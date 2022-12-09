Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 6, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 32,765 -76,615 358,503 -4,646 -352,865 87,394 Soybeans 53,682 1,441 120,022 -7,382 -142,116 10,787 Soyoil 32,867 -34,717 99,277 -6,372 -145,051 40,770 CBOT wheat -71,771 -6,379 99,826 -2,937 -26,505 8,158 KCBT wheat -10,288 -9,268 46,486 -1,320 -33,725 11,697 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 120,213 -71,418 236,631 -1,175 -356,614 84,313 Soybeans 99,454 -2,650 71,684 -7,596 -133,162 11,226 Soymeal 98,509 23,648 80,529 -2,386 -221,016 -19,464 Soyoil 62,584 -42,920 80,434 501 -161,011 37,971 CBOT wheat -63,382 -9,314 63,906 -401 -20,450 8,109 KCBT wheat 9,729 -7,400 35,108 -411 -35,410 11,416 MGEX wheat -3,048 -1,619 1,759 285 1,061 3,527 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -56,701 -18,333 100,773 -527 -54,799 23,052 Live cattle 59,317 -526 55,213 1,286 -118,064 2,344 Feeder cattle -3,246 4,989 2,858 -73 5,111 -1,843 Lean hogs 49,754 8,271 44,802 -236 -73,913 -4,901 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 38,174 -5,588 -38,404 -6,132 1,486,178 32,911 Soybeans -6,388 3,868 -31,588 -4,846 719,341 -2,272 Soymeal 20,932 -964 21,045 -834 427,153 32,560 Soyoil 5,085 4,128 12,908 319 485,549 5,563 CBOT wheat 21,476 448 -1,548 1,158 404,705 36,923 KCBT wheat -6,956 -2,497 -2,473 -1,107 159,860 5,582 MGEX wheat 2,380 -624 -2,151 -1,569 48,036 2,179 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,900 -2,673 -6,172 -1,518 612,601 44,684 Live cattle 11,837 -1,689 -8,304 -1,415 346,671 -7,786 Feeder cattle -1,219 659 -3,504 -3,733 56,908 -1,641 Lean hogs -9,897 -1,771 -10,747 -1,363 262,607 -2,021 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 119,189 -74,800 232,495 -3,050 -390,031 76,683 Soybeans 100,755 -2,441 72,987 -7,750 -132,869 9,419 Soymeal 98,659 23,971 80,967 -1,038 -222,728 -18,476 Soyoil 60,860 -43,156 80,421 2,069 -159,288 35,953 CBOT wheat -63,098 -10,040 62,286 -453 -19,466 6,249 KCBT wheat 9,636 -7,216 34,074 -967 -36,037 11,110 MGEX wheat -3,048 -1,619 1,759 285 1,023 3,449 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -56,510 -18,875 98,119 -1,135 -54,480 20,808 Live cattle 60,255 1,510 53,135 918 -105,161 -422 Feeder cattle -4,872 3,748 2,603 -53 3,816 -1,433 Lean hogs 47,257 8,439 45,884 -182 -74,280 -2,734 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 79,186 2,933 -40,839 -1,766 1,232,307 5,897 Soybeans -11,094 4,894 -29,779 -4,122 622,200 -12,554 Soymeal 23,515 -4,136 19,587 -321 388,478 18,879 Soyoil 5,451 5,613 12,556 -479 434,000 -10,650 CBOT wheat 23,201 3,448 -2,923 796 334,760 24,093 KCBT wheat -4,918 -1,691 -2,755 -1,236 146,353 3,615 MGEX wheat 2,451 -605 -2,185 -1,510 46,603 1,774 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 20,734 1,152 -7,863 -1,950 527,716 29,482 Live cattle -4,992 -281 -3,237 -1,725 292,287 2,651 Feeder cattle 1,762 1,131 -3,309 -3,393 46,638 -2,909 Lean hogs -8,349 -5,030 -10,512 -493 191,791 -1,802 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

