US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

    May 14 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               302,635    -51,929    414,608     -1,158   -702,629     45,198
 Soybeans           125,816       -483    187,569        582   -316,066     -4,925
 Soyoil              48,968       -702    126,502      1,882   -193,032        353
 CBOT wheat         -25,949     -6,226    159,815        658   -125,408      5,486
 KCBT wheat          13,596     -1,335     70,489      1,739    -80,458      1,210
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               316,336    -56,213    235,126     -4,400   -673,963     48,676
 Soybeans           177,822      3,023     80,481     -2,002   -288,216     -4,296
 Soymeal             69,616     15,467     78,458        669   -214,495    -26,843
 Soyoil              85,850     -1,655    112,851      5,883   -214,827     -3,733
 CBOT wheat          13,033      2,310     78,731       -651    -98,436      4,976
 KCBT wheat          31,999     -2,000     42,567       -544    -72,287      2,733
 MGEX wheat          16,410        504      4,489        619    -30,994       -130
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         61,442        814    125,787       -576   -201,717      7,579

 Live cattle         54,945      6,080     88,063      1,379   -159,925     -8,317
 Feeder cattle          -12        901      6,522       -287       -893        178
 Lean hogs           71,352       -224     61,974      1,075   -138,522      2,281

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               137,115      4,048    -14,614      7,889  2,557,937    119,594
 Soybeans            27,233     -1,552      2,682      4,825  1,173,327     33,339
 Soymeal             29,781      3,193     36,640      7,514    489,758     32,523
 Soyoil              -1,436      1,037     17,562     -1,532    602,999     17,503
 CBOT wheat          15,130     -6,717     -8,458         82    547,075      2,835
 KCBT wheat           1,348      1,425     -3,627     -1,614    245,939      4,177
 MGEX wheat           2,999         98      7,095     -1,092     84,979      2,837
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,477     -5,194     -4,990     -2,624    877,993      9,849

 Live cattle         25,615      1,815     -8,697       -955    370,938     -4,082
 Feeder cattle        3,190       -633     -8,806       -160     52,897     -2,399
 Lean hogs           12,048     -2,083     -6,852     -1,049    347,438    -11,254
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               311,523    -43,976    258,726     -7,471   -723,411     36,947
 Soybeans           167,128      4,153     74,445     -1,319   -316,535       -100
 Soymeal             68,537     15,521     79,201        694   -218,794    -25,295
 Soyoil              82,277     -1,334    108,451      5,295   -207,303     -2,836
 CBOT wheat           6,084      2,103     81,410       -670    -98,042      4,470
 KCBT wheat          31,908     -2,269     43,198       -503    -75,015      2,570
 MGEX wheat          16,410        546      4,601        553    -31,567        -34
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         54,402        380    129,209       -620   -204,624      7,006

 Live cattle         50,128      5,687     88,777      2,479   -146,626     -8,811
 Feeder cattle          -95        808      6,557       -225     -1,069        297
 Lean hogs           68,584       -868     61,371      1,061   -128,997      2,682

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               189,333      8,686    -36,171      5,814  1,717,273     46,849
 Soybeans            78,780     -5,832     -3,818      3,098    809,326      2,434
 Soymeal             40,841      2,754     30,215      6,326    428,316     23,568
 Soyoil                -579        425     17,154     -1,550    493,530      7,795
 CBOT wheat          18,239     -5,820     -7,691        -83    413,615     -6,398
 KCBT wheat           3,301      1,772     -3,392     -1,570    226,501      2,829
 MGEX wheat           4,159        -52      6,397     -1,013     77,740      2,748
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         25,699     -4,100     -4,686     -2,666    717,856       -821

 Live cattle         13,026      2,038     -5,305     -1,393    317,964     -1,931
 Feeder cattle        1,889       -562     -7,282       -318     44,999     -1,629
 Lean hogs            5,997     -2,133     -6,955       -742    281,294    -12,672
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular