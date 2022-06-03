Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

June 3 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 31, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 192,519 -11,977 467,100 -9,680 -616,815 18,883 Soybeans 90,313 292 190,760 1,280 -251,761 -2,584 Soyoil 44,147 -4,366 108,643 -1,573 -170,395 7,866 CBOT wheat -34,071 -2,493 149,997 -3,346 -112,474 7,374 KCBT wheat 9,566 -2,806 62,893 -977 -72,726 4,625 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 268,964 -22,505 279,655 -4,714 -613,701 21,755 Soybeans 164,630 1,562 112,245 6,429 -251,670 -5,848 Soymeal 47,362 -1,792 90,994 968 -190,803 -472 Soyoil 64,461 -4,533 86,213 -161 -177,793 7,009 CBOT wheat 15,024 -7,230 59,578 -1,188 -84,810 7,208 KCBT wheat 40,650 -3,896 27,379 196 -64,764 4,021 MGEX wheat 15,523 292 895 64 -26,493 494 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 71,197 -10,834 87,852 -928 -176,067 11,723 Live cattle 12,085 -4,229 71,010 258 -98,643 5,330 Feeder cattle -9,014 -19 4,834 -362 6,064 647 Lean hogs 18,491 3,610 51,877 235 -62,754 -1,143 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 107,886 2,689 -42,804 2,774 2,212,940 24,795 Soybeans 4,108 -3,155 -29,313 1,012 963,118 30,125 Soymeal 20,885 -711 31,562 2,008 418,915 13,000 Soyoil 9,513 -387 17,606 -1,928 446,521 10,063 CBOT wheat 13,660 2,744 -3,452 -1,535 454,385 692 KCBT wheat -3,533 520 269 -841 205,209 1,453 MGEX wheat 4,574 -588 5,500 -263 77,337 -955 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 14,701 2,676 2,317 -2,639 736,931 1,190 Live cattle 20,540 -1,201 -4,993 -158 370,743 5,737 Feeder cattle 367 664 -2,251 -930 58,623 -4,759 Lean hogs 69 -1,372 -7,684 -1,329 261,981 -4,030 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 246,700 -20,791 285,091 -6,001 -638,439 25,175 Soybeans 160,159 1,654 116,691 6,659 -275,448 -6,369 Soymeal 47,371 -1,855 90,377 388 -199,761 -1,384 Soyoil 63,429 -4,356 86,486 -319 -178,773 6,723 CBOT wheat 16,679 -8,104 61,603 -1,063 -80,250 6,755 KCBT wheat 39,671 -4,059 27,877 -114 -64,605 3,313 MGEX wheat 15,380 256 721 12 -26,641 517 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 71,730 -11,907 90,201 -1,165 -171,496 10,585 Live cattle 9,706 -4,320 70,909 296 -89,475 3,291 Feeder cattle -9,270 -187 4,814 -519 4,225 981 Lean hogs 17,295 4,120 51,601 329 -53,810 -1,299 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 157,500 -2,857 -50,852 4,474 1,564,217 19,332 Soybeans 25,919 -3,944 -27,321 2,000 753,373 23,473 Soymeal 33,383 702 28,630 2,149 370,669 10,619 Soyoil 11,612 -99 17,246 -1,949 383,135 10,428 CBOT wheat 5,630 4,069 -3,662 -1,657 331,136 4,529 KCBT wheat -3,404 1,656 461 -796 180,591 2,894 MGEX wheat 5,265 -426 5,275 -359 73,707 -1,185 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 7,491 5,299 2,074 -2,812 585,434 6,238 Live cattle 9,834 1,113 -974 -380 299,155 2,933 Feeder cattle 2,540 374 -2,309 -649 47,357 -745 Lean hogs -8,078 -2,261 -7,008 -889 193,769 -2,510 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

