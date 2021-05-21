US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

    May 21 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               259,407    -43,228    426,138     11,530   -658,065     44,563
 Soybeans           100,259    -25,557    180,410     -7,158   -273,114     42,952
 Soyoil              50,930      1,961    125,792       -709   -193,244       -212
 CBOT wheat         -26,722       -774    161,811      1,996   -124,705        703
 KCBT wheat           9,342     -4,253     68,278     -2,211    -73,946      6,512
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               291,025    -25,310    239,610      4,483   -627,938     46,026
 Soybeans           152,584    -25,238     84,882      4,402   -249,627     38,589
 Soymeal             50,845    -18,771     80,221      1,763   -193,129     21,365
 Soyoil              83,220     -2,629    114,029      1,178   -216,232     -1,405
 CBOT wheat          14,040      1,007     80,668      1,936    -98,511        -75
 KCBT wheat          26,100     -5,899     43,655      1,088    -66,560      5,727
 MGEX wheat          16,415          5      5,086        596    -27,963      3,031
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         56,555     -4,887    129,409      3,620   -193,034      8,683

 Live cattle         58,281      3,336     87,835       -228   -162,052     -2,126
 Feeder cattle        1,466      1,478      6,345       -176     -1,217       -324
 Lean hogs           73,961      2,609     61,588       -387   -141,516     -2,994

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               124,782    -12,333    -27,479    -12,865  2,493,255    -64,681
 Soybeans            19,716     -7,516     -7,555    -10,237  1,175,415      2,088
 Soymeal             26,063     -3,718     36,001       -639    467,317    -22,441
 Soyoil               2,460      3,894     16,522     -1,040    623,254     20,254
 CBOT wheat          14,186       -943    -10,383     -1,925    536,423    -10,652
 KCBT wheat             480       -868     -3,675        -48    243,775     -2,165
 MGEX wheat           2,309       -690      4,153     -2,942     84,252       -727
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,975     -2,501     -9,905     -4,915    864,450    -13,544

 Live cattle         25,068       -547     -9,131       -434    375,159      4,220
 Feeder cattle        3,023       -167     -9,617       -812     51,730     -1,168
 Lean hogs           13,233      1,184     -7,265       -413    350,156      2,718
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               294,370    -17,153    256,542     -2,184   -676,942     46,469
 Soybeans           144,594    -22,534     73,890       -555   -290,936     25,599
 Soymeal             49,867    -18,670     80,269      1,068   -197,774     21,020
 Soyoil              79,948     -2,329    108,972        521   -208,348     -1,045
 CBOT wheat           7,180      1,096     82,698      1,288    -98,856       -814
 KCBT wheat          25,946     -5,962     44,081        883    -70,020      4,995
 MGEX wheat          16,415          5      5,163        562    -28,521      3,046
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         49,541     -4,861    131,942      2,733   -197,397      7,227

 Live cattle         54,309      4,181     88,267       -510   -149,795     -3,169
 Feeder cattle        1,203      1,298      6,368       -189     -1,274       -205
 Lean hogs           71,118      2,534     61,036       -335   -131,034     -2,037

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               165,108    -24,225    -39,078     -2,907  1,697,454    -19,819
 Soybeans            83,747      4,967    -11,295     -7,477    805,419     -3,907
 Soymeal             36,937     -3,904     30,701        486    409,716    -18,600
 Soyoil               3,018      3,597     16,410       -744    502,696      9,166
 CBOT wheat          18,568        329     -9,590     -1,899    411,192     -2,423
 KCBT wheat           3,121       -180     -3,128        264    224,139     -2,362
 MGEX wheat           3,446       -713      3,497     -2,900     77,848        108
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         25,135       -564     -9,221     -4,535    713,179     -4,677

 Live cattle         12,646       -380     -5,427       -122    321,653      3,689
 Feeder cattle        1,582       -307     -7,879       -597     43,766     -1,233
 Lean hogs            5,996         -1     -7,116       -161    285,218      3,924
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

