -117,091 25,683 Live cattle 24,265 -14,876 63,443 -3,695 -100,454 20,144 Feeder cattle -5,320 -1,789 3,987 -195 5,498 1,499 Lean hogs 30,639 1,825 53,251 -2,033 -71,689 -1,035 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 67,903 -14,499 -53,218 -4,043 1,855,971 -343,833 Soybeans -3,313 -2,346 -34,174 -6,535 800,466 -159,397 Soymeal 20,574 -758 23,387 -3,986 430,815 -25,988 Soyoil 8,626 -4,169 8,258 -2,345 404,637 -46,817 CBOT wheat 8,232 -5,686 -5,502 -1,997 375,548 -77,464 KCBT wheat -4,539 -497 -2,763 1,523 171,480 -28,385 MGEX wheat 3,060 -145 667 -2,993 67,349 -4,953 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 6,753 -6,328 -7,598 -3,467 614,377 -110,802 Live cattle 17,527 -2,480 -4,782 906 341,743 5,570 Feeder cattle 296 -52 -4,461 538 54,108 -1,521 Lean hogs -1,383 919 -10,818 324 241,543 2,817 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 211,933 -29,758 263,483 -4,360 -537,593 56,724 Soybeans 122,615 -26,701 105,972 -5,284 -212,677 51,547 Soymeal 61,359 1,578 80,990 -4,628 -195,859 9,558 Soyoil 33,133 -18,003 78,132 -1,417 -131,357 26,061 CBOT wheat -1,169 -4,387 57,590 1,576 -59,461 11,960 KCBT wheat 24,699 -6,414 27,039 -915 -45,385 8,569 MGEX wheat 8,086 -4,352 344 9 -12,710 8,070 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 31,616 -15,153 84,973 670 -117,556 28,599 Live cattle 19,110 -13,962 62,848 -4,121 -89,928 15,682 Feeder cattle -5,840 -1,667 3,866 -207 3,159 1,199 Lean hogs 29,487 1,827 52,960 -2,253 -60,299 -2,045 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 116,169 -22,309 -53,992 -297 1,338,054 -174,098 Soybeans 14,578 -14,485 -30,488 -5,077 653,337 -92,157 Soymeal 32,566 -3,024 20,944 -3,484 391,532 -11,798 Soyoil 11,785 -4,609 8,307 -2,032 363,276 -24,043 CBOT wheat 8,848 -7,001 -5,808 -2,148 291,041 -29,285 KCBT wheat -3,536 -1,951 -2,817 711 155,953 -17,212 MGEX wheat 3,572 -932 708 -2,795 64,642 -3,616 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 8,884 -9,884 -7,917 -4,232 511,636 -50,113 Live cattle 8,725 1,675 -755 726 280,159 3,905 Feeder cattle 3,103 316 -4,288 359 42,175 -1,856 Lean hogs -13,200 2,401 -8,948 70 186,336 -198 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

