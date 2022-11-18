Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 103,617 -49,624 361,352 780 -427,394 37,630 Soybeans 44,261 -11,502 125,467 5,315 -140,762 7,149 Soyoil 68,939 4,726 108,636 1,868 -192,536 -9,242 CBOT wheat -60,490 -2,009 107,057 -1,979 -40,428 4,677 KCBT wheat 3,665 -2,584 46,787 454 -49,972 1,811 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 176,831 -60,831 238,170 4,727 -424,628 36,084 Soybeans 92,965 -10,943 82,069 5,306 -134,665 7,765 Soymeal 75,710 -19,710 85,396 3,655 -204,740 20,297 Soyoil 110,371 5,160 82,520 -1,487 -207,549 -7,749 CBOT wheat -46,780 -3,876 66,665 1,719 -33,596 3,847 KCBT wheat 21,281 -3,152 32,505 1,507 -50,065 556 MGEX wheat 158 -2,897 1,622 -288 -1,680 3,329 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -25,341 -9,925 100,792 2,938 -85,341 7,732 Live cattle 50,160 -12,021 53,326 253 -116,440 10,684 Feeder cattle -6,606 -613 3,235 -69 4,891 152 Lean hogs 55,800 1,287 46,280 487 -84,502 -1,676 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 47,202 8,805 -37,575 11,214 1,851,206 -68,872 Soybeans -11,404 -1,167 -28,966 -961 711,647 8,162 Soymeal 21,875 2,672 21,758 -6,915 440,919 -12,548 Soyoil -302 1,427 14,960 2,648 536,578 18,217 CBOT wheat 19,849 -998 -6,139 -690 448,452 4,749 KCBT wheat -3,241 770 -480 318 173,978 1,264 MGEX wheat 1,623 -418 -1,723 274 48,903 -3,460 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 18,231 -646 -8,342 -98 671,333 2,553 Live cattle 15,871 -657 -2,918 1,739 348,144 -3,691 Feeder cattle -2,457 -1,217 936 1,746 61,534 2,852 Lean hogs -6,093 -54 -11,485 -43 259,198 6,795 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 165,847 -55,961 239,237 5,120 -451,099 37,200 Soybeans 95,579 -9,793 83,619 5,175 -132,665 6,745 Soymeal 76,071 -20,395 84,645 3,291 -208,927 20,023 Soyoil 111,094 4,721 78,712 -2,002 -199,480 -5,964 CBOT wheat -47,622 -4,095 59,982 1,288 -30,672 4,336 KCBT wheat 21,038 -3,166 33,198 1,538 -50,529 618 MGEX wheat 158 -2,897 1,594 -232 -1,677 3,330 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -26,426 -10,158 94,774 2,594 -82,878 8,284 Live cattle 49,704 -10,475 51,778 42 -101,623 8,028 Feeder cattle -6,592 -239 2,841 -224 2,496 -31 Lean hogs 53,460 901 46,723 545 -79,021 -1,596 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 87,061 7,315 -41,046 6,326 1,421,555 -62,872 Soybeans -18,775 -1,212 -27,758 -915 616,094 5,083 Soymeal 28,678 3,910 19,533 -6,829 400,222 -10,070 Soyoil -5,831 561 15,505 2,684 463,079 15,447 CBOT wheat 25,141 -1,172 -6,829 -357 350,091 -752 KCBT wheat -3,050 563 -657 447 155,780 447 MGEX wheat 1,702 -526 -1,777 325 46,479 -3,686 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 23,793 -1,135 -9,263 415 552,350 -3,991 Live cattle -1,788 962 1,929 1,443 284,305 -7,212 Feeder cattle 937 -892 318 1,386 49,569 1,719 Lean hogs -11,701 -4 -9,461 154 194,036 5,182 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

