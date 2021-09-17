US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 14, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               153,950     -2,814    381,464    -10,067   -460,241      4,682
 Soybeans            14,839       -779    168,789     -3,227   -160,029       -630
 Soyoil              21,519     -3,350    114,194      1,130   -140,973      4,610
 CBOT wheat         -28,251    -10,189    131,470     -2,860    -91,413     15,551
 KCBT wheat          12,855     -3,479     63,323     -1,168    -77,231      5,520
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               212,229     -2,943    234,545     -6,146   -436,926      5,659
 Soybeans            55,380     -2,136    102,068     -3,505   -135,330      1,828
 Soymeal            -16,332     -8,570     84,561       -241   -104,543      6,682
 Soyoil              47,094     -5,986    103,557      2,510   -151,965      3,634
 CBOT wheat          -6,005    -11,171     82,641      6,721    -73,023     10,925
 KCBT wheat          37,646     -3,589     40,396        -35    -71,577      5,144
 MGEX wheat          12,930     -2,717      1,696        -82    -27,352      2,174
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         44,571    -17,477    124,733      6,604   -171,952     18,243

 Live cattle         46,043    -21,550     86,841        -63   -140,661     20,367
 Feeder cattle        1,041     -6,257      3,846        -28        291      1,946
 Lean hogs           63,921    -20,479     58,818       -596   -124,823     12,670

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                65,325     -4,768    -75,173      8,199  1,819,484     -4,697
 Soybeans             1,480       -823    -23,598      4,636    845,260     -6,968
 Soymeal             16,349      1,945     19,966        184    401,560      2,624
 Soyoil              -3,946      2,232      5,261     -2,390    445,998    -14,100
 CBOT wheat           8,193     -3,972    -11,805     -2,502    434,267     -9,410
 KCBT wheat          -7,520       -646      1,055       -874    243,759    -13,009
 MGEX wheat           6,061      1,668      6,666     -1,043     77,523      2,320
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          6,734     -2,950     -4,084     -4,419    755,549    -20,099

 Live cattle         20,633     -1,171    -12,856      2,416    348,580    -17,544
 Feeder cattle          338        846     -5,517      3,492     46,860     -4,807
 Lean hogs           18,062      6,639    -15,978      1,766    315,769    -13,204
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               197,757     -4,445    255,695     -3,332   -447,021     10,245
 Soybeans            50,444     -3,856     96,676     -3,616   -142,278      2,849
 Soymeal            -16,505     -8,858     82,999       -194   -112,463      6,505
 Soyoil              47,878     -5,925    103,832      1,967   -156,513      2,232
 CBOT wheat         -10,131    -12,423     83,655      5,933    -75,586      9,955
 KCBT wheat          36,909     -3,499     40,573       -343    -73,688      4,628
 MGEX wheat          12,844     -2,676      1,110        -94    -27,888      1,682
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         39,622    -18,598    125,338      5,496   -177,162     16,265

 Live cattle         43,338    -21,702     86,424         68   -130,449     17,980
 Feeder cattle        1,095     -6,063      3,750        -35         12      1,447
 Lean hogs           61,136    -21,015     56,969     -1,645   -109,038     10,032

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                60,877     -4,698    -67,308      2,230  1,380,464       -571
 Soybeans            15,311       -626    -20,153      5,249    654,989     -8,950
 Soymeal             29,468      1,976     16,501        571    361,685      2,352
 Soyoil                 238      4,493      4,565     -2,767    384,148    -16,282
 CBOT wheat          14,705       -543    -12,643     -2,922    359,608     -9,702
 KCBT wheat          -4,661        148        867       -934    223,846    -13,169
 MGEX wheat           7,700      2,062      6,234       -974     73,009      2,312
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         17,744      1,667     -5,542     -4,830    656,463    -20,559

 Live cattle          9,817      2,358     -9,130      1,296    294,395    -17,857
 Feeder cattle         -208      1,698     -4,649      2,953     40,560     -5,161
 Lean hogs            6,098     11,894    -15,165        734    249,424    -20,116
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

