Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 8, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 253,614 -35,699 441,755 6,127 -669,709 19,098 Soybeans 139,522 7,039 187,798 -4,123 -291,540 -6,975 Soyoil 32,549 -5,562 118,969 -14 -163,929 6,430 CBOT wheat -50,234 -3,772 143,160 3,493 -89,230 -433 KCBT wheat 11,865 -2,558 57,099 1,564 -71,892 -108 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 337,332 -35,219 278,672 2,473 -662,918 22,679 Soybeans 166,315 11,827 127,305 -7,396 -296,525 -5,867 Soymeal 88,138 11,395 92,950 -2,029 -226,665 -4,442 Soyoil 72,782 -7,694 89,626 3,198 -171,296 6,209 CBOT wheat -29,552 -3,100 93,613 4,169 -72,914 -632 KCBT wheat 34,473 -3,326 26,985 1,493 -61,822 -403 MGEX wheat 3,596 -363 2,365 -51 -14,740 -976 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 8,517 -6,789 122,963 5,611 -149,476 -2,011 Live cattle 81,842 12,570 83,879 3,151 -166,238 -10,326 Feeder cattle 716 2,733 6,566 738 -1,585 -2,259 Lean hogs 78,672 8,703 62,088 1,899 -133,137 -12,397 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 72,575 -408 -25,660 10,475 1,998,012 18,490 Soybeans 38,685 -2,623 -35,780 4,059 1,078,690 72,171 Soymeal 15,480 -3,112 30,098 -1,812 510,347 32,183 Soyoil -3,524 -859 12,410 -855 484,568 -11,600 CBOT wheat 12,549 -1,148 -3,696 711 486,477 -5,574 KCBT wheat -2,564 1,133 2,929 1,103 240,374 -5,794 MGEX wheat 3,910 262 4,870 1,128 72,269 289 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 13,895 247 4,103 2,942 799,120 -11,079 Live cattle 19,165 406 -18,648 -5,801 392,147 4,305 Feeder cattle 3,206 802 -8,902 -2,015 56,382 461 Lean hogs 6,251 1,457 -13,873 337 358,156 29,082 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 334,450 -34,379 291,163 1,404 -674,037 23,385 Soybeans 164,336 14,892 139,114 -7,488 -315,194 -13,015 Soymeal 88,481 10,900 95,703 -1,470 -228,244 -4,106 Soyoil 71,572 -7,337 89,857 2,333 -167,624 6,488 CBOT wheat -31,969 -2,839 92,104 4,323 -84,132 -1,451 KCBT wheat 34,038 -3,374 27,134 1,373 -62,005 -225 MGEX wheat 3,594 -362 2,643 -57 -16,325 -971 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 5,663 -6,575 121,881 5,639 -162,462 -2,647 Live cattle 77,587 13,251 83,813 2,156 -150,733 -11,541 Feeder cattle 285 2,618 6,551 734 -1,873 -1,864 Lean hogs 74,645 6,874 61,657 1,885 -116,630 -9,710 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 85,152 -1,239 -36,728 10,829 1,575,318 6,359 Soybeans 45,394 1,465 -33,650 4,146 832,618 36,333 Soymeal 17,779 -3,479 26,281 -1,845 435,938 19,960 Soyoil -5,537 -1,038 11,732 -446 429,012 -10,634 CBOT wheat 28,391 -1,089 -4,394 1,056 385,172 -5,990 KCBT wheat -1,245 1,380 2,078 846 212,689 -5,824 MGEX wheat 5,595 208 4,493 1,182 68,004 42 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 32,741 499 2,177 3,084 665,865 -11,772 Live cattle 2,222 1,050 -12,889 -4,916 345,457 11,202 Feeder cattle 2,595 128 -7,558 -1,616 46,838 -730 Lean hogs -8,003 247 -11,669 704 276,242 17,566 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

