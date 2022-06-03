US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
    June 3 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 31, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               192,519    -11,977    467,100     -9,680   -616,815     18,883
 Soybeans            90,313        292    190,760      1,280   -251,761     -2,584
 Soyoil              44,147     -4,366    108,643     -1,573   -170,395      7,866
 CBOT wheat         -34,071     -2,493    149,997     -3,346   -112,474      7,374
 KCBT wheat           9,566     -2,806     62,893       -977    -72,726      4,625
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               268,964    -22,505    279,655     -4,714   -613,701     21,755
 Soybeans           164,630      1,562    112,245      6,429   -251,670     -5,848
 Soymeal             47,362     -1,792     90,994        968   -190,803       -472
 Soyoil              64,461     -4,533     86,213       -161   -177,793      7,009
 CBOT wheat          15,024     -7,230     59,578     -1,188    -84,810      7,208
 KCBT wheat          40,650     -3,896     27,379        196    -64,764      4,021
 MGEX wheat          15,523        292        895         64    -26,493        494
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         71,197    -10,834     87,852       -928   -176,067     11,723

 Live cattle         12,085     -4,229     71,010        258    -98,643      5,330
 Feeder cattle       -9,014        -19      4,834       -362      6,064        647
 Lean hogs           18,491      3,610     51,877        235    -62,754     -1,143

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               107,886      2,689    -42,804      2,774  2,212,940     24,795
 Soybeans             4,108     -3,155    -29,313      1,012    963,118     30,125
 Soymeal             20,885       -711     31,562      2,008    418,915     13,000
 Soyoil               9,513       -387     17,606     -1,928    446,521     10,063
 CBOT wheat          13,660      2,744     -3,452     -1,535    454,385        692
 KCBT wheat          -3,533        520        269       -841    205,209      1,453
 MGEX wheat           4,574       -588      5,500       -263     77,337       -955
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         14,701      2,676      2,317     -2,639    736,931      1,190

 Live cattle         20,540     -1,201     -4,993       -158    370,743      5,737
 Feeder cattle          367        664     -2,251       -930     58,623     -4,759
 Lean hogs               69     -1,372     -7,684     -1,329    261,981     -4,030
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               246,700    -20,791    285,091     -6,001   -638,439     25,175
 Soybeans           160,159      1,654    116,691      6,659   -275,448     -6,369
 Soymeal             47,371     -1,855     90,377        388   -199,761     -1,384
 Soyoil              63,429     -4,356     86,486       -319   -178,773      6,723
 CBOT wheat          16,679     -8,104     61,603     -1,063    -80,250      6,755
 KCBT wheat          39,671     -4,059     27,877       -114    -64,605      3,313
 MGEX wheat          15,380        256        721         12    -26,641        517
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         71,730    -11,907     90,201     -1,165   -171,496     10,585

 Live cattle          9,706     -4,320     70,909        296    -89,475      3,291
 Feeder cattle       -9,270       -187      4,814       -519      4,225        981
 Lean hogs           17,295      4,120     51,601        329    -53,810     -1,299

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               157,500     -2,857    -50,852      4,474  1,564,217     19,332
 Soybeans            25,919     -3,944    -27,321      2,000    753,373     23,473
 Soymeal             33,383        702     28,630      2,149    370,669     10,619
 Soyoil              11,612        -99     17,246     -1,949    383,135     10,428
 CBOT wheat           5,630      4,069     -3,662     -1,657    331,136      4,529
 KCBT wheat          -3,404      1,656        461       -796    180,591      2,894
 MGEX wheat           5,265       -426      5,275       -359     73,707     -1,185
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          7,491      5,299      2,074     -2,812    585,434      6,238

 Live cattle          9,834      1,113       -974       -380    299,155      2,933
 Feeder cattle        2,540        374     -2,309       -649     47,357       -745
 Lean hogs           -8,078     -2,261     -7,008       -889    193,769     -2,510
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

