Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC
April 23 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 354,917 -20,872 416,779 3,374 -755,108 3,030 Soybeans 132,988 30,962 173,061 1,639 -309,024 -38,810 Soyoil 61,157 7,881 114,947 -306 -195,461 -9,261 CBOT wheat -25,339 15,120 158,660 -1,716 -120,789 -13,093 KCBT wheat 6,829 7,198 63,608 908 -71,313 -8,842 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 383,998 -17,994 241,072 469 -728,633 6,973 Soybeans 172,544 30,287 68,868 -2,274 -276,778 -36,533 Soymeal 48,047 4,216 75,189 344 -181,034 -13,570 Soyoil 89,992 8,826 103,005 161 -218,685 -7,152 CBOT wheat 1,583 14,800 86,354 -5,954 -99,893 -10,367 KCBT wheat 18,747 7,719 44,756 -512 -65,346 -8,719 MGEX wheat 12,118 2,437 3,669 -564 -25,441 -5,450 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 32,448 24,956 134,779 -7,030 -190,680 -24,536 Live cattle 71,319 -15,911 85,714 75 -168,077 12,778 Feeder cattle 2,248 -3,533 7,696 129 -2,804 490 Lean hogs 73,246 -4,713 59,686 1,008 -139,642 6,491 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 120,151 -3,915 -16,589 14,467 2,547,704 99,029 Soybeans 32,389 2,309 2,977 6,210 1,249,501 41,173 Soymeal 24,555 4,563 33,242 4,447 477,120 -406 Soyoil 6,332 -3,520 19,356 1,685 622,088 23,999 CBOT wheat 24,489 1,833 -12,532 -312 548,563 20,100 KCBT wheat 969 777 876 736 233,678 -4,403 MGEX wheat 1,347 1,360 8,307 2,217 81,610 -1,995 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 26,805 3,970 -3,349 2,641 863,851 13,702 Live cattle 22,241 -319 -11,198 3,377 377,494 -4,476 Feeder cattle 3,825 305 -10,965 2,609 52,911 891 Lean hogs 13,920 -1,334 -7,212 -1,452 340,965 -25,712 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 380,083 -17,148 265,856 2,686 -754,360 3,497 Soybeans 160,094 29,781 65,283 -3,543 -304,674 -19,799 Soymeal 47,174 4,333 75,527 679 -186,412 -11,839 Soyoil 87,230 8,029 101,321 167 -216,499 -3,276 CBOT wheat -3,697 15,466 90,412 -3,711 -99,504 -11,388 KCBT wheat 18,608 7,833 45,074 -293 -68,180 -7,656 MGEX wheat 12,078 2,432 3,642 -568 -26,108 -5,329 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 26,989 25,731 139,128 -4,572 -193,792 -24,373 Live cattle 66,819 -16,039 86,071 -110 -153,090 13,343 Feeder cattle 2,101 -3,414 7,585 86 -2,808 324 Lean hogs 72,265 -3,351 59,245 701 -131,732 5,908 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 142,662 -3,393 -34,241 14,358 1,810,407 17,329 Soybeans 83,068 -10,637 -3,771 4,198 901,330 15,894 Soymeal 35,735 2,915 27,976 3,912 414,656 -799 Soyoil 9,234 -6,668 18,714 1,748 514,255 11,953 CBOT wheat 24,722 43 -11,933 -410 441,233 4,802 KCBT wheat 3,617 -685 881 801 215,075 -6,141 MGEX wheat 2,912 1,477 7,476 1,988 75,866 -2,513 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 31,251 835 -3,576 2,379 732,174 -3,852 Live cattle 7,386 -59 -7,186 2,865 329,481 -8,779 Feeder cattle 2,111 773 -8,989 2,231 45,690 155 Lean hogs 7,512 -2,079 -7,290 -1,179 284,085 -11,858 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCommodities
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources