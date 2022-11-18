US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

November 18, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

    Nov 18 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               103,617    -49,624    361,352        780   -427,394     37,630
 Soybeans            44,261    -11,502    125,467      5,315   -140,762      7,149
 Soyoil              68,939      4,726    108,636      1,868   -192,536     -9,242
 CBOT wheat         -60,490     -2,009    107,057     -1,979    -40,428      4,677
 KCBT wheat           3,665     -2,584     46,787        454    -49,972      1,811
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               176,831    -60,831    238,170      4,727   -424,628     36,084
 Soybeans            92,965    -10,943     82,069      5,306   -134,665      7,765
 Soymeal             75,710    -19,710     85,396      3,655   -204,740     20,297
 Soyoil             110,371      5,160     82,520     -1,487   -207,549     -7,749
 CBOT wheat         -46,780     -3,876     66,665      1,719    -33,596      3,847
 KCBT wheat          21,281     -3,152     32,505      1,507    -50,065        556
 MGEX wheat             158     -2,897      1,622       -288     -1,680      3,329
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -25,341     -9,925    100,792      2,938    -85,341      7,732

 Live cattle         50,160    -12,021     53,326        253   -116,440     10,684
 Feeder cattle       -6,606       -613      3,235        -69      4,891        152
 Lean hogs           55,800      1,287     46,280        487    -84,502     -1,676

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                47,202      8,805    -37,575     11,214  1,851,206    -68,872
 Soybeans           -11,404     -1,167    -28,966       -961    711,647      8,162
 Soymeal             21,875      2,672     21,758     -6,915    440,919    -12,548
 Soyoil                -302      1,427     14,960      2,648    536,578     18,217
 CBOT wheat          19,849       -998     -6,139       -690    448,452      4,749
 KCBT wheat          -3,241        770       -480        318    173,978      1,264
 MGEX wheat           1,623       -418     -1,723        274     48,903     -3,460
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         18,231       -646     -8,342        -98    671,333      2,553

 Live cattle         15,871       -657     -2,918      1,739    348,144     -3,691
 Feeder cattle       -2,457     -1,217        936      1,746     61,534      2,852
 Lean hogs           -6,093        -54    -11,485        -43    259,198      6,795
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               165,847    -55,961    239,237      5,120   -451,099     37,200
 Soybeans            95,579     -9,793     83,619      5,175   -132,665      6,745
 Soymeal             76,071    -20,395     84,645      3,291   -208,927     20,023
 Soyoil             111,094      4,721     78,712     -2,002   -199,480     -5,964
 CBOT wheat         -47,622     -4,095     59,982      1,288    -30,672      4,336
 KCBT wheat          21,038     -3,166     33,198      1,538    -50,529        618
 MGEX wheat             158     -2,897      1,594       -232     -1,677      3,330
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -26,426    -10,158     94,774      2,594    -82,878      8,284

 Live cattle         49,704    -10,475     51,778         42   -101,623      8,028
 Feeder cattle       -6,592       -239      2,841       -224      2,496        -31
 Lean hogs           53,460        901     46,723        545    -79,021     -1,596

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                87,061      7,315    -41,046      6,326  1,421,555    -62,872
 Soybeans           -18,775     -1,212    -27,758       -915    616,094      5,083
 Soymeal             28,678      3,910     19,533     -6,829    400,222    -10,070
 Soyoil              -5,831        561     15,505      2,684    463,079     15,447
 CBOT wheat          25,141     -1,172     -6,829       -357    350,091       -752
 KCBT wheat          -3,050        563       -657        447    155,780        447
 MGEX wheat           1,702       -526     -1,777        325     46,479     -3,686
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         23,793     -1,135     -9,263        415    552,350     -3,991

 Live cattle         -1,788        962      1,929      1,443    284,305     -7,212
 Feeder cattle          937       -892        318      1,386     49,569      1,719
 Lean hogs          -11,701         -4     -9,461        154    194,036      5,182
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

