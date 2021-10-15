US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA LOTT

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 12, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               148,925    -22,031    387,557      3,305   -476,543     19,804
 Soybeans           -12,297    -12,040    180,524      1,323   -127,587     17,368
 Soyoil              44,193     -6,122    117,983       -540   -172,374      6,194
 CBOT wheat         -36,361    -11,580    127,842     -5,598    -83,790     14,384
 KCBT wheat          25,179     -2,157     57,272       -104    -83,363      2,367
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               227,931    -22,665    225,228      7,712   -455,550     14,132
 Soybeans            29,068    -20,385    104,859         89   -103,369     17,568
 Soymeal            -40,324     -8,261     86,819      1,468    -89,996      5,228
 Soyoil              72,984     -2,194    101,260      3,188   -183,373      1,755
 CBOT wheat          -8,546    -13,759     84,250        907    -65,209     10,822
 KCBT wheat          48,286     -1,660     32,480     -1,010    -75,719      2,928
 MGEX wheat          15,896        559      1,559         50    -30,608     -1,303
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         55,636    -14,860    118,289        -53   -171,536     12,447

 Live cattle         35,469     10,312     84,394     -1,265   -129,842     -6,366
 Feeder cattle       -1,254      3,010      4,241        360        752     -1,674
 Lean hogs           68,632     -6,514     56,108     -1,155   -121,683      6,060

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                62,331      1,900    -59,939     -1,080  1,830,438      4,100
 Soybeans            10,082      9,380    -40,640     -6,651    978,147     69,947
 Soymeal             19,731        564     23,769      1,000    470,906     25,952
 Soyoil              -1,071     -3,218     10,199        468    460,957     12,425
 CBOT wheat          -2,802       -764     -7,692      2,793    470,730     11,212
 KCBT wheat          -5,958       -152        912       -107    260,494      4,437
 MGEX wheat           7,554      1,236      5,600       -542     81,687        833
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         -1,206        320     -1,180      2,144    812,911     16,482

 Live cattle         20,909       -249    -10,931     -2,432    326,185     -8,051
 Feeder cattle        1,110        552     -4,848     -2,248     43,754     -4,228
 Lean hogs           15,860      2,290    -18,918       -681    317,055     -6,986
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               218,239    -25,358    242,147      4,071   -465,483     10,186
 Soybeans            24,208    -22,937     96,877       -955   -106,542     13,882
 Soymeal            -40,193     -8,304     83,721      1,214   -101,777      2,883
 Soyoil              72,854     -1,622    100,907      3,244   -185,709       -821
 CBOT wheat          -9,980    -14,561     86,720        878    -73,751      8,396
 KCBT wheat          47,509     -1,708     32,781       -993    -77,764      2,544
 MGEX wheat          15,714        512      1,266        197    -30,982     -1,245
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         53,243    -15,757    120,767         82   -182,497      9,695

 Live cattle         31,859     10,072     84,594     -1,026   -120,416     -6,096
 Feeder cattle       -1,153      2,912      4,191        393        421     -1,309
 Lean hogs           65,693     -5,614     54,315     -1,410   -108,458      4,415

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                61,049      7,641    -55,952      3,460  1,400,377      2,919
 Soybeans            17,782     13,526    -32,325     -3,516    759,101     43,266
 Soymeal             37,606      3,255     20,643        952    423,431     23,500
 Soyoil               2,444       -916      9,504        115    401,384     13,256
 CBOT wheat           5,446      2,715     -8,435      2,572    385,204     11,884
 KCBT wheat          -3,207        318        681       -161    234,627      4,214
 MGEX wheat           8,814      1,081      5,188       -545     76,406        608
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         11,053      4,114     -2,566      1,866    696,237     16,706

 Live cattle         10,930     -1,135     -6,967     -1,815    282,249     -7,770
 Feeder cattle          908        -37     -4,367     -1,959     38,118     -3,638
 Lean hogs            5,851      3,729    -17,401     -1,120    251,516     -6,015
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

