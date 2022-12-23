US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 23, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Dec 23 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                42,544    -10,589    342,634     -4,203   -346,777     18,955
 Soybeans            86,286      8,323    121,350     -3,278   -171,758     -2,475
 Soyoil              28,028      9,193    100,524      1,612   -140,171     -9,189
 CBOT wheat         -67,107      4,090     96,691     -1,371    -26,794     -1,510
 KCBT wheat         -16,019     -6,131     46,032       -286    -29,585      5,911
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               113,815    -13,291    221,420     -8,115   -343,155     24,615
 Soybeans           123,569      3,989     71,399     -4,876   -161,427     -1,303
 Soymeal            121,263      6,777     78,092       -609   -240,117     -8,683
 Soyoil              58,130      4,781     86,426      2,069   -160,290     -9,639
 CBOT wheat         -59,311      3,693     65,365        635    -21,782     -1,551
 KCBT wheat           1,245     -7,294     34,678        -58    -30,876      5,901
 MGEX wheat          -4,427       -505      1,131       -630      2,447        926
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -62,493     -4,106    101,174        -53    -50,211      5,276

 Live cattle         65,465     -1,455     52,919       -267   -120,808      1,548
 Feeder cattle       -1,638       -892      2,603       -129      3,797       -222
 Lean hogs           36,386     -3,730     45,258     -1,595    -67,541      1,160

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                46,322        951    -38,401     -4,162  1,443,655    -13,908
 Soybeans             2,338      4,759    -35,879     -2,569    733,115    -11,592
 Soymeal             18,724       -562     22,038      3,076    453,264     14,865
 Soyoil               4,115      4,405     11,620     -1,617    445,456    -18,573
 CBOT wheat          18,520     -1,567     -2,791     -1,209    402,381     -2,670
 KCBT wheat          -4,621        946       -428        505    165,627        546
 MGEX wheat           2,698         47     -1,849        162     52,174      2,946
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,597       -574     -5,068       -542    620,182        822

 Live cattle         10,739        170     -8,315          4    364,005      9,150
 Feeder cattle       -1,370        608     -3,392        636     56,154     -1,127
 Lean hogs           -2,870      5,295    -11,234     -1,129    232,254    -23,837
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               113,554    -14,072    217,818     -8,785   -376,434     23,392
 Soybeans           126,726      6,274     73,514     -4,827   -165,195     -4,843
 Soymeal            122,401      6,792     79,121       -356   -241,288     -9,670
 Soyoil              55,074      4,385     86,365      1,895   -162,512     -9,513
 CBOT wheat         -59,767      3,326     63,414        418    -22,315     -2,213
 KCBT wheat             791     -7,317     33,576       -281    -31,582      5,886
 MGEX wheat          -4,427       -505      1,131       -630      2,479        890
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -63,403     -4,496     98,121       -493    -51,418      4,563

 Live cattle         67,127        213     51,030       -301   -104,148      2,345
 Feeder cattle       -2,851        -84      2,285       -243      2,856       -142
 Lean hogs           34,762     -2,920     45,310     -2,419    -68,002      2,800

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                86,426      1,822    -41,364     -2,357  1,187,781    -17,478
 Soybeans            -2,032      5,361    -33,013     -1,965    627,125    -11,619
 Soymeal             17,670       -253     22,096      3,487    407,746     15,510
 Soyoil               9,749      4,796     11,324     -1,563    393,740    -17,097
 CBOT wheat          22,783       -392     -4,115     -1,139    332,182     -3,172
 KCBT wheat          -2,065      1,169       -720        543    151,177          3
 MGEX wheat           2,693         80     -1,876        165     50,754      2,889
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         23,411        857     -6,711       -431    534,113       -280

 Live cattle        -10,682     -2,583     -3,327        326    302,134      6,085
 Feeder cattle          642       -215     -2,932        684     46,192       -373
 Lean hogs             -967      3,088    -11,103       -549    174,900    -11,632
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.