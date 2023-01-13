US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Lott

January 13, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Jan 13 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 10, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                77,454    -36,354    355,818     -5,252   -378,783     46,136
 Soybeans            96,363     -3,829    121,780     -2,932   -178,269      5,976
 Soyoil              28,241     -7,798     95,562     -4,779   -133,651     13,368
 CBOT wheat         -73,459    -10,660     98,234     -2,792    -22,747     11,399
 KCBT wheat         -23,951     -7,807     46,519       -458    -22,046      6,853
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               149,605    -46,852    218,958     -4,568   -372,866     46,347
 Soybeans           131,704    -11,290     67,821         61   -166,462      7,385
 Soymeal            142,711        833     72,065     -5,097   -250,120        462
 Soyoil              54,614     -9,147     88,727      1,476   -156,604      9,793
 CBOT wheat         -63,134    -10,420     65,072     -1,566    -19,196      9,896
 KCBT wheat          -8,023     -9,780     36,345      1,174    -23,553      6,238
 MGEX wheat          -2,704        127      1,574        162        794      1,288
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -73,861    -20,073    102,991       -230    -41,955     17,422

 Live cattle         91,489      8,727     48,008     -3,796   -137,100     -4,320
 Feeder cattle           42       -302      2,531          5      3,004       -336
 Lean hogs           22,735    -27,624     47,085        269    -61,408     18,175

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                58,792      9,603    -54,489     -4,530  1,481,932     11,999
 Soybeans             6,810      3,060    -39,874        784    727,769     23,773
 Soymeal             12,549        576     22,796      3,224    454,472      8,859
 Soyoil               3,415     -1,331      9,848       -791    408,665      1,711
 CBOT wheat          19,287         37     -2,028      2,051    394,847      6,675
 KCBT wheat          -4,247        956       -522      1,412    176,931     11,977
 MGEX wheat           1,747       -733     -1,411       -844     57,437      2,366
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,787        260     -3,961      2,619    629,215     21,018

 Live cattle          9,584       -796    -11,982        186    385,715    -13,678
 Feeder cattle       -1,026      1,010     -4,551       -379     56,237      1,852
 Lean hogs           -2,708      1,663     -5,704      7,518    255,641      7,767
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               149,665    -50,289    215,149     -6,212   -397,760     40,718
 Soybeans           132,647    -10,217     68,610        462   -172,776      6,701
 Soymeal            143,619      1,200     72,625     -5,124   -253,205        514
 Soyoil              50,953     -9,473     87,933      1,474   -159,289      7,867
 CBOT wheat         -62,631     -9,811     62,999     -1,598    -19,470      7,491
 KCBT wheat          -8,572     -9,725     35,958      1,078    -23,128      7,055
 MGEX wheat          -2,704        127      1,604        192        543      1,178
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -73,907    -19,409    100,561       -328    -42,055     15,724

 Live cattle         91,803      6,934     46,306     -3,713   -119,268     -5,852
 Feeder cattle       -1,002       -232      2,213        124      1,841       -513
 Lean hogs           21,437    -28,071     47,118         41    -66,476     12,272

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                84,130     16,552    -51,184       -769  1,214,817     -6,617
 Soybeans             7,681      1,906    -36,162      1,148    620,659     17,050
 Soymeal             14,091        -58     22,870      3,468    408,767      4,205
 Soyoil              11,146        882      9,257       -750    373,118     -1,785
 CBOT wheat          22,915      2,386     -3,813      1,532    334,538      2,961
 KCBT wheat          -3,583        202       -675      1,390    163,353     11,292
 MGEX wheat           2,091       -554     -1,534       -943     55,859      2,312
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         21,423      2,034     -6,022      1,979    553,750     16,565

 Live cattle        -11,809      2,571     -7,032         60    322,340    -10,284
 Feeder cattle          771        701     -3,823        -80     44,389        472
 Lean hogs            4,332     10,214     -6,411      5,544    190,005      1,154
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.