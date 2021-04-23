US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               354,917    -20,872    416,779      3,374   -755,108      3,030
 Soybeans           132,988     30,962    173,061      1,639   -309,024    -38,810
 Soyoil              61,157      7,881    114,947       -306   -195,461     -9,261
 CBOT wheat         -25,339     15,120    158,660     -1,716   -120,789    -13,093
 KCBT wheat           6,829      7,198     63,608        908    -71,313     -8,842
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               383,998    -17,994    241,072        469   -728,633      6,973
 Soybeans           172,544     30,287     68,868     -2,274   -276,778    -36,533
 Soymeal             48,047      4,216     75,189        344   -181,034    -13,570
 Soyoil              89,992      8,826    103,005        161   -218,685     -7,152
 CBOT wheat           1,583     14,800     86,354     -5,954    -99,893    -10,367
 KCBT wheat          18,747      7,719     44,756       -512    -65,346     -8,719
 MGEX wheat          12,118      2,437      3,669       -564    -25,441     -5,450
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         32,448     24,956    134,779     -7,030   -190,680    -24,536

 Live cattle         71,319    -15,911     85,714         75   -168,077     12,778
 Feeder cattle        2,248     -3,533      7,696        129     -2,804        490
 Lean hogs           73,246     -4,713     59,686      1,008   -139,642      6,491

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               120,151     -3,915    -16,589     14,467  2,547,704     99,029
 Soybeans            32,389      2,309      2,977      6,210  1,249,501     41,173
 Soymeal             24,555      4,563     33,242      4,447    477,120       -406
 Soyoil               6,332     -3,520     19,356      1,685    622,088     23,999
 CBOT wheat          24,489      1,833    -12,532       -312    548,563     20,100
 KCBT wheat             969        777        876        736    233,678     -4,403
 MGEX wheat           1,347      1,360      8,307      2,217     81,610     -1,995
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         26,805      3,970     -3,349      2,641    863,851     13,702

 Live cattle         22,241       -319    -11,198      3,377    377,494     -4,476
 Feeder cattle        3,825        305    -10,965      2,609     52,911        891
 Lean hogs           13,920     -1,334     -7,212     -1,452    340,965    -25,712
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               380,083    -17,148    265,856      2,686   -754,360      3,497
 Soybeans           160,094     29,781     65,283     -3,543   -304,674    -19,799
 Soymeal             47,174      4,333     75,527        679   -186,412    -11,839
 Soyoil              87,230      8,029    101,321        167   -216,499     -3,276
 CBOT wheat          -3,697     15,466     90,412     -3,711    -99,504    -11,388
 KCBT wheat          18,608      7,833     45,074       -293    -68,180     -7,656
 MGEX wheat          12,078      2,432      3,642       -568    -26,108     -5,329
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         26,989     25,731    139,128     -4,572   -193,792    -24,373

 Live cattle         66,819    -16,039     86,071       -110   -153,090     13,343
 Feeder cattle        2,101     -3,414      7,585         86     -2,808        324
 Lean hogs           72,265     -3,351     59,245        701   -131,732      5,908

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               142,662     -3,393    -34,241     14,358  1,810,407     17,329
 Soybeans            83,068    -10,637     -3,771      4,198    901,330     15,894
 Soymeal             35,735      2,915     27,976      3,912    414,656       -799
 Soyoil               9,234     -6,668     18,714      1,748    514,255     11,953
 CBOT wheat          24,722         43    -11,933       -410    441,233      4,802
 KCBT wheat           3,617       -685        881        801    215,075     -6,141
 MGEX wheat           2,912      1,477      7,476      1,988     75,866     -2,513
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         31,251        835     -3,576      2,379    732,174     -3,852

 Live cattle          7,386        -59     -7,186      2,865    329,481     -8,779
 Feeder cattle        2,111        773     -8,989      2,231     45,690        155
 Lean hogs            7,512     -2,079     -7,290     -1,179    284,085    -11,858
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

