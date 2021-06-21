Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

June 21 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 15, regulatory data released on Monday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 213,016 -23,542 432,760 5,983 -606,016 35,404 Soybeans 61,643 -33,417 184,081 32 -236,409 45,354 Soyoil 40,429 -14,309 122,040 -1,373 -177,669 17,979 CBOT wheat -44,886 -8,252 160,564 2,423 -107,435 7,539 KCBT wheat 1,944 -3,096 62,228 -299 -59,161 6,635 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 252,730 -22,868 239,446 3,649 -567,686 35,964 Soybeans 107,492 -33,991 86,751 1,318 -208,124 46,900 Soymeal 19,092 -7,628 87,809 3,648 -154,785 7,402 Soyoil 67,226 -14,093 118,141 3,737 -201,079 15,364 CBOT wheat -8,396 -7,022 76,762 128 -77,838 8,699 KCBT wheat 17,487 -2,226 43,084 1,902 -52,907 5,206 MGEX wheat 15,298 1,708 3,301 -635 -27,909 141 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 24,389 -7,540 123,147 1,395 -158,654 14,046 Live cattle 63,573 10,633 86,205 -184 -161,038 -7,769 Feeder cattle 4,378 1,105 6,756 97 -1,249 -89 Lean hogs 86,503 1,882 63,768 337 -155,685 -1,880 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 115,268 1,100 -39,760 -17,846 2,538,875 -20,169 Soybeans 23,196 -2,257 -9,315 -11,969 1,165,967 -29,894 Soymeal 21,322 -1,903 26,562 -1,519 468,746 5,463 Soyoil 511 -2,709 15,201 -2,298 662,386 -5,074 CBOT wheat 17,714 -95 -8,243 -1,710 532,513 7,918 KCBT wheat -2,654 -1,642 -5,010 -3,239 222,545 -5,092 MGEX wheat 1,129 -49 8,181 -1,164 88,059 -451 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,189 -1,786 -5,072 -6,113 843,117 2,375 Live cattle 24,402 751 -13,142 -3,430 341,491 2,474 Feeder cattle 2,024 460 -11,909 -1,572 49,444 57 Lean hogs 15,202 1,005 -9,788 -1,344 389,751 8,034 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 254,907 -22,646 257,246 -681 -606,151 33,943 Soybeans 102,242 -27,643 71,699 1,189 -266,007 27,119 Soymeal 18,271 -7,722 86,493 2,768 -162,851 4,243 Soyoil 67,293 -13,046 112,921 4,724 -196,370 13,029 CBOT wheat -16,207 -6,932 76,693 -610 -82,937 7,056 KCBT wheat 16,606 -2,371 43,215 1,702 -55,750 4,215 MGEX wheat 15,298 1,708 3,314 -573 -28,486 149 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 15,697 -7,595 123,222 519 -167,173 11,420 Live cattle 59,315 8,888 86,916 250 -147,408 -4,807 Feeder cattle 4,036 820 6,610 88 -1,144 341 Lean hogs 83,064 1,801 63,746 629 -139,708 -1,993 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 146,469 -4,406 -52,471 -6,210 1,723,608 -4,595 Soybeans 103,151 6,348 -11,085 -7,013 791,507 -22,972 Soymeal 35,500 1,071 22,587 -360 407,483 3,423 Soyoil 1,298 -2,254 14,858 -2,453 540,026 3,325 CBOT wheat 30,155 2,263 -7,704 -1,777 422,754 11,993 KCBT wheat 243 -551 -4,314 -2,995 203,255 -5,606 MGEX wheat 2,684 -162 7,190 -1,122 79,933 29 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 33,082 1,550 -4,828 -5,894 705,942 6,416 Live cattle 10,006 -1,055 -8,829 -3,276 298,470 -1,467 Feeder cattle 531 358 -10,033 -1,607 42,793 568 Lean hogs 989 889 -8,091 -1,326 307,046 6,230 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

