US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

    May 28 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               232,893    -26,514    429,919      3,781   -620,252     37,814
 Soybeans            87,438    -12,821    187,675      7,264   -260,621     12,494
 Soyoil              53,333      2,403    126,371        579   -195,349     -2,104
 CBOT wheat         -38,316    -11,594    162,237        427   -110,897     13,808
 KCBT wheat           8,379       -965     64,266     -4,012    -66,497      7,449
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               268,091    -22,935    248,901      9,292   -594,313     33,625
 Soybeans           139,390    -13,194     94,163      9,281   -238,257     11,370
 Soymeal             25,232    -25,612     80,470        250   -162,755     30,374
 Soyoil              85,327      2,107    115,256      1,227   -219,490     -3,258
 CBOT wheat           4,534     -9,506     83,762      3,094    -88,023     10,487
 KCBT wheat          23,501     -2,599     43,794        139    -60,202      6,360
 MGEX wheat          14,669     -1,746      4,365       -721    -25,379      2,585
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         42,704    -13,851    131,921      2,512   -173,604     19,432

 Live cattle         57,908       -373     87,335       -500   -160,240      1,811
 Feeder cattle        2,885      1,419      6,496        150     -1,940       -722
 Lean hogs           78,737      4,776     62,344        756   -147,477     -5,960

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               119,880     -4,902    -42,560    -15,080  2,433,267    -59,989
 Soybeans            19,196       -521    -14,493     -6,937  1,142,076    -33,339
 Soymeal             25,744       -320     31,310     -4,692    456,909    -10,408
 Soyoil               3,262        802     15,644       -878    619,928     -3,326
 CBOT wheat          12,752     -1,433    -13,024     -2,641    510,434    -25,989
 KCBT wheat            -947     -1,428     -6,147     -2,472    244,330        556
 MGEX wheat           1,982       -326      4,363        209     82,931     -1,321
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         13,787     -3,187    -14,808     -4,904    837,695    -26,754

 Live cattle         24,523       -545     -9,527       -396    367,997     -7,162
 Feeder cattle        3,418        394    -10,859     -1,241     50,831       -898
 Lean hogs           13,597        365     -7,202         63    365,975     15,819
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               268,751    -25,619    260,765      4,223   -640,234     36,708
 Soybeans           133,657    -10,937     79,807      5,917   -284,253      6,683
 Soymeal             24,548    -25,319     79,901       -368   -166,605     31,169
 Soyoil              83,947      3,999    110,646      1,674   -213,319     -4,971
 CBOT wheat          -2,534     -9,714     83,756      1,058    -90,115      8,741
 KCBT wheat          23,294     -2,652     43,681       -400    -62,604      7,416
 MGEX wheat          14,669     -1,746      4,415       -748    -25,722      2,799
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         35,429    -14,112    131,852        -90   -178,441     18,956

 Live cattle         54,157       -152     87,836       -431   -149,130        665
 Feeder cattle        2,567      1,364      6,551        183     -1,859       -585
 Lean hogs           76,018      4,900     61,814        778   -135,010     -3,976

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               159,675     -5,433    -48,957     -9,879  1,720,733     23,279
 Soybeans            87,398      3,651    -16,609     -5,314    804,827       -592
 Soymeal             35,746     -1,191     26,410     -4,291    403,292     -6,424
 Soyoil               3,256        238     15,470       -940    510,710      8,014
 CBOT wheat          20,945      2,377    -12,052     -2,462    406,006     -5,186
 KCBT wheat             966     -2,155     -5,337     -2,209    224,190         51
 MGEX wheat           2,880       -566      3,758        261     77,326       -522
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         24,791       -344    -13,631     -4,410    707,522     -5,657

 Live cattle         12,434       -212     -5,297        130    314,914     -6,739
 Feeder cattle        1,791        209     -9,050     -1,171     42,875       -891
 Lean hogs            3,957     -2,039     -6,779        337    295,915     10,697
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular