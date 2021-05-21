Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

May 21 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 259,407 -43,228 426,138 11,530 -658,065 44,563 Soybeans 100,259 -25,557 180,410 -7,158 -273,114 42,952 Soyoil 50,930 1,961 125,792 -709 -193,244 -212 CBOT wheat -26,722 -774 161,811 1,996 -124,705 703 KCBT wheat 9,342 -4,253 68,278 -2,211 -73,946 6,512 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 291,025 -25,310 239,610 4,483 -627,938 46,026 Soybeans 152,584 -25,238 84,882 4,402 -249,627 38,589 Soymeal 50,845 -18,771 80,221 1,763 -193,129 21,365 Soyoil 83,220 -2,629 114,029 1,178 -216,232 -1,405 CBOT wheat 14,040 1,007 80,668 1,936 -98,511 -75 KCBT wheat 26,100 -5,899 43,655 1,088 -66,560 5,727 MGEX wheat 16,415 5 5,086 596 -27,963 3,031 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 56,555 -4,887 129,409 3,620 -193,034 8,683 Live cattle 58,281 3,336 87,835 -228 -162,052 -2,126 Feeder cattle 1,466 1,478 6,345 -176 -1,217 -324 Lean hogs 73,961 2,609 61,588 -387 -141,516 -2,994 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 124,782 -12,333 -27,479 -12,865 2,493,255 -64,681 Soybeans 19,716 -7,516 -7,555 -10,237 1,175,415 2,088 Soymeal 26,063 -3,718 36,001 -639 467,317 -22,441 Soyoil 2,460 3,894 16,522 -1,040 623,254 20,254 CBOT wheat 14,186 -943 -10,383 -1,925 536,423 -10,652 KCBT wheat 480 -868 -3,675 -48 243,775 -2,165 MGEX wheat 2,309 -690 4,153 -2,942 84,252 -727 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,975 -2,501 -9,905 -4,915 864,450 -13,544 Live cattle 25,068 -547 -9,131 -434 375,159 4,220 Feeder cattle 3,023 -167 -9,617 -812 51,730 -1,168 Lean hogs 13,233 1,184 -7,265 -413 350,156 2,718 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 294,370 -17,153 256,542 -2,184 -676,942 46,469 Soybeans 144,594 -22,534 73,890 -555 -290,936 25,599 Soymeal 49,867 -18,670 80,269 1,068 -197,774 21,020 Soyoil 79,948 -2,329 108,972 521 -208,348 -1,045 CBOT wheat 7,180 1,096 82,698 1,288 -98,856 -814 KCBT wheat 25,946 -5,962 44,081 883 -70,020 4,995 MGEX wheat 16,415 5 5,163 562 -28,521 3,046 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 49,541 -4,861 131,942 2,733 -197,397 7,227 Live cattle 54,309 4,181 88,267 -510 -149,795 -3,169 Feeder cattle 1,203 1,298 6,368 -189 -1,274 -205 Lean hogs 71,118 2,534 61,036 -335 -131,034 -2,037 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 165,108 -24,225 -39,078 -2,907 1,697,454 -19,819 Soybeans 83,747 4,967 -11,295 -7,477 805,419 -3,907 Soymeal 36,937 -3,904 30,701 486 409,716 -18,600 Soyoil 3,018 3,597 16,410 -744 502,696 9,166 CBOT wheat 18,568 329 -9,590 -1,899 411,192 -2,423 KCBT wheat 3,121 -180 -3,128 264 224,139 -2,362 MGEX wheat 3,446 -713 3,497 -2,900 77,848 108 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 25,135 -564 -9,221 -4,535 713,179 -4,677 Live cattle 12,646 -380 -5,427 -122 321,653 3,689 Feeder cattle 1,582 -307 -7,879 -597 43,766 -1,233 Lean hogs 5,996 -1 -7,116 -161 285,218 3,924 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

