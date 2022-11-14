Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 8, regulatory data released on Monday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 153,241 -43,445 360,572 1,876 -465,024 37,952 Soybeans 55,763 -1,450 120,152 774 -147,911 -663 Soyoil 64,213 4,263 106,768 2,518 -183,293 -5,285 CBOT wheat -58,482 -6,051 109,036 3,660 -45,106 1,599 KCBT wheat 6,250 1,462 46,331 -1,579 -51,783 -102 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 237,662 -34,297 233,443 11,640 -460,714 29,924 Soybeans 103,908 2,579 76,764 907 -142,429 -1,759 Soymeal 95,420 2,002 81,741 2,261 -225,037 -3,807 Soyoil 105,210 5,092 84,008 2,873 -199,800 -6,491 CBOT wheat -42,902 -5,754 64,946 1,311 -37,443 797 KCBT wheat 24,433 1,024 30,998 2,381 -50,621 -2,764 MGEX wheat 3,055 -759 1,910 734 -5,008 731 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -15,414 -5,489 97,854 4,426 -93,072 -1,236 Live cattle 62,181 -3,867 53,073 -81 -127,123 2,934 Feeder cattle -5,993 500 3,304 181 4,739 -260 Lean hogs 54,514 -5,055 45,793 -356 -82,827 2,851 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 38,397 -10,884 -48,788 3,617 1,920,077 3,959 Soybeans -10,237 -3,066 -28,004 1,339 703,484 34,362 Soymeal 19,203 -749 28,673 292 453,467 18,374 Soyoil -1,729 24 12,312 -1,497 518,361 25,192 CBOT wheat 20,848 2,853 -5,448 793 443,703 8,679 KCBT wheat -4,011 -861 -798 220 172,714 -6,470 MGEX wheat 2,041 -204 -1,998 -502 52,363 -5,361 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 18,878 1,788 -8,244 511 668,780 -3,152 Live cattle 16,528 -2,432 -4,658 3,446 351,835 -5,744 Feeder cattle -1,240 -185 -810 -236 58,681 1,239 Lean hogs -6,038 456 -11,442 2,104 252,403 -5,415 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 221,808 -39,704 234,117 9,646 -488,299 22,962 Soybeans 105,372 3,075 78,444 553 -139,410 -3,633 Soymeal 96,466 1,670 81,354 1,963 -228,950 -4,273 Soyoil 106,373 5,947 80,714 2,656 -193,516 -4,371 CBOT wheat -43,527 -6,822 58,694 2,596 -35,008 -1,403 KCBT wheat 24,204 1,115 31,660 2,233 -51,147 -2,857 MGEX wheat 3,055 -759 1,826 704 -5,007 624 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -16,268 -6,466 92,180 5,533 -91,162 -3,636 Live cattle 60,179 -3,825 51,736 -30 -109,651 2,651 Feeder cattle -6,353 391 3,065 60 2,527 -63 Lean hogs 52,559 -5,310 46,178 -389 -77,425 2,887 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 79,746 470 -47,372 6,626 1,484,427 11,910 Soybeans -17,563 -1,788 -26,843 1,793 611,011 26,938 Soymeal 24,768 56 26,362 584 410,292 18,894 Soyoil -6,392 -3,076 12,821 -1,156 447,632 16,884 CBOT wheat 26,313 5,374 -6,472 255 350,843 17,782 KCBT wheat -3,613 -863 -1,104 372 155,333 -4,762 MGEX wheat 2,228 -69 -2,102 -500 50,165 -5,105 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 24,928 4,442 -9,678 127 556,341 7,915 Live cattle -2,750 -2,212 486 3,416 291,517 -1,846 Feeder cattle 1,829 -319 -1,068 -69 47,850 1,299 Lean hogs -11,697 622 -9,615 2,190 188,854 -7,944 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

