Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC
June 25 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 22, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 197,517 -15,497 426,987 -5,773 -570,503 35,513 Soybeans 29,702 -31,940 168,608 -15,473 -182,963 53,446 Soyoil 24,647 -15,782 120,152 -1,888 -151,725 25,944 CBOT wheat -35,326 9,560 159,814 -749 -113,369 -5,934 KCBT wheat 2,604 660 60,016 -2,211 -57,903 1,257 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 243,465 -9,267 240,373 927 -536,530 31,156 Soybeans 80,304 -27,189 78,973 -7,777 -156,685 51,440 Soymeal 20,132 1,041 89,790 1,982 -155,403 -619 Soyoil 52,152 -15,075 117,290 -851 -177,146 23,933 CBOT wheat 3,015 11,412 73,212 -3,550 -83,663 -5,826 KCBT wheat 14,852 -2,635 43,086 2 -52,107 799 MGEX wheat 10,867 -4,431 3,827 526 -27,723 185 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 28,734 4,346 120,125 -3,022 -163,493 -4,842 Live cattle 69,015 5,444 84,697 -1,508 -165,581 -4,543 Feeder cattle 6,190 1,812 6,711 -45 -2,140 -891 Lean hogs 75,716 -10,786 63,713 -55 -141,721 13,964 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 106,696 -8,573 -54,002 -14,243 2,414,293 -124,582 Soybeans 12,754 -10,442 -15,348 -6,032 1,145,008 -20,959 Soymeal 20,185 -1,136 25,295 -1,267 464,731 -4,015 Soyoil 778 267 6,925 -8,275 631,820 -30,566 CBOT wheat 18,554 841 -11,119 -2,877 497,031 -35,482 KCBT wheat -1,114 1,540 -4,717 293 218,576 -3,969 MGEX wheat 1,396 267 11,634 3,453 86,698 -1,361 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 18,836 2,648 -4,202 869 802,305 -40,812 Live cattle 25,225 823 -13,356 -215 345,156 3,665 Feeder cattle 2,679 655 -13,440 -1,531 50,496 1,051 Lean hogs 13,282 -1,920 -10,990 -1,202 351,619 -38,132 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 242,811 -12,096 252,082 -5,164 -581,041 25,110 Soybeans 80,318 -21,924 61,878 -9,821 -227,825 38,182 Soymeal 19,521 1,250 87,930 1,437 -165,139 -2,288 Soyoil 51,826 -15,467 111,792 -1,129 -183,231 13,139 CBOT wheat -5,001 11,206 73,065 -3,628 -88,171 -5,234 KCBT wheat 13,829 -2,777 43,003 -212 -55,717 33 MGEX wheat 10,867 -4,431 3,908 594 -28,345 141 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,695 3,998 119,976 -3,246 -172,233 -5,060 Live cattle 64,823 5,508 85,394 -1,522 -151,382 -3,974 Feeder cattle 5,806 1,770 6,569 -41 -1,861 -717 Lean hogs 73,661 -9,403 62,899 -847 -130,276 9,432 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 145,600 -869 -59,452 -6,981 1,632,258 -91,350 Soybeans 100,630 -2,521 -15,001 -3,916 757,801 -33,706 Soymeal 36,273 773 21,415 -1,172 398,717 -8,766 Soyoil 13,082 11,784 6,531 -8,327 510,569 -29,457 CBOT wheat 30,807 652 -10,700 -2,996 388,631 -34,123 KCBT wheat 2,987 2,744 -4,102 212 199,345 -3,910 MGEX wheat 3,040 356 10,530 3,340 77,635 -2,298 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 36,834 3,752 -4,272 556 665,611 -40,331 Live cattle 10,091 85 -8,926 -97 299,739 1,269 Feeder cattle 905 374 -11,419 -1,386 43,833 1,040 Lean hogs 3,315 2,326 -9,599 -1,508 285,781 -21,265 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
