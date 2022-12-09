US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

December 09, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

    Dec 9 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 6, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                32,765    -76,615    358,503     -4,646   -352,865     87,394
 Soybeans            53,682      1,441    120,022     -7,382   -142,116     10,787
 Soyoil              32,867    -34,717     99,277     -6,372   -145,051     40,770
 CBOT wheat         -71,771     -6,379     99,826     -2,937    -26,505      8,158
 KCBT wheat         -10,288     -9,268     46,486     -1,320    -33,725     11,697
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               120,213    -71,418    236,631     -1,175   -356,614     84,313
 Soybeans            99,454     -2,650     71,684     -7,596   -133,162     11,226
 Soymeal             98,509     23,648     80,529     -2,386   -221,016    -19,464
 Soyoil              62,584    -42,920     80,434        501   -161,011     37,971
 CBOT wheat         -63,382     -9,314     63,906       -401    -20,450      8,109
 KCBT wheat           9,729     -7,400     35,108       -411    -35,410     11,416
 MGEX wheat          -3,048     -1,619      1,759        285      1,061      3,527
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -56,701    -18,333    100,773       -527    -54,799     23,052

 Live cattle         59,317       -526     55,213      1,286   -118,064      2,344
 Feeder cattle       -3,246      4,989      2,858        -73      5,111     -1,843
 Lean hogs           49,754      8,271     44,802       -236    -73,913     -4,901

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                38,174     -5,588    -38,404     -6,132  1,486,178     32,911
 Soybeans            -6,388      3,868    -31,588     -4,846    719,341     -2,272
 Soymeal             20,932       -964     21,045       -834    427,153     32,560
 Soyoil               5,085      4,128     12,908        319    485,549      5,563
 CBOT wheat          21,476        448     -1,548      1,158    404,705     36,923
 KCBT wheat          -6,956     -2,497     -2,473     -1,107    159,860      5,582
 MGEX wheat           2,380       -624     -2,151     -1,569     48,036      2,179
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,900     -2,673     -6,172     -1,518    612,601     44,684

 Live cattle         11,837     -1,689     -8,304     -1,415    346,671     -7,786
 Feeder cattle       -1,219        659     -3,504     -3,733     56,908     -1,641
 Lean hogs           -9,897     -1,771    -10,747     -1,363    262,607     -2,021
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               119,189    -74,800    232,495     -3,050   -390,031     76,683
 Soybeans           100,755     -2,441     72,987     -7,750   -132,869      9,419
 Soymeal             98,659     23,971     80,967     -1,038   -222,728    -18,476
 Soyoil              60,860    -43,156     80,421      2,069   -159,288     35,953
 CBOT wheat         -63,098    -10,040     62,286       -453    -19,466      6,249
 KCBT wheat           9,636     -7,216     34,074       -967    -36,037     11,110
 MGEX wheat          -3,048     -1,619      1,759        285      1,023      3,449
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -56,510    -18,875     98,119     -1,135    -54,480     20,808

 Live cattle         60,255      1,510     53,135        918   -105,161       -422
 Feeder cattle       -4,872      3,748      2,603        -53      3,816     -1,433
 Lean hogs           47,257      8,439     45,884       -182    -74,280     -2,734

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                79,186      2,933    -40,839     -1,766  1,232,307      5,897
 Soybeans           -11,094      4,894    -29,779     -4,122    622,200    -12,554
 Soymeal             23,515     -4,136     19,587       -321    388,478     18,879
 Soyoil               5,451      5,613     12,556       -479    434,000    -10,650
 CBOT wheat          23,201      3,448     -2,923        796    334,760     24,093
 KCBT wheat          -4,918     -1,691     -2,755     -1,236    146,353      3,615
 MGEX wheat           2,451       -605     -2,185     -1,510     46,603      1,774
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         20,734      1,152     -7,863     -1,950    527,716     29,482

 Live cattle         -4,992       -281     -3,237     -1,725    292,287      2,651
 Feeder cattle        1,762      1,131     -3,309     -3,393     46,638     -2,909
 Lean hogs           -8,349     -5,030    -10,512       -493    191,791     -1,802
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

