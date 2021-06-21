Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

US Markets

    June 21 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 15, regulatory data released on Monday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               213,016    -23,542    432,760      5,983   -606,016     35,404
 Soybeans            61,643    -33,417    184,081         32   -236,409     45,354
 Soyoil              40,429    -14,309    122,040     -1,373   -177,669     17,979
 CBOT wheat         -44,886     -8,252    160,564      2,423   -107,435      7,539
 KCBT wheat           1,944     -3,096     62,228       -299    -59,161      6,635
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               252,730    -22,868    239,446      3,649   -567,686     35,964
 Soybeans           107,492    -33,991     86,751      1,318   -208,124     46,900
 Soymeal             19,092     -7,628     87,809      3,648   -154,785      7,402
 Soyoil              67,226    -14,093    118,141      3,737   -201,079     15,364
 CBOT wheat          -8,396     -7,022     76,762        128    -77,838      8,699
 KCBT wheat          17,487     -2,226     43,084      1,902    -52,907      5,206
 MGEX wheat          15,298      1,708      3,301       -635    -27,909        141
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         24,389     -7,540    123,147      1,395   -158,654     14,046

 Live cattle         63,573     10,633     86,205       -184   -161,038     -7,769
 Feeder cattle        4,378      1,105      6,756         97     -1,249        -89
 Lean hogs           86,503      1,882     63,768        337   -155,685     -1,880

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               115,268      1,100    -39,760    -17,846  2,538,875    -20,169
 Soybeans            23,196     -2,257     -9,315    -11,969  1,165,967    -29,894
 Soymeal             21,322     -1,903     26,562     -1,519    468,746      5,463
 Soyoil                 511     -2,709     15,201     -2,298    662,386     -5,074
 CBOT wheat          17,714        -95     -8,243     -1,710    532,513      7,918
 KCBT wheat          -2,654     -1,642     -5,010     -3,239    222,545     -5,092
 MGEX wheat           1,129        -49      8,181     -1,164     88,059       -451
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,189     -1,786     -5,072     -6,113    843,117      2,375

 Live cattle         24,402        751    -13,142     -3,430    341,491      2,474
 Feeder cattle        2,024        460    -11,909     -1,572     49,444         57
 Lean hogs           15,202      1,005     -9,788     -1,344    389,751      8,034
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               254,907    -22,646    257,246       -681   -606,151     33,943
 Soybeans           102,242    -27,643     71,699      1,189   -266,007     27,119
 Soymeal             18,271     -7,722     86,493      2,768   -162,851      4,243
 Soyoil              67,293    -13,046    112,921      4,724   -196,370     13,029
 CBOT wheat         -16,207     -6,932     76,693       -610    -82,937      7,056
 KCBT wheat          16,606     -2,371     43,215      1,702    -55,750      4,215
 MGEX wheat          15,298      1,708      3,314       -573    -28,486        149
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         15,697     -7,595    123,222        519   -167,173     11,420

 Live cattle         59,315      8,888     86,916        250   -147,408     -4,807
 Feeder cattle        4,036        820      6,610         88     -1,144        341
 Lean hogs           83,064      1,801     63,746        629   -139,708     -1,993

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               146,469     -4,406    -52,471     -6,210  1,723,608     -4,595
 Soybeans           103,151      6,348    -11,085     -7,013    791,507    -22,972
 Soymeal             35,500      1,071     22,587       -360    407,483      3,423
 Soyoil               1,298     -2,254     14,858     -2,453    540,026      3,325
 CBOT wheat          30,155      2,263     -7,704     -1,777    422,754     11,993
 KCBT wheat             243       -551     -4,314     -2,995    203,255     -5,606
 MGEX wheat           2,684       -162      7,190     -1,122     79,933         29
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         33,082      1,550     -4,828     -5,894    705,942      6,416

 Live cattle         10,006     -1,055     -8,829     -3,276    298,470     -1,467
 Feeder cattle          531        358    -10,033     -1,607     42,793        568
 Lean hogs              989        889     -8,091     -1,326    307,046      6,230
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

