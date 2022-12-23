Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 42,544 -10,589 342,634 -4,203 -346,777 18,955 Soybeans 86,286 8,323 121,350 -3,278 -171,758 -2,475 Soyoil 28,028 9,193 100,524 1,612 -140,171 -9,189 CBOT wheat -67,107 4,090 96,691 -1,371 -26,794 -1,510 KCBT wheat -16,019 -6,131 46,032 -286 -29,585 5,911 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 113,815 -13,291 221,420 -8,115 -343,155 24,615 Soybeans 123,569 3,989 71,399 -4,876 -161,427 -1,303 Soymeal 121,263 6,777 78,092 -609 -240,117 -8,683 Soyoil 58,130 4,781 86,426 2,069 -160,290 -9,639 CBOT wheat -59,311 3,693 65,365 635 -21,782 -1,551 KCBT wheat 1,245 -7,294 34,678 -58 -30,876 5,901 MGEX wheat -4,427 -505 1,131 -630 2,447 926 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -62,493 -4,106 101,174 -53 -50,211 5,276 Live cattle 65,465 -1,455 52,919 -267 -120,808 1,548 Feeder cattle -1,638 -892 2,603 -129 3,797 -222 Lean hogs 36,386 -3,730 45,258 -1,595 -67,541 1,160 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 46,322 951 -38,401 -4,162 1,443,655 -13,908 Soybeans 2,338 4,759 -35,879 -2,569 733,115 -11,592 Soymeal 18,724 -562 22,038 3,076 453,264 14,865 Soyoil 4,115 4,405 11,620 -1,617 445,456 -18,573 CBOT wheat 18,520 -1,567 -2,791 -1,209 402,381 -2,670 KCBT wheat -4,621 946 -428 505 165,627 546 MGEX wheat 2,698 47 -1,849 162 52,174 2,946 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,597 -574 -5,068 -542 620,182 822 Live cattle 10,739 170 -8,315 4 364,005 9,150 Feeder cattle -1,370 608 -3,392 636 56,154 -1,127 Lean hogs -2,870 5,295 -11,234 -1,129 232,254 -23,837 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 113,554 -14,072 217,818 -8,785 -376,434 23,392 Soybeans 126,726 6,274 73,514 -4,827 -165,195 -4,843 Soymeal 122,401 6,792 79,121 -356 -241,288 -9,670 Soyoil 55,074 4,385 86,365 1,895 -162,512 -9,513 CBOT wheat -59,767 3,326 63,414 418 -22,315 -2,213 KCBT wheat 791 -7,317 33,576 -281 -31,582 5,886 MGEX wheat -4,427 -505 1,131 -630 2,479 890 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -63,403 -4,496 98,121 -493 -51,418 4,563 Live cattle 67,127 213 51,030 -301 -104,148 2,345 Feeder cattle -2,851 -84 2,285 -243 2,856 -142 Lean hogs 34,762 -2,920 45,310 -2,419 -68,002 2,800 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 86,426 1,822 -41,364 -2,357 1,187,781 -17,478 Soybeans -2,032 5,361 -33,013 -1,965 627,125 -11,619 Soymeal 17,670 -253 22,096 3,487 407,746 15,510 Soyoil 9,749 4,796 11,324 -1,563 393,740 -17,097 CBOT wheat 22,783 -392 -4,115 -1,139 332,182 -3,172 KCBT wheat -2,065 1,169 -720 543 151,177 3 MGEX wheat 2,693 80 -1,876 165 50,754 2,889 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 23,411 857 -6,711 -431 534,113 -280 Live cattle -10,682 -2,583 -3,327 326 302,134 6,085 Feeder cattle 642 -215 -2,932 684 46,192 -373 Lean hogs -967 3,088 -11,103 -549 174,900 -11,632 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.