Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA LOTT

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

    June 25 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 22, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               197,517    -15,497    426,987     -5,773   -570,503     35,513
 Soybeans            29,702    -31,940    168,608    -15,473   -182,963     53,446
 Soyoil              24,647    -15,782    120,152     -1,888   -151,725     25,944
 CBOT wheat         -35,326      9,560    159,814       -749   -113,369     -5,934
 KCBT wheat           2,604        660     60,016     -2,211    -57,903      1,257
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               243,465     -9,267    240,373        927   -536,530     31,156
 Soybeans            80,304    -27,189     78,973     -7,777   -156,685     51,440
 Soymeal             20,132      1,041     89,790      1,982   -155,403       -619
 Soyoil              52,152    -15,075    117,290       -851   -177,146     23,933
 CBOT wheat           3,015     11,412     73,212     -3,550    -83,663     -5,826
 KCBT wheat          14,852     -2,635     43,086          2    -52,107        799
 MGEX wheat          10,867     -4,431      3,827        526    -27,723        185
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         28,734      4,346    120,125     -3,022   -163,493     -4,842

 Live cattle         69,015      5,444     84,697     -1,508   -165,581     -4,543
 Feeder cattle        6,190      1,812      6,711        -45     -2,140       -891
 Lean hogs           75,716    -10,786     63,713        -55   -141,721     13,964

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               106,696     -8,573    -54,002    -14,243  2,414,293   -124,582
 Soybeans            12,754    -10,442    -15,348     -6,032  1,145,008    -20,959
 Soymeal             20,185     -1,136     25,295     -1,267    464,731     -4,015
 Soyoil                 778        267      6,925     -8,275    631,820    -30,566
 CBOT wheat          18,554        841    -11,119     -2,877    497,031    -35,482
 KCBT wheat          -1,114      1,540     -4,717        293    218,576     -3,969
 MGEX wheat           1,396        267     11,634      3,453     86,698     -1,361
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         18,836      2,648     -4,202        869    802,305    -40,812

 Live cattle         25,225        823    -13,356       -215    345,156      3,665
 Feeder cattle        2,679        655    -13,440     -1,531     50,496      1,051
 Lean hogs           13,282     -1,920    -10,990     -1,202    351,619    -38,132
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               242,811    -12,096    252,082     -5,164   -581,041     25,110
 Soybeans            80,318    -21,924     61,878     -9,821   -227,825     38,182
 Soymeal             19,521      1,250     87,930      1,437   -165,139     -2,288
 Soyoil              51,826    -15,467    111,792     -1,129   -183,231     13,139
 CBOT wheat          -5,001     11,206     73,065     -3,628    -88,171     -5,234
 KCBT wheat          13,829     -2,777     43,003       -212    -55,717         33
 MGEX wheat          10,867     -4,431      3,908        594    -28,345        141
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,695      3,998    119,976     -3,246   -172,233     -5,060

 Live cattle         64,823      5,508     85,394     -1,522   -151,382     -3,974
 Feeder cattle        5,806      1,770      6,569        -41     -1,861       -717
 Lean hogs           73,661     -9,403     62,899       -847   -130,276      9,432

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               145,600       -869    -59,452     -6,981  1,632,258    -91,350
 Soybeans           100,630     -2,521    -15,001     -3,916    757,801    -33,706
 Soymeal             36,273        773     21,415     -1,172    398,717     -8,766
 Soyoil              13,082     11,784      6,531     -8,327    510,569    -29,457
 CBOT wheat          30,807        652    -10,700     -2,996    388,631    -34,123
 KCBT wheat           2,987      2,744     -4,102        212    199,345     -3,910
 MGEX wheat           3,040        356     10,530      3,340     77,635     -2,298
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         36,834      3,752     -4,272        556    665,611    -40,331

 Live cattle         10,091         85     -8,926        -97    299,739      1,269
 Feeder cattle          905        374    -11,419     -1,386     43,833      1,040
 Lean hogs            3,315      2,326     -9,599     -1,508    285,781    -21,265
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

