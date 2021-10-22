US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA LOTT

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 19, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               148,500       -425    383,687     -3,870   -474,431      2,112
 Soybeans           -14,946     -2,649    176,655     -3,870   -123,637      3,950
 Soyoil              52,824      8,631    119,926      1,944   -183,706    -11,332
 CBOT wheat         -41,895     -5,535    125,350     -2,494    -74,439      9,351
 KCBT wheat          22,982     -2,197     57,544        271    -81,710      1,654
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               219,568     -8,363    224,489       -738   -452,719      2,830
 Soybeans            18,165    -10,903    101,082     -3,777    -99,486      3,884
 Soymeal            -32,159      8,165     86,336       -483   -103,763    -13,767
 Soyoil              82,211      9,227    100,656       -604   -194,487    -11,114
 CBOT wheat         -17,738     -9,192     82,822     -1,428    -55,751      9,458
 KCBT wheat          47,390       -898     32,132       -348    -73,959      1,761
 MGEX wheat          16,320        425      1,655         97    -31,822     -1,214
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         45,972     -9,665    116,609     -1,679   -161,532     10,005

 Live cattle         44,727      9,257     84,394         -1   -135,087     -5,244
 Feeder cattle         -331        923      3,864       -377        116       -635
 Lean hogs           62,400     -6,233     56,788        680   -116,225      5,458

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                66,419      4,087    -57,756      2,183  1,830,900        462
 Soybeans            18,309      8,227    -38,072      2,569    963,784    -14,363
 Soymeal             23,031      3,300     26,555      2,785    490,823     19,917
 Soyoil                 664      1,734     10,956        757    481,777     20,820
 CBOT wheat            -317      2,485     -9,016     -1,324    487,060     16,330
 KCBT wheat          -6,747       -787      1,183        272    262,312      1,818
 MGEX wheat           8,211        657      5,634         36     82,149        462
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          1,147      2,355     -2,199     -1,016    831,521     18,610

 Live cattle         19,039     -1,870    -13,072     -2,141    323,428     -2,758
 Feeder cattle        1,007       -103     -4,655        193     44,492        738
 Lean hogs           14,132     -1,728    -17,095      1,823    290,440    -26,614
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               211,654     -6,585    242,002       -145   -460,174      5,309
 Soybeans            15,274     -8,934     92,874     -4,003   -102,449      4,093
 Soymeal            -32,322      7,871     83,754         33   -115,942    -14,165
 Soyoil              80,994      8,140    100,181       -726   -197,728    -12,019
 CBOT wheat         -19,498     -9,518     85,085     -1,635    -66,905      6,846
 KCBT wheat          46,506     -1,003     32,690        -91    -75,874      1,890
 MGEX wheat          16,166        452      1,380        114    -32,810     -1,828
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         43,174    -10,069    119,155     -1,612   -175,589      6,908

 Live cattle         40,850      8,991     84,803        209   -124,628     -4,212
 Feeder cattle         -222        931      3,849       -342       -304       -725
 Lean hogs           59,265     -6,428     55,158        843   -104,214      4,244

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                65,375      4,326    -58,857     -2,905  1,404,126      3,749
 Soybeans            28,267     10,485    -33,966     -1,641    750,939     -8,162
 Soymeal             41,436      3,830     23,074      2,431    441,345     17,914
 Soyoil               6,091      3,647     10,462        958    416,033     14,649
 CBOT wheat          10,932      5,486     -9,614     -1,179    394,949      9,745
 KCBT wheat          -4,269     -1,062        947        266    235,946      1,319
 MGEX wheat          10,007      1,193      5,257         69     76,183       -223
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,670      5,617     -3,410       -844    707,078     10,841

 Live cattle          7,641     -3,289     -8,666     -1,699    276,771     -5,478
 Feeder cattle          696       -212     -4,019        348     38,103        -15
 Lean hogs            5,917         66    -16,126      1,275    237,263    -14,253
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

