Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               335,631    -19,286    413,831     -2,948   -733,660     21,448
 Soybeans           133,912        924    183,053      9,994   -320,269    -11,244
 Soyoil              57,308     -3,850    120,794      5,846   -197,028     -1,566
 CBOT wheat         -18,508      6,831    160,331      1,671   -131,321    -10,531
 KCBT wheat          13,528      6,699     68,666      5,058    -81,151     -9,838
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               378,663     -5,336    239,774     -1,299   -710,596     18,036
 Soybeans           180,014      7,470     71,146      2,279   -283,625     -6,847
 Soymeal             54,086      6,039     74,657       -532   -188,549     -7,517
 Soyoil              92,587      2,595    105,756      2,752   -218,831       -146
 CBOT wheat          13,399     11,816     80,823     -5,530   -105,929     -6,036
 KCBT wheat          30,038     11,292     45,405        649    -74,720     -9,374
 MGEX wheat          14,079      1,962      3,480       -189    -28,435     -2,995
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         57,516     25,070    129,708     -5,070   -209,084    -18,405

 Live cattle         54,895    -16,424     85,543       -171   -157,997     10,079
 Feeder cattle          679     -1,569      7,763         67     -2,574        230
 Lean hogs           71,117     -2,129     59,136       -551   -136,454      3,188

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               107,963    -12,188    -15,803        785  2,399,229   -148,475
 Soybeans            29,160     -3,229      3,303        327  1,167,102    -82,399
 Soymeal             26,423      1,867     33,383        141    459,296    -17,824
 Soyoil               1,562     -4,770     18,925       -431    572,191    -49,898
 CBOT wheat          22,209     -2,280    -10,502      2,030    548,366       -196
 KCBT wheat             321       -647     -1,044     -1,919    237,214      3,537
 MGEX wheat           3,302      1,955      7,574       -733     84,487      2,877
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         25,832       -972     -3,972       -622    870,067      6,218

 Live cattle         24,563      2,323     -7,004      4,193    377,095       -399
 Feeder cattle        3,934        109     -9,802      1,162     55,554      2,643
 Lean hogs           13,846        -74     -7,644       -433    343,649      2,684
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               362,238    -17,845    265,950         94   -754,309         51
 Soybeans           168,851      8,757     65,576        293   -314,040     -9,366
 Soymeal             52,863      5,689     75,555         28   -195,359     -8,947
 Soyoil              88,902      1,672    102,552      1,231   -212,303      4,196
 CBOT wheat           7,210     10,907     83,485     -6,927   -103,340     -3,836
 KCBT wheat          30,111     11,503     46,014        940    -77,338     -9,158
 MGEX wheat          14,039      1,961      3,663         21    -29,100     -2,992
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         51,360     24,371    133,162     -5,966   -209,778    -15,986

 Live cattle         50,655    -16,164     85,486       -585   -144,481      8,609
 Feeder cattle          685     -1,416      7,663         78     -2,653        155
 Lean hogs           70,123     -2,142     58,651       -594   -128,742      2,990

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               159,325     16,663    -33,204      1,037  1,698,687   -111,720
 Soybeans            81,782     -1,286     -2,169      1,602    849,061    -52,269
 Soymeal             39,062      3,327     27,879        -97    405,359     -9,297
 Soyoil               2,387     -6,847     18,462       -252    484,659    -29,596
 CBOT wheat          22,494     -2,228     -9,849      2,084    425,045    -16,188
 KCBT wheat           2,044     -1,573       -831     -1,712    219,918      4,843
 MGEX wheat           4,532      1,620      6,866       -610     77,765      1,899
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         29,070     -2,181     -3,814       -238    722,728     -9,446

 Live cattle         11,599      4,213     -3,259      3,927    325,889     -3,592
 Feeder cattle        2,268        157     -7,963      1,026     46,812      1,122
 Lean hogs            7,939        427     -7,971       -681    284,893        808
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

