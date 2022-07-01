US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

    July 1 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 28, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               138,437    -39,903    424,713    -17,567   -509,931     61,512
 Soybeans            46,131    -20,153    181,376    -15,900   -193,334     42,589
 Soyoil              15,219    -21,979     99,537        419   -123,016     23,904
 CBOT wheat         -47,732     -5,361    136,032     -5,905    -82,798     13,263
 KCBT wheat            -766     -2,861     55,361     -5,422    -51,832      6,760
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               228,615    -36,649    264,201     -2,828   -507,502     58,018
 Soybeans           124,498    -29,914    104,904     -2,142   -191,916     40,938
 Soymeal             62,457      2,076     81,979     -3,931   -188,397      6,599
 Soyoil              33,605    -17,281     79,550         30   -130,039     23,765
 CBOT wheat           1,020     -2,914     57,006      1,095    -60,755      9,502
 KCBT wheat          24,856     -7,738     26,588     -1,644    -44,142      8,356
 MGEX wheat           8,086     -4,353        382       -334    -12,194      7,825
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         33,962    -15,005     83,976       -883   -117,091     25,683

 Live cattle         24,265    -14,876     63,443     -3,695   -100,454     20,144
 Feeder cattle       -5,320     -1,789      3,987       -195      5,498      1,499
 Lean hogs           30,639      1,825     53,251     -2,033    -71,689     -1,035

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                67,903    -14,499    -53,218     -4,043  1,855,971   -343,833
 Soybeans            -3,313     -2,346    -34,174     -6,535    800,466   -159,397
 Soymeal             20,574       -758     23,387     -3,986    430,815    -25,988
 Soyoil               8,626     -4,169      8,258     -2,345    404,637    -46,817
 CBOT wheat           8,232     -5,686     -5,502     -1,997    375,548    -77,464
 KCBT wheat          -4,539       -497     -2,763      1,523    171,480    -28,385
 MGEX wheat           3,060       -145        667     -2,993     67,349     -4,953
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          6,753     -6,328     -7,598     -3,467    614,377   -110,802

 Live cattle         17,527     -2,480     -4,782        906    341,743      5,570
 Feeder cattle          296        -52     -4,461        538     54,108     -1,521
 Lean hogs           -1,383        919    -10,818        324    241,543      2,817
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               211,933    -29,758    263,483     -4,360   -537,593     56,724
 Soybeans           122,615    -26,701    105,972     -5,284   -212,677     51,547
 Soymeal             61,359      1,578     80,990     -4,628   -195,859      9,558
 Soyoil              33,133    -18,003     78,132     -1,417   -131,357     26,061
 CBOT wheat          -1,169     -4,387     57,590      1,576    -59,461     11,960
 KCBT wheat          24,699     -6,414     27,039       -915    -45,385      8,569
 MGEX wheat           8,086     -4,352        344          9    -12,710      8,070
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         31,616    -15,153     84,973        670   -117,556     28,599

 Live cattle         19,110    -13,962     62,848     -4,121    -89,928     15,682
 Feeder cattle       -5,840     -1,667      3,866       -207      3,159      1,199
 Lean hogs           29,487      1,827     52,960     -2,253    -60,299     -2,045

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               116,169    -22,309    -53,992       -297  1,338,054   -174,098
 Soybeans            14,578    -14,485    -30,488     -5,077    653,337    -92,157
 Soymeal             32,566     -3,024     20,944     -3,484    391,532    -11,798
 Soyoil              11,785     -4,609      8,307     -2,032    363,276    -24,043
 CBOT wheat           8,848     -7,001     -5,808     -2,148    291,041    -29,285
 KCBT wheat          -3,536     -1,951     -2,817        711    155,953    -17,212
 MGEX wheat           3,572       -932        708     -2,795     64,642     -3,616
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          8,884     -9,884     -7,917     -4,232    511,636    -50,113

 Live cattle          8,725      1,675       -755        726    280,159      3,905
 Feeder cattle        3,103        316     -4,288        359     42,175     -1,856
 Lean hogs          -13,200      2,401     -8,948         70    186,336       -198
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

