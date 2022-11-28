Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 22, regulatory data released on Monday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 91,410 -12,207 359,660 -1,691 -421,686 5,707 Soybeans 31,201 -13,059 130,764 5,298 -135,127 5,634 Soyoil 62,796 -6,143 105,999 -2,638 -180,916 11,619 CBOT wheat -65,691 -5,201 103,486 -3,571 -35,589 4,840 KCBT wheat 116 -3,549 46,259 -528 -46,205 3,767 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 170,767 -6,065 236,688 -1,483 -420,505 4,123 Soybeans 82,135 -10,830 83,233 1,162 -128,179 6,486 Soymeal 71,815 -3,895 86,650 1,254 -203,318 1,422 Soyoil 100,274 -10,098 83,989 1,469 -197,400 10,150 CBOT wheat -53,402 -6,622 64,050 -2,616 -28,704 4,892 KCBT wheat 17,308 -3,973 33,153 648 -46,875 3,189 MGEX wheat -652 -810 1,691 69 -2,890 -1,210 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -36,746 -11,405 98,894 -1,899 -78,469 6,871 Live cattle 62,389 12,228 53,737 411 -122,968 -6,529 Feeder cattle -3,554 3,052 2,733 -502 4,416 -475 Lean hogs 54,277 -1,525 46,225 -55 -81,636 2,867 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 42,434 -4,768 -29,383 8,192 1,766,134 -85,072 Soybeans -10,349 1,055 -26,839 2,127 718,082 6,435 Soymeal 22,453 578 22,401 642 433,521 -7,399 Soyoil 1,017 1,319 12,121 -2,839 520,069 -16,509 CBOT wheat 20,264 415 -2,209 3,931 443,433 -5,019 KCBT wheat -3,415 -174 -171 310 165,174 -8,804 MGEX wheat 2,447 824 -597 1,126 45,442 -3,461 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,296 1,065 -2,977 5,367 654,049 -17,284 Live cattle 14,886 -985 -8,043 -5,126 354,749 6,605 Feeder cattle -1,337 1,121 -2,260 -3,196 53,996 -7,537 Lean hogs -6,281 -188 -12,584 -1,099 264,489 5,290 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 156,735 -9,112 236,056 -3,181 -451,552 -453 Soybeans 83,836 -11,743 84,211 592 -128,650 4,015 Soymeal 72,032 -4,039 85,410 765 -206,721 2,206 Soyoil 100,902 -10,192 79,899 1,187 -191,126 8,354 CBOT wheat -55,844 -8,222 57,755 -2,227 -27,173 3,499 KCBT wheat 17,311 -3,727 33,639 441 -47,045 3,484 MGEX wheat -652 -810 1,651 57 -2,972 -1,295 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -39,185 -12,759 93,045 -1,729 -77,190 5,688 Live cattle 60,850 11,146 52,284 506 -104,948 -3,325 Feeder cattle -4,066 2,526 2,602 -239 3,164 668 Lean hogs 51,747 -1,713 46,859 136 -79,402 -381 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 92,030 4,969 -33,269 7,777 1,362,664 -58,891 Soybeans -13,597 5,178 -25,800 1,958 623,227 7,133 Soymeal 29,038 360 20,241 708 395,596 -4,626 Soyoil -1,381 4,450 11,706 -3,799 450,896 -12,183 CBOT wheat 28,326 3,185 -3,064 3,765 352,395 2,304 KCBT wheat -3,244 -194 -661 -4 147,905 -7,875 MGEX wheat 2,607 905 -634 1,143 43,111 -3,368 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 27,689 3,896 -4,359 4,904 543,411 -8,939 Live cattle -5,335 -3,547 -2,851 -4,780 290,325 6,020 Feeder cattle 387 -550 -2,087 -2,405 45,983 -3,586 Lean hogs -8,015 3,686 -11,189 -1,728 198,610 4,574 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

