Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 8, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               253,614    -35,699    441,755      6,127   -669,709     19,098
 Soybeans           139,522      7,039    187,798     -4,123   -291,540     -6,975
 Soyoil              32,549     -5,562    118,969        -14   -163,929      6,430
 CBOT wheat         -50,234     -3,772    143,160      3,493    -89,230       -433
 KCBT wheat          11,865     -2,558     57,099      1,564    -71,892       -108
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               337,332    -35,219    278,672      2,473   -662,918     22,679
 Soybeans           166,315     11,827    127,305     -7,396   -296,525     -5,867
 Soymeal             88,138     11,395     92,950     -2,029   -226,665     -4,442
 Soyoil              72,782     -7,694     89,626      3,198   -171,296      6,209
 CBOT wheat         -29,552     -3,100     93,613      4,169    -72,914       -632
 KCBT wheat          34,473     -3,326     26,985      1,493    -61,822       -403
 MGEX wheat           3,596       -363      2,365        -51    -14,740       -976
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          8,517     -6,789    122,963      5,611   -149,476     -2,011

 Live cattle         81,842     12,570     83,879      3,151   -166,238    -10,326
 Feeder cattle          716      2,733      6,566        738     -1,585     -2,259
 Lean hogs           78,672      8,703     62,088      1,899   -133,137    -12,397

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                72,575       -408    -25,660     10,475  1,998,012     18,490
 Soybeans            38,685     -2,623    -35,780      4,059  1,078,690     72,171
 Soymeal             15,480     -3,112     30,098     -1,812    510,347     32,183
 Soyoil              -3,524       -859     12,410       -855    484,568    -11,600
 CBOT wheat          12,549     -1,148     -3,696        711    486,477     -5,574
 KCBT wheat          -2,564      1,133      2,929      1,103    240,374     -5,794
 MGEX wheat           3,910        262      4,870      1,128     72,269        289
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         13,895        247      4,103      2,942    799,120    -11,079

 Live cattle         19,165        406    -18,648     -5,801    392,147      4,305
 Feeder cattle        3,206        802     -8,902     -2,015     56,382        461
 Lean hogs            6,251      1,457    -13,873        337    358,156     29,082
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               334,450    -34,379    291,163      1,404   -674,037     23,385
 Soybeans           164,336     14,892    139,114     -7,488   -315,194    -13,015
 Soymeal             88,481     10,900     95,703     -1,470   -228,244     -4,106
 Soyoil              71,572     -7,337     89,857      2,333   -167,624      6,488
 CBOT wheat         -31,969     -2,839     92,104      4,323    -84,132     -1,451
 KCBT wheat          34,038     -3,374     27,134      1,373    -62,005       -225
 MGEX wheat           3,594       -362      2,643        -57    -16,325       -971
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          5,663     -6,575    121,881      5,639   -162,462     -2,647

 Live cattle         77,587     13,251     83,813      2,156   -150,733    -11,541
 Feeder cattle          285      2,618      6,551        734     -1,873     -1,864
 Lean hogs           74,645      6,874     61,657      1,885   -116,630     -9,710

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                85,152     -1,239    -36,728     10,829  1,575,318      6,359
 Soybeans            45,394      1,465    -33,650      4,146    832,618     36,333
 Soymeal             17,779     -3,479     26,281     -1,845    435,938     19,960
 Soyoil              -5,537     -1,038     11,732       -446    429,012    -10,634
 CBOT wheat          28,391     -1,089     -4,394      1,056    385,172     -5,990
 KCBT wheat          -1,245      1,380      2,078        846    212,689     -5,824
 MGEX wheat           5,595        208      4,493      1,182     68,004         42
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         32,741        499      2,177      3,084    665,865    -11,772

 Live cattle          2,222      1,050    -12,889     -4,916    345,457     11,202
 Feeder cattle        2,595        128     -7,558     -1,616     46,838       -730
 Lean hogs           -8,003        247    -11,669        704    276,242     17,566
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Most Popular