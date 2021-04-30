Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

April 30 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 335,631 -19,286 413,831 -2,948 -733,660 21,448 Soybeans 133,912 924 183,053 9,994 -320,269 -11,244 Soyoil 57,308 -3,850 120,794 5,846 -197,028 -1,566 CBOT wheat -18,508 6,831 160,331 1,671 -131,321 -10,531 KCBT wheat 13,528 6,699 68,666 5,058 -81,151 -9,838 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 378,663 -5,336 239,774 -1,299 -710,596 18,036 Soybeans 180,014 7,470 71,146 2,279 -283,625 -6,847 Soymeal 54,086 6,039 74,657 -532 -188,549 -7,517 Soyoil 92,587 2,595 105,756 2,752 -218,831 -146 CBOT wheat 13,399 11,816 80,823 -5,530 -105,929 -6,036 KCBT wheat 30,038 11,292 45,405 649 -74,720 -9,374 MGEX wheat 14,079 1,962 3,480 -189 -28,435 -2,995 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 57,516 25,070 129,708 -5,070 -209,084 -18,405 Live cattle 54,895 -16,424 85,543 -171 -157,997 10,079 Feeder cattle 679 -1,569 7,763 67 -2,574 230 Lean hogs 71,117 -2,129 59,136 -551 -136,454 3,188 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 107,963 -12,188 -15,803 785 2,399,229 -148,475 Soybeans 29,160 -3,229 3,303 327 1,167,102 -82,399 Soymeal 26,423 1,867 33,383 141 459,296 -17,824 Soyoil 1,562 -4,770 18,925 -431 572,191 -49,898 CBOT wheat 22,209 -2,280 -10,502 2,030 548,366 -196 KCBT wheat 321 -647 -1,044 -1,919 237,214 3,537 MGEX wheat 3,302 1,955 7,574 -733 84,487 2,877 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 25,832 -972 -3,972 -622 870,067 6,218 Live cattle 24,563 2,323 -7,004 4,193 377,095 -399 Feeder cattle 3,934 109 -9,802 1,162 55,554 2,643 Lean hogs 13,846 -74 -7,644 -433 343,649 2,684 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 362,238 -17,845 265,950 94 -754,309 51 Soybeans 168,851 8,757 65,576 293 -314,040 -9,366 Soymeal 52,863 5,689 75,555 28 -195,359 -8,947 Soyoil 88,902 1,672 102,552 1,231 -212,303 4,196 CBOT wheat 7,210 10,907 83,485 -6,927 -103,340 -3,836 KCBT wheat 30,111 11,503 46,014 940 -77,338 -9,158 MGEX wheat 14,039 1,961 3,663 21 -29,100 -2,992 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 51,360 24,371 133,162 -5,966 -209,778 -15,986 Live cattle 50,655 -16,164 85,486 -585 -144,481 8,609 Feeder cattle 685 -1,416 7,663 78 -2,653 155 Lean hogs 70,123 -2,142 58,651 -594 -128,742 2,990 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 159,325 16,663 -33,204 1,037 1,698,687 -111,720 Soybeans 81,782 -1,286 -2,169 1,602 849,061 -52,269 Soymeal 39,062 3,327 27,879 -97 405,359 -9,297 Soyoil 2,387 -6,847 18,462 -252 484,659 -29,596 CBOT wheat 22,494 -2,228 -9,849 2,084 425,045 -16,188 KCBT wheat 2,044 -1,573 -831 -1,712 219,918 4,843 MGEX wheat 4,532 1,620 6,866 -610 77,765 1,899 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 29,070 -2,181 -3,814 -238 722,728 -9,446 Live cattle 11,599 4,213 -3,259 3,927 325,889 -3,592 Feeder cattle 2,268 157 -7,963 1,026 46,812 1,122 Lean hogs 7,939 427 -7,971 -681 284,893 808 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

