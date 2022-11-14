US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

November 14, 2022 — 03:32 pm EST

    Nov 14 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 8, regulatory data released on Monday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               153,241    -43,445    360,572      1,876   -465,024     37,952
 Soybeans            55,763     -1,450    120,152        774   -147,911       -663
 Soyoil              64,213      4,263    106,768      2,518   -183,293     -5,285
 CBOT wheat         -58,482     -6,051    109,036      3,660    -45,106      1,599
 KCBT wheat           6,250      1,462     46,331     -1,579    -51,783       -102
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               237,662    -34,297    233,443     11,640   -460,714     29,924
 Soybeans           103,908      2,579     76,764        907   -142,429     -1,759
 Soymeal             95,420      2,002     81,741      2,261   -225,037     -3,807
 Soyoil             105,210      5,092     84,008      2,873   -199,800     -6,491
 CBOT wheat         -42,902     -5,754     64,946      1,311    -37,443        797
 KCBT wheat          24,433      1,024     30,998      2,381    -50,621     -2,764
 MGEX wheat           3,055       -759      1,910        734     -5,008        731
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -15,414     -5,489     97,854      4,426    -93,072     -1,236

 Live cattle         62,181     -3,867     53,073        -81   -127,123      2,934
 Feeder cattle       -5,993        500      3,304        181      4,739       -260
 Lean hogs           54,514     -5,055     45,793       -356    -82,827      2,851

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                38,397    -10,884    -48,788      3,617  1,920,077      3,959
 Soybeans           -10,237     -3,066    -28,004      1,339    703,484     34,362
 Soymeal             19,203       -749     28,673        292    453,467     18,374
 Soyoil              -1,729         24     12,312     -1,497    518,361     25,192
 CBOT wheat          20,848      2,853     -5,448        793    443,703      8,679
 KCBT wheat          -4,011       -861       -798        220    172,714     -6,470
 MGEX wheat           2,041       -204     -1,998       -502     52,363     -5,361
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         18,878      1,788     -8,244        511    668,780     -3,152

 Live cattle         16,528     -2,432     -4,658      3,446    351,835     -5,744
 Feeder cattle       -1,240       -185       -810       -236     58,681      1,239
 Lean hogs           -6,038        456    -11,442      2,104    252,403     -5,415
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               221,808    -39,704    234,117      9,646   -488,299     22,962
 Soybeans           105,372      3,075     78,444        553   -139,410     -3,633
 Soymeal             96,466      1,670     81,354      1,963   -228,950     -4,273
 Soyoil             106,373      5,947     80,714      2,656   -193,516     -4,371
 CBOT wheat         -43,527     -6,822     58,694      2,596    -35,008     -1,403
 KCBT wheat          24,204      1,115     31,660      2,233    -51,147     -2,857
 MGEX wheat           3,055       -759      1,826        704     -5,007        624
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -16,268     -6,466     92,180      5,533    -91,162     -3,636

 Live cattle         60,179     -3,825     51,736        -30   -109,651      2,651
 Feeder cattle       -6,353        391      3,065         60      2,527        -63
 Lean hogs           52,559     -5,310     46,178       -389    -77,425      2,887

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                79,746        470    -47,372      6,626  1,484,427     11,910
 Soybeans           -17,563     -1,788    -26,843      1,793    611,011     26,938
 Soymeal             24,768         56     26,362        584    410,292     18,894
 Soyoil              -6,392     -3,076     12,821     -1,156    447,632     16,884
 CBOT wheat          26,313      5,374     -6,472        255    350,843     17,782
 KCBT wheat          -3,613       -863     -1,104        372    155,333     -4,762
 MGEX wheat           2,228        -69     -2,102       -500     50,165     -5,105
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         24,928      4,442     -9,678        127    556,341      7,915

 Live cattle         -2,750     -2,212        486      3,416    291,517     -1,846
 Feeder cattle        1,829       -319     -1,068        -69     47,850      1,299
 Lean hogs          -11,697        622     -9,615      2,190    188,854     -7,944
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

