Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

November 28, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

Reuters 

    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 22, regulatory data released on Monday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                91,410    -12,207    359,660     -1,691   -421,686      5,707
 Soybeans            31,201    -13,059    130,764      5,298   -135,127      5,634
 Soyoil              62,796     -6,143    105,999     -2,638   -180,916     11,619
 CBOT wheat         -65,691     -5,201    103,486     -3,571    -35,589      4,840
 KCBT wheat             116     -3,549     46,259       -528    -46,205      3,767
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               170,767     -6,065    236,688     -1,483   -420,505      4,123
 Soybeans            82,135    -10,830     83,233      1,162   -128,179      6,486
 Soymeal             71,815     -3,895     86,650      1,254   -203,318      1,422
 Soyoil             100,274    -10,098     83,989      1,469   -197,400     10,150
 CBOT wheat         -53,402     -6,622     64,050     -2,616    -28,704      4,892
 KCBT wheat          17,308     -3,973     33,153        648    -46,875      3,189
 MGEX wheat            -652       -810      1,691         69     -2,890     -1,210
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -36,746    -11,405     98,894     -1,899    -78,469      6,871

 Live cattle         62,389     12,228     53,737        411   -122,968     -6,529
 Feeder cattle       -3,554      3,052      2,733       -502      4,416       -475
 Lean hogs           54,277     -1,525     46,225        -55    -81,636      2,867

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                42,434     -4,768    -29,383      8,192  1,766,134    -85,072
 Soybeans           -10,349      1,055    -26,839      2,127    718,082      6,435
 Soymeal             22,453        578     22,401        642    433,521     -7,399
 Soyoil               1,017      1,319     12,121     -2,839    520,069    -16,509
 CBOT wheat          20,264        415     -2,209      3,931    443,433     -5,019
 KCBT wheat          -3,415       -174       -171        310    165,174     -8,804
 MGEX wheat           2,447        824       -597      1,126     45,442     -3,461
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,296      1,065     -2,977      5,367    654,049    -17,284

 Live cattle         14,886       -985     -8,043     -5,126    354,749      6,605
 Feeder cattle       -1,337      1,121     -2,260     -3,196     53,996     -7,537
 Lean hogs           -6,281       -188    -12,584     -1,099    264,489      5,290
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               156,735     -9,112    236,056     -3,181   -451,552       -453
 Soybeans            83,836    -11,743     84,211        592   -128,650      4,015
 Soymeal             72,032     -4,039     85,410        765   -206,721      2,206
 Soyoil             100,902    -10,192     79,899      1,187   -191,126      8,354
 CBOT wheat         -55,844     -8,222     57,755     -2,227    -27,173      3,499
 KCBT wheat          17,311     -3,727     33,639        441    -47,045      3,484
 MGEX wheat            -652       -810      1,651         57     -2,972     -1,295
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -39,185    -12,759     93,045     -1,729    -77,190      5,688

 Live cattle         60,850     11,146     52,284        506   -104,948     -3,325
 Feeder cattle       -4,066      2,526      2,602       -239      3,164        668
 Lean hogs           51,747     -1,713     46,859        136    -79,402       -381

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                92,030      4,969    -33,269      7,777  1,362,664    -58,891
 Soybeans           -13,597      5,178    -25,800      1,958    623,227      7,133
 Soymeal             29,038        360     20,241        708    395,596     -4,626
 Soyoil              -1,381      4,450     11,706     -3,799    450,896    -12,183
 CBOT wheat          28,326      3,185     -3,064      3,765    352,395      2,304
 KCBT wheat          -3,244       -194       -661         -4    147,905     -7,875
 MGEX wheat           2,607        905       -634      1,143     43,111     -3,368
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         27,689      3,896     -4,359      4,904    543,411     -8,939

 Live cattle         -5,335     -3,547     -2,851     -4,780    290,325      6,020
 Feeder cattle          387       -550     -2,087     -2,405     45,983     -3,586
 Lean hogs           -8,015      3,686    -11,189     -1,728    198,610      4,574
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

