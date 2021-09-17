Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 14, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 153,950 -2,814 381,464 -10,067 -460,241 4,682 Soybeans 14,839 -779 168,789 -3,227 -160,029 -630 Soyoil 21,519 -3,350 114,194 1,130 -140,973 4,610 CBOT wheat -28,251 -10,189 131,470 -2,860 -91,413 15,551 KCBT wheat 12,855 -3,479 63,323 -1,168 -77,231 5,520 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 212,229 -2,943 234,545 -6,146 -436,926 5,659 Soybeans 55,380 -2,136 102,068 -3,505 -135,330 1,828 Soymeal -16,332 -8,570 84,561 -241 -104,543 6,682 Soyoil 47,094 -5,986 103,557 2,510 -151,965 3,634 CBOT wheat -6,005 -11,171 82,641 6,721 -73,023 10,925 KCBT wheat 37,646 -3,589 40,396 -35 -71,577 5,144 MGEX wheat 12,930 -2,717 1,696 -82 -27,352 2,174 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 44,571 -17,477 124,733 6,604 -171,952 18,243 Live cattle 46,043 -21,550 86,841 -63 -140,661 20,367 Feeder cattle 1,041 -6,257 3,846 -28 291 1,946 Lean hogs 63,921 -20,479 58,818 -596 -124,823 12,670 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 65,325 -4,768 -75,173 8,199 1,819,484 -4,697 Soybeans 1,480 -823 -23,598 4,636 845,260 -6,968 Soymeal 16,349 1,945 19,966 184 401,560 2,624 Soyoil -3,946 2,232 5,261 -2,390 445,998 -14,100 CBOT wheat 8,193 -3,972 -11,805 -2,502 434,267 -9,410 KCBT wheat -7,520 -646 1,055 -874 243,759 -13,009 MGEX wheat 6,061 1,668 6,666 -1,043 77,523 2,320 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 6,734 -2,950 -4,084 -4,419 755,549 -20,099 Live cattle 20,633 -1,171 -12,856 2,416 348,580 -17,544 Feeder cattle 338 846 -5,517 3,492 46,860 -4,807 Lean hogs 18,062 6,639 -15,978 1,766 315,769 -13,204 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 197,757 -4,445 255,695 -3,332 -447,021 10,245 Soybeans 50,444 -3,856 96,676 -3,616 -142,278 2,849 Soymeal -16,505 -8,858 82,999 -194 -112,463 6,505 Soyoil 47,878 -5,925 103,832 1,967 -156,513 2,232 CBOT wheat -10,131 -12,423 83,655 5,933 -75,586 9,955 KCBT wheat 36,909 -3,499 40,573 -343 -73,688 4,628 MGEX wheat 12,844 -2,676 1,110 -94 -27,888 1,682 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 39,622 -18,598 125,338 5,496 -177,162 16,265 Live cattle 43,338 -21,702 86,424 68 -130,449 17,980 Feeder cattle 1,095 -6,063 3,750 -35 12 1,447 Lean hogs 61,136 -21,015 56,969 -1,645 -109,038 10,032 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 60,877 -4,698 -67,308 2,230 1,380,464 -571 Soybeans 15,311 -626 -20,153 5,249 654,989 -8,950 Soymeal 29,468 1,976 16,501 571 361,685 2,352 Soyoil 238 4,493 4,565 -2,767 384,148 -16,282 CBOT wheat 14,705 -543 -12,643 -2,922 359,608 -9,702 KCBT wheat -4,661 148 867 -934 223,846 -13,169 MGEX wheat 7,700 2,062 6,234 -974 73,009 2,312 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 17,744 1,667 -5,542 -4,830 656,463 -20,559 Live cattle 9,817 2,358 -9,130 1,296 294,395 -17,857 Feeder cattle -208 1,698 -4,649 2,953 40,560 -5,161 Lean hogs 6,098 11,894 -15,165 734 249,424 -20,116 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

