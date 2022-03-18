Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

March 18 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 296,044 -28,054 467,032 24,499 -735,800 -1,925 Soybeans 106,044 -23,177 208,025 13,651 -288,292 5,804 Soyoil 59,260 1,760 118,873 -97 -192,759 293 CBOT wheat -37,473 -10,113 165,449 6,853 -121,513 1,242 KCBT wheat 15,558 -9,728 65,314 5,816 -81,202 3,114 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 372,909 4,125 275,400 -20,782 -726,318 5,670 Soybeans 170,690 -1,024 129,002 -8,076 -295,542 6,625 Soymeal 103,159 6,532 92,404 -1,388 -247,633 -7,679 Soyoil 89,171 3,502 88,204 -3,679 -197,486 1,633 CBOT wheat 22,945 2,736 81,275 -3,322 -97,143 2,000 KCBT wheat 44,236 -470 24,679 -1,417 -72,332 453 MGEX wheat 14,387 1,473 781 -146 -27,343 -2,479 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 81,568 3,739 106,735 -4,885 -196,818 -26 Live cattle 40,144 1,593 77,612 -4,074 -125,921 696 Feeder cattle -3,065 1,067 6,912 -92 2,196 -342 Lean hogs 63,345 -2,674 58,479 -2,897 -116,474 4,583 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 105,284 5,506 -27,276 5,481 2,083,011 28,416 Soybeans 21,627 -1,246 -25,777 3,721 999,098 -3,956 Soymeal 19,101 2,042 32,968 492 447,497 8,171 Soyoil 5,485 502 14,626 -1,957 414,017 -4,214 CBOT wheat -615 -3,433 -6,462 2,018 513,596 -5,262 KCBT wheat 3,087 636 330 799 209,692 -4,688 MGEX wheat 7,575 1,515 4,601 -362 67,915 -1,784 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 10,047 -1,282 -1,531 2,455 791,203 -11,734 Live cattle 22,169 3,534 -14,004 -1,748 369,096 -17,176 Feeder cattle 1,361 321 -7,405 -953 59,682 -2,805 Lean hogs 4,405 522 -9,755 466 322,624 -1,624 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 361,250 5,426 290,855 -19,116 -759,613 7,042 Soybeans 161,928 258 135,792 -8,940 -329,750 4,201 Soymeal 102,515 6,320 94,530 -1,302 -254,018 -7,621 Soyoil 89,453 4,103 89,972 -4,242 -203,279 -561 CBOT wheat 24,967 3,210 85,653 -2,871 -90,905 3,115 KCBT wheat 43,808 -588 25,074 -1,344 -70,339 575 MGEX wheat 14,387 1,473 625 -303 -27,818 -2,857 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 83,162 4,095 111,352 -4,518 -189,062 833 Live cattle 37,428 793 77,836 -3,810 -112,879 1,485 Feeder cattle -3,663 977 7,304 -177 709 -25 Lean hogs 60,394 -2,957 57,605 -3,041 -98,310 5,812 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 145,956 3,747 -38,448 2,901 1,504,159 16,344 Soybeans 55,671 764 -23,641 3,717 745,345 1,779 Soymeal 27,740 2,331 29,233 272 381,928 2,215 Soyoil 8,474 2,142 15,380 -1,442 346,129 -2,464 CBOT wheat -14,037 -4,905 -5,678 1,451 339,904 -3,092 KCBT wheat 469 944 988 413 178,859 -5,864 MGEX wheat 8,180 2,039 4,626 -352 64,458 -1,990 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -5,388 -1,922 -64 1,512 583,221 -10,946 Live cattle 6,828 3,896 -9,213 -2,364 312,738 -15,535 Feeder cattle 2,391 -69 -6,741 -706 44,224 -2,062 Lean hogs -11,904 -78 -7,785 264 237,388 -6,123 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

