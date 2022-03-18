US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               296,044    -28,054    467,032     24,499   -735,800     -1,925
 Soybeans           106,044    -23,177    208,025     13,651   -288,292      5,804
 Soyoil              59,260      1,760    118,873        -97   -192,759        293
 CBOT wheat         -37,473    -10,113    165,449      6,853   -121,513      1,242
 KCBT wheat          15,558     -9,728     65,314      5,816    -81,202      3,114
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               372,909      4,125    275,400    -20,782   -726,318      5,670
 Soybeans           170,690     -1,024    129,002     -8,076   -295,542      6,625
 Soymeal            103,159      6,532     92,404     -1,388   -247,633     -7,679
 Soyoil              89,171      3,502     88,204     -3,679   -197,486      1,633
 CBOT wheat          22,945      2,736     81,275     -3,322    -97,143      2,000
 KCBT wheat          44,236       -470     24,679     -1,417    -72,332        453
 MGEX wheat          14,387      1,473        781       -146    -27,343     -2,479
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         81,568      3,739    106,735     -4,885   -196,818        -26

 Live cattle         40,144      1,593     77,612     -4,074   -125,921        696
 Feeder cattle       -3,065      1,067      6,912        -92      2,196       -342
 Lean hogs           63,345     -2,674     58,479     -2,897   -116,474      4,583

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               105,284      5,506    -27,276      5,481  2,083,011     28,416
 Soybeans            21,627     -1,246    -25,777      3,721    999,098     -3,956
 Soymeal             19,101      2,042     32,968        492    447,497      8,171
 Soyoil               5,485        502     14,626     -1,957    414,017     -4,214
 CBOT wheat            -615     -3,433     -6,462      2,018    513,596     -5,262
 KCBT wheat           3,087        636        330        799    209,692     -4,688
 MGEX wheat           7,575      1,515      4,601       -362     67,915     -1,784
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         10,047     -1,282     -1,531      2,455    791,203    -11,734

 Live cattle         22,169      3,534    -14,004     -1,748    369,096    -17,176
 Feeder cattle        1,361        321     -7,405       -953     59,682     -2,805
 Lean hogs            4,405        522     -9,755        466    322,624     -1,624
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               361,250      5,426    290,855    -19,116   -759,613      7,042
 Soybeans           161,928        258    135,792     -8,940   -329,750      4,201
 Soymeal            102,515      6,320     94,530     -1,302   -254,018     -7,621
 Soyoil              89,453      4,103     89,972     -4,242   -203,279       -561
 CBOT wheat          24,967      3,210     85,653     -2,871    -90,905      3,115
 KCBT wheat          43,808       -588     25,074     -1,344    -70,339        575
 MGEX wheat          14,387      1,473        625       -303    -27,818     -2,857
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         83,162      4,095    111,352     -4,518   -189,062        833

 Live cattle         37,428        793     77,836     -3,810   -112,879      1,485
 Feeder cattle       -3,663        977      7,304       -177        709        -25
 Lean hogs           60,394     -2,957     57,605     -3,041    -98,310      5,812

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               145,956      3,747    -38,448      2,901  1,504,159     16,344
 Soybeans            55,671        764    -23,641      3,717    745,345      1,779
 Soymeal             27,740      2,331     29,233        272    381,928      2,215
 Soyoil               8,474      2,142     15,380     -1,442    346,129     -2,464
 CBOT wheat         -14,037     -4,905     -5,678      1,451    339,904     -3,092
 KCBT wheat             469        944        988        413    178,859     -5,864
 MGEX wheat           8,180      2,039      4,626       -352     64,458     -1,990
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         -5,388     -1,922        -64      1,512    583,221    -10,946

 Live cattle          6,828      3,896     -9,213     -2,364    312,738    -15,535
 Feeder cattle        2,391        -69     -6,741       -706     44,224     -2,062
 Lean hogs          -11,904        -78     -7,785        264    237,388     -6,123
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

