Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

March 10 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 21, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 133,635 -23,421 350,867 -4,819 -404,840 21,017 Soybeans 147,426 3,102 134,999 -3,354 -234,674 1,440 Soyoil 10,522 10,608 101,442 -2,507 -123,287 -13,846 CBOT wheat -76,365 -8,202 95,256 -3,665 -20,029 7,792 KCBT wheat -1,793 1,723 49,825 119 -47,229 -2,063 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 215,928 -18,937 219,726 -311 -404,585 17,113 Soybeans 189,009 6,801 78,822 -3,427 -225,624 1,332 Soymeal 154,141 1,742 79,193 -104 -268,550 -1,989 Soyoil 34,301 11,978 100,651 12 -145,629 -15,322 CBOT wheat -72,045 -12,088 65,931 -445 -15,586 8,581 KCBT wheat 15,974 4,368 36,016 -558 -47,425 -1,878 MGEX wheat 3,136 1,192 2,776 925 -9,236 -2,380 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -52,935 -6,528 104,723 -78 -72,247 4,323 Live cattle 108,582 3,936 45,916 37 -156,897 -3,988 Feeder cattle -122 888 1,690 -69 2,962 -944 Lean hogs 6,056 9,304 45,079 -469 -49,670 -8,517 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 48,593 -5,088 -79,661 7,223 1,647,324 -38,500 Soybeans 5,544 -3,518 -47,751 -1,186 860,772 -7,742 Soymeal 19,549 1,291 15,667 -942 517,351 4,647 Soyoil -645 -2,412 11,322 5,745 507,077 1,821 CBOT wheat 20,562 -124 1,138 4,076 441,354 -16,174 KCBT wheat -3,763 -2,151 -802 221 198,418 -8,505 MGEX wheat 2,982 658 343 -395 58,427 -1,877 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,781 -1,617 679 3,902 698,199 -26,556 Live cattle 16,870 1,534 -14,471 -1,519 407,364 14,522 Feeder cattle 3,004 637 -7,534 -513 59,134 -394 Lean hogs 2,426 4,178 -3,891 -4,495 272,345 -21,555 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 217,290 -16,508 215,303 -1,558 -424,938 15,527 Soybeans 187,037 5,089 80,937 -2,401 -231,078 2,033 Soymeal 155,797 1,609 80,708 -185 -272,416 -2,199 Soyoil 31,371 12,395 99,192 -32 -146,079 -13,281 CBOT wheat -74,200 -12,492 64,722 955 -17,170 8,510 KCBT wheat 15,349 4,391 35,995 -470 -47,084 -1,883 MGEX wheat 3,136 1,192 2,768 945 -9,085 -2,407 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -55,715 -6,909 103,485 1,430 -73,339 4,220 Live cattle 106,333 4,502 45,375 155 -140,563 -2,552 Feeder cattle -868 807 1,384 -66 3,314 -1,090 Lean hogs 474 7,986 45,441 459 -42,678 -3,839 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 65,733 -5,181 -73,388 7,720 1,340,322 -34,927 Soybeans 6,223 -3,715 -43,119 -1,006 731,529 -11,497 Soymeal 20,154 1,991 15,757 -1,216 458,446 5,554 Soyoil 4,911 -5,290 10,605 6,208 455,298 -1,215 CBOT wheat 26,712 -872 -64 3,899 359,360 -11,148 KCBT wheat -3,485 -2,343 -775 305 180,977 -8,171 MGEX wheat 2,923 686 258 -416 56,820 -1,808 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 26,150 -2,529 -581 3,788 597,157 -21,127 Live cattle -2,059 -1,056 -9,086 -1,049 336,283 7,741 Feeder cattle 2,219 775 -6,049 -426 46,618 -634 Lean hogs 1,230 -402 -4,467 -4,204 211,010 -9,262

