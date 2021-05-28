Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

May 28 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 232,893 -26,514 429,919 3,781 -620,252 37,814 Soybeans 87,438 -12,821 187,675 7,264 -260,621 12,494 Soyoil 53,333 2,403 126,371 579 -195,349 -2,104 CBOT wheat -38,316 -11,594 162,237 427 -110,897 13,808 KCBT wheat 8,379 -965 64,266 -4,012 -66,497 7,449 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 268,091 -22,935 248,901 9,292 -594,313 33,625 Soybeans 139,390 -13,194 94,163 9,281 -238,257 11,370 Soymeal 25,232 -25,612 80,470 250 -162,755 30,374 Soyoil 85,327 2,107 115,256 1,227 -219,490 -3,258 CBOT wheat 4,534 -9,506 83,762 3,094 -88,023 10,487 KCBT wheat 23,501 -2,599 43,794 139 -60,202 6,360 MGEX wheat 14,669 -1,746 4,365 -721 -25,379 2,585 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 42,704 -13,851 131,921 2,512 -173,604 19,432 Live cattle 57,908 -373 87,335 -500 -160,240 1,811 Feeder cattle 2,885 1,419 6,496 150 -1,940 -722 Lean hogs 78,737 4,776 62,344 756 -147,477 -5,960 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 119,880 -4,902 -42,560 -15,080 2,433,267 -59,989 Soybeans 19,196 -521 -14,493 -6,937 1,142,076 -33,339 Soymeal 25,744 -320 31,310 -4,692 456,909 -10,408 Soyoil 3,262 802 15,644 -878 619,928 -3,326 CBOT wheat 12,752 -1,433 -13,024 -2,641 510,434 -25,989 KCBT wheat -947 -1,428 -6,147 -2,472 244,330 556 MGEX wheat 1,982 -326 4,363 209 82,931 -1,321 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 13,787 -3,187 -14,808 -4,904 837,695 -26,754 Live cattle 24,523 -545 -9,527 -396 367,997 -7,162 Feeder cattle 3,418 394 -10,859 -1,241 50,831 -898 Lean hogs 13,597 365 -7,202 63 365,975 15,819 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 268,751 -25,619 260,765 4,223 -640,234 36,708 Soybeans 133,657 -10,937 79,807 5,917 -284,253 6,683 Soymeal 24,548 -25,319 79,901 -368 -166,605 31,169 Soyoil 83,947 3,999 110,646 1,674 -213,319 -4,971 CBOT wheat -2,534 -9,714 83,756 1,058 -90,115 8,741 KCBT wheat 23,294 -2,652 43,681 -400 -62,604 7,416 MGEX wheat 14,669 -1,746 4,415 -748 -25,722 2,799 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 35,429 -14,112 131,852 -90 -178,441 18,956 Live cattle 54,157 -152 87,836 -431 -149,130 665 Feeder cattle 2,567 1,364 6,551 183 -1,859 -585 Lean hogs 76,018 4,900 61,814 778 -135,010 -3,976 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 159,675 -5,433 -48,957 -9,879 1,720,733 23,279 Soybeans 87,398 3,651 -16,609 -5,314 804,827 -592 Soymeal 35,746 -1,191 26,410 -4,291 403,292 -6,424 Soyoil 3,256 238 15,470 -940 510,710 8,014 CBOT wheat 20,945 2,377 -12,052 -2,462 406,006 -5,186 KCBT wheat 966 -2,155 -5,337 -2,209 224,190 51 MGEX wheat 2,880 -566 3,758 261 77,326 -522 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 24,791 -344 -13,631 -4,410 707,522 -5,657 Live cattle 12,434 -212 -5,297 130 314,914 -6,739 Feeder cattle 1,791 209 -9,050 -1,171 42,875 -891 Lean hogs 3,957 -2,039 -6,779 337 295,915 10,697 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

