Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

May 14 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 302,635 -51,929 414,608 -1,158 -702,629 45,198 Soybeans 125,816 -483 187,569 582 -316,066 -4,925 Soyoil 48,968 -702 126,502 1,882 -193,032 353 CBOT wheat -25,949 -6,226 159,815 658 -125,408 5,486 KCBT wheat 13,596 -1,335 70,489 1,739 -80,458 1,210 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 316,336 -56,213 235,126 -4,400 -673,963 48,676 Soybeans 177,822 3,023 80,481 -2,002 -288,216 -4,296 Soymeal 69,616 15,467 78,458 669 -214,495 -26,843 Soyoil 85,850 -1,655 112,851 5,883 -214,827 -3,733 CBOT wheat 13,033 2,310 78,731 -651 -98,436 4,976 KCBT wheat 31,999 -2,000 42,567 -544 -72,287 2,733 MGEX wheat 16,410 504 4,489 619 -30,994 -130 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 61,442 814 125,787 -576 -201,717 7,579 Live cattle 54,945 6,080 88,063 1,379 -159,925 -8,317 Feeder cattle -12 901 6,522 -287 -893 178 Lean hogs 71,352 -224 61,974 1,075 -138,522 2,281 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 137,115 4,048 -14,614 7,889 2,557,937 119,594 Soybeans 27,233 -1,552 2,682 4,825 1,173,327 33,339 Soymeal 29,781 3,193 36,640 7,514 489,758 32,523 Soyoil -1,436 1,037 17,562 -1,532 602,999 17,503 CBOT wheat 15,130 -6,717 -8,458 82 547,075 2,835 KCBT wheat 1,348 1,425 -3,627 -1,614 245,939 4,177 MGEX wheat 2,999 98 7,095 -1,092 84,979 2,837 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,477 -5,194 -4,990 -2,624 877,993 9,849 Live cattle 25,615 1,815 -8,697 -955 370,938 -4,082 Feeder cattle 3,190 -633 -8,806 -160 52,897 -2,399 Lean hogs 12,048 -2,083 -6,852 -1,049 347,438 -11,254 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 311,523 -43,976 258,726 -7,471 -723,411 36,947 Soybeans 167,128 4,153 74,445 -1,319 -316,535 -100 Soymeal 68,537 15,521 79,201 694 -218,794 -25,295 Soyoil 82,277 -1,334 108,451 5,295 -207,303 -2,836 CBOT wheat 6,084 2,103 81,410 -670 -98,042 4,470 KCBT wheat 31,908 -2,269 43,198 -503 -75,015 2,570 MGEX wheat 16,410 546 4,601 553 -31,567 -34 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 54,402 380 129,209 -620 -204,624 7,006 Live cattle 50,128 5,687 88,777 2,479 -146,626 -8,811 Feeder cattle -95 808 6,557 -225 -1,069 297 Lean hogs 68,584 -868 61,371 1,061 -128,997 2,682 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 189,333 8,686 -36,171 5,814 1,717,273 46,849 Soybeans 78,780 -5,832 -3,818 3,098 809,326 2,434 Soymeal 40,841 2,754 30,215 6,326 428,316 23,568 Soyoil -579 425 17,154 -1,550 493,530 7,795 CBOT wheat 18,239 -5,820 -7,691 -83 413,615 -6,398 KCBT wheat 3,301 1,772 -3,392 -1,570 226,501 2,829 MGEX wheat 4,159 -52 6,397 -1,013 77,740 2,748 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 25,699 -4,100 -4,686 -2,666 717,856 -821 Live cattle 13,026 2,038 -5,305 -1,393 317,964 -1,931 Feeder cattle 1,889 -562 -7,282 -318 44,999 -1,629 Lean hogs 5,997 -2,133 -6,955 -742 281,294 -12,672 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.