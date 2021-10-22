Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 19, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 148,500 -425 383,687 -3,870 -474,431 2,112 Soybeans -14,946 -2,649 176,655 -3,870 -123,637 3,950 Soyoil 52,824 8,631 119,926 1,944 -183,706 -11,332 CBOT wheat -41,895 -5,535 125,350 -2,494 -74,439 9,351 KCBT wheat 22,982 -2,197 57,544 271 -81,710 1,654 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 219,568 -8,363 224,489 -738 -452,719 2,830 Soybeans 18,165 -10,903 101,082 -3,777 -99,486 3,884 Soymeal -32,159 8,165 86,336 -483 -103,763 -13,767 Soyoil 82,211 9,227 100,656 -604 -194,487 -11,114 CBOT wheat -17,738 -9,192 82,822 -1,428 -55,751 9,458 KCBT wheat 47,390 -898 32,132 -348 -73,959 1,761 MGEX wheat 16,320 425 1,655 97 -31,822 -1,214 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 45,972 -9,665 116,609 -1,679 -161,532 10,005 Live cattle 44,727 9,257 84,394 -1 -135,087 -5,244 Feeder cattle -331 923 3,864 -377 116 -635 Lean hogs 62,400 -6,233 56,788 680 -116,225 5,458 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 66,419 4,087 -57,756 2,183 1,830,900 462 Soybeans 18,309 8,227 -38,072 2,569 963,784 -14,363 Soymeal 23,031 3,300 26,555 2,785 490,823 19,917 Soyoil 664 1,734 10,956 757 481,777 20,820 CBOT wheat -317 2,485 -9,016 -1,324 487,060 16,330 KCBT wheat -6,747 -787 1,183 272 262,312 1,818 MGEX wheat 8,211 657 5,634 36 82,149 462 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 1,147 2,355 -2,199 -1,016 831,521 18,610 Live cattle 19,039 -1,870 -13,072 -2,141 323,428 -2,758 Feeder cattle 1,007 -103 -4,655 193 44,492 738 Lean hogs 14,132 -1,728 -17,095 1,823 290,440 -26,614 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 211,654 -6,585 242,002 -145 -460,174 5,309 Soybeans 15,274 -8,934 92,874 -4,003 -102,449 4,093 Soymeal -32,322 7,871 83,754 33 -115,942 -14,165 Soyoil 80,994 8,140 100,181 -726 -197,728 -12,019 CBOT wheat -19,498 -9,518 85,085 -1,635 -66,905 6,846 KCBT wheat 46,506 -1,003 32,690 -91 -75,874 1,890 MGEX wheat 16,166 452 1,380 114 -32,810 -1,828 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 43,174 -10,069 119,155 -1,612 -175,589 6,908 Live cattle 40,850 8,991 84,803 209 -124,628 -4,212 Feeder cattle -222 931 3,849 -342 -304 -725 Lean hogs 59,265 -6,428 55,158 843 -104,214 4,244 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 65,375 4,326 -58,857 -2,905 1,404,126 3,749 Soybeans 28,267 10,485 -33,966 -1,641 750,939 -8,162 Soymeal 41,436 3,830 23,074 2,431 441,345 17,914 Soyoil 6,091 3,647 10,462 958 416,033 14,649 CBOT wheat 10,932 5,486 -9,614 -1,179 394,949 9,745 KCBT wheat -4,269 -1,062 947 266 235,946 1,319 MGEX wheat 10,007 1,193 5,257 69 76,183 -223 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,670 5,617 -3,410 -844 707,078 10,841 Live cattle 7,641 -3,289 -8,666 -1,699 276,771 -5,478 Feeder cattle 696 -212 -4,019 348 38,103 -15 Lean hogs 5,917 66 -16,126 1,275 237,263 -14,253 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.