Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

March 10, 2023

Written by Reuters 

    March 10 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 21, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               133,635    -23,421    350,867     -4,819   -404,840     21,017
 Soybeans           147,426      3,102    134,999     -3,354   -234,674      1,440
 Soyoil              10,522     10,608    101,442     -2,507   -123,287    -13,846
 CBOT wheat         -76,365     -8,202     95,256     -3,665    -20,029      7,792
 KCBT wheat          -1,793      1,723     49,825        119    -47,229     -2,063
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               215,928    -18,937    219,726       -311   -404,585     17,113
 Soybeans           189,009      6,801     78,822     -3,427   -225,624      1,332
 Soymeal            154,141      1,742     79,193       -104   -268,550     -1,989
 Soyoil              34,301     11,978    100,651         12   -145,629    -15,322
 CBOT wheat         -72,045    -12,088     65,931       -445    -15,586      8,581
 KCBT wheat          15,974      4,368     36,016       -558    -47,425     -1,878
 MGEX wheat           3,136      1,192      2,776        925     -9,236     -2,380
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -52,935     -6,528    104,723        -78    -72,247      4,323

 Live cattle        108,582      3,936     45,916         37   -156,897     -3,988
 Feeder cattle         -122        888      1,690        -69      2,962       -944
 Lean hogs            6,056      9,304     45,079       -469    -49,670     -8,517

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                48,593     -5,088    -79,661      7,223  1,647,324    -38,500
 Soybeans             5,544     -3,518    -47,751     -1,186    860,772     -7,742
 Soymeal             19,549      1,291     15,667       -942    517,351      4,647
 Soyoil                -645     -2,412     11,322      5,745    507,077      1,821
 CBOT wheat          20,562       -124      1,138      4,076    441,354    -16,174
 KCBT wheat          -3,763     -2,151       -802        221    198,418     -8,505
 MGEX wheat           2,982        658        343       -395     58,427     -1,877
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,781     -1,617        679      3,902    698,199    -26,556

 Live cattle         16,870      1,534    -14,471     -1,519    407,364     14,522
 Feeder cattle        3,004        637     -7,534       -513     59,134       -394
 Lean hogs            2,426      4,178     -3,891     -4,495    272,345    -21,555
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               217,290    -16,508    215,303     -1,558   -424,938     15,527
 Soybeans           187,037      5,089     80,937     -2,401   -231,078      2,033
 Soymeal            155,797      1,609     80,708       -185   -272,416     -2,199
 Soyoil              31,371     12,395     99,192        -32   -146,079    -13,281
 CBOT wheat         -74,200    -12,492     64,722        955    -17,170      8,510
 KCBT wheat          15,349      4,391     35,995       -470    -47,084     -1,883
 MGEX wheat           3,136      1,192      2,768        945     -9,085     -2,407
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -55,715     -6,909    103,485      1,430    -73,339      4,220

 Live cattle        106,333      4,502     45,375        155   -140,563     -2,552
 Feeder cattle         -868        807      1,384        -66      3,314     -1,090
 Lean hogs              474      7,986     45,441        459    -42,678     -3,839

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                65,733     -5,181    -73,388      7,720  1,340,322    -34,927
 Soybeans             6,223     -3,715    -43,119     -1,006    731,529    -11,497
 Soymeal             20,154      1,991     15,757     -1,216    458,446      5,554
 Soyoil               4,911     -5,290     10,605      6,208    455,298     -1,215
 CBOT wheat          26,712       -872        -64      3,899    359,360    -11,148
 KCBT wheat          -3,485     -2,343       -775        305    180,977     -8,171
 MGEX wheat           2,923        686        258       -416     56,820     -1,808
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         26,150     -2,529       -581      3,788    597,157    -21,127

 Live cattle         -2,059     -1,056     -9,086     -1,049    336,283      7,741
 Feeder cattle        2,219        775     -6,049       -426     46,618       -634
 Lean hogs            1,230       -402     -4,467     -4,204    211,010     -9,262
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

