Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 10, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 77,454 -36,354 355,818 -5,252 -378,783 46,136 Soybeans 96,363 -3,829 121,780 -2,932 -178,269 5,976 Soyoil 28,241 -7,798 95,562 -4,779 -133,651 13,368 CBOT wheat -73,459 -10,660 98,234 -2,792 -22,747 11,399 KCBT wheat -23,951 -7,807 46,519 -458 -22,046 6,853 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 149,605 -46,852 218,958 -4,568 -372,866 46,347 Soybeans 131,704 -11,290 67,821 61 -166,462 7,385 Soymeal 142,711 833 72,065 -5,097 -250,120 462 Soyoil 54,614 -9,147 88,727 1,476 -156,604 9,793 CBOT wheat -63,134 -10,420 65,072 -1,566 -19,196 9,896 KCBT wheat -8,023 -9,780 36,345 1,174 -23,553 6,238 MGEX wheat -2,704 127 1,574 162 794 1,288 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -73,861 -20,073 102,991 -230 -41,955 17,422 Live cattle 91,489 8,727 48,008 -3,796 -137,100 -4,320 Feeder cattle 42 -302 2,531 5 3,004 -336 Lean hogs 22,735 -27,624 47,085 269 -61,408 18,175 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 58,792 9,603 -54,489 -4,530 1,481,932 11,999 Soybeans 6,810 3,060 -39,874 784 727,769 23,773 Soymeal 12,549 576 22,796 3,224 454,472 8,859 Soyoil 3,415 -1,331 9,848 -791 408,665 1,711 CBOT wheat 19,287 37 -2,028 2,051 394,847 6,675 KCBT wheat -4,247 956 -522 1,412 176,931 11,977 MGEX wheat 1,747 -733 -1,411 -844 57,437 2,366 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,787 260 -3,961 2,619 629,215 21,018 Live cattle 9,584 -796 -11,982 186 385,715 -13,678 Feeder cattle -1,026 1,010 -4,551 -379 56,237 1,852 Lean hogs -2,708 1,663 -5,704 7,518 255,641 7,767 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 149,665 -50,289 215,149 -6,212 -397,760 40,718 Soybeans 132,647 -10,217 68,610 462 -172,776 6,701 Soymeal 143,619 1,200 72,625 -5,124 -253,205 514 Soyoil 50,953 -9,473 87,933 1,474 -159,289 7,867 CBOT wheat -62,631 -9,811 62,999 -1,598 -19,470 7,491 KCBT wheat -8,572 -9,725 35,958 1,078 -23,128 7,055 MGEX wheat -2,704 127 1,604 192 543 1,178 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -73,907 -19,409 100,561 -328 -42,055 15,724 Live cattle 91,803 6,934 46,306 -3,713 -119,268 -5,852 Feeder cattle -1,002 -232 2,213 124 1,841 -513 Lean hogs 21,437 -28,071 47,118 41 -66,476 12,272 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 84,130 16,552 -51,184 -769 1,214,817 -6,617 Soybeans 7,681 1,906 -36,162 1,148 620,659 17,050 Soymeal 14,091 -58 22,870 3,468 408,767 4,205 Soyoil 11,146 882 9,257 -750 373,118 -1,785 CBOT wheat 22,915 2,386 -3,813 1,532 334,538 2,961 KCBT wheat -3,583 202 -675 1,390 163,353 11,292 MGEX wheat 2,091 -554 -1,534 -943 55,859 2,312 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 21,423 2,034 -6,022 1,979 553,750 16,565 Live cattle -11,809 2,571 -7,032 60 322,340 -10,284 Feeder cattle 771 701 -3,823 -80 44,389 472 Lean hogs 4,332 10,214 -6,411 5,544 190,005 1,154 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

