Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 12, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 148,925 -22,031 387,557 3,305 -476,543 19,804 Soybeans -12,297 -12,040 180,524 1,323 -127,587 17,368 Soyoil 44,193 -6,122 117,983 -540 -172,374 6,194 CBOT wheat -36,361 -11,580 127,842 -5,598 -83,790 14,384 KCBT wheat 25,179 -2,157 57,272 -104 -83,363 2,367 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 227,931 -22,665 225,228 7,712 -455,550 14,132 Soybeans 29,068 -20,385 104,859 89 -103,369 17,568 Soymeal -40,324 -8,261 86,819 1,468 -89,996 5,228 Soyoil 72,984 -2,194 101,260 3,188 -183,373 1,755 CBOT wheat -8,546 -13,759 84,250 907 -65,209 10,822 KCBT wheat 48,286 -1,660 32,480 -1,010 -75,719 2,928 MGEX wheat 15,896 559 1,559 50 -30,608 -1,303 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 55,636 -14,860 118,289 -53 -171,536 12,447 Live cattle 35,469 10,312 84,394 -1,265 -129,842 -6,366 Feeder cattle -1,254 3,010 4,241 360 752 -1,674 Lean hogs 68,632 -6,514 56,108 -1,155 -121,683 6,060 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 62,331 1,900 -59,939 -1,080 1,830,438 4,100 Soybeans 10,082 9,380 -40,640 -6,651 978,147 69,947 Soymeal 19,731 564 23,769 1,000 470,906 25,952 Soyoil -1,071 -3,218 10,199 468 460,957 12,425 CBOT wheat -2,802 -764 -7,692 2,793 470,730 11,212 KCBT wheat -5,958 -152 912 -107 260,494 4,437 MGEX wheat 7,554 1,236 5,600 -542 81,687 833 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -1,206 320 -1,180 2,144 812,911 16,482 Live cattle 20,909 -249 -10,931 -2,432 326,185 -8,051 Feeder cattle 1,110 552 -4,848 -2,248 43,754 -4,228 Lean hogs 15,860 2,290 -18,918 -681 317,055 -6,986 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 218,239 -25,358 242,147 4,071 -465,483 10,186 Soybeans 24,208 -22,937 96,877 -955 -106,542 13,882 Soymeal -40,193 -8,304 83,721 1,214 -101,777 2,883 Soyoil 72,854 -1,622 100,907 3,244 -185,709 -821 CBOT wheat -9,980 -14,561 86,720 878 -73,751 8,396 KCBT wheat 47,509 -1,708 32,781 -993 -77,764 2,544 MGEX wheat 15,714 512 1,266 197 -30,982 -1,245 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 53,243 -15,757 120,767 82 -182,497 9,695 Live cattle 31,859 10,072 84,594 -1,026 -120,416 -6,096 Feeder cattle -1,153 2,912 4,191 393 421 -1,309 Lean hogs 65,693 -5,614 54,315 -1,410 -108,458 4,415 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 61,049 7,641 -55,952 3,460 1,400,377 2,919 Soybeans 17,782 13,526 -32,325 -3,516 759,101 43,266 Soymeal 37,606 3,255 20,643 952 423,431 23,500 Soyoil 2,444 -916 9,504 115 401,384 13,256 CBOT wheat 5,446 2,715 -8,435 2,572 385,204 11,884 KCBT wheat -3,207 318 681 -161 234,627 4,214 MGEX wheat 8,814 1,081 5,188 -545 76,406 608 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 11,053 4,114 -2,566 1,866 696,237 16,706 Live cattle 10,930 -1,135 -6,967 -1,815 282,249 -7,770 Feeder cattle 908 -37 -4,367 -1,959 38,118 -3,638 Lean hogs 5,851 3,729 -17,401 -1,120 251,516 -6,015 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

