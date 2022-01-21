Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

US Markets

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               224,828    -15,379    442,156     -3,418   -632,545     24,572
 Soybeans            71,317    -13,970    205,264     11,650   -237,855      6,019
 Soyoil              11,956      1,515    119,003       -242   -140,432       -761
 CBOT wheat         -42,144      3,032    137,820      4,533    -86,509     -8,118
 KCBT wheat          11,824     -5,347     54,949      1,726    -69,835      4,350
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               326,523    -17,855    291,693      5,590   -630,775     20,808
 Soybeans            99,639     -7,241    160,062     10,938   -249,506      2,721
 Soymeal             64,743     -8,177    100,120      6,049   -209,131      7,385
 Soyoil              58,208      2,302     88,934        363   -147,295     -2,156
 CBOT wheat         -24,901      2,863     92,388      5,240    -72,881     -9,245
 KCBT wheat          36,119     -6,555     26,159      4,390    -59,756      1,998
 MGEX wheat           3,857     -1,878      1,977       -357    -11,400      3,249
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         15,075     -5,570    120,524      9,273   -144,037     -3,998

 Live cattle         62,177        235     82,279      1,834   -152,722     -2,680
 Feeder cattle        5,465     -1,004      4,531        495     -2,073        360
 Lean hogs           48,795        -10     60,290        889    -99,995        837

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                46,997     -2,767    -34,440     -5,777  1,828,316    -33,213
 Soybeans            28,530     -2,720    -38,726     -3,699    841,473      7,505
 Soymeal             14,295     -6,566     29,973      1,308    458,623      4,365
 Soyoil              -9,320          2      9,473       -511    434,799      4,136
 CBOT wheat          14,560        589     -9,167        553    468,778     13,184
 KCBT wheat          -5,584        899      3,062       -731    239,872     -2,898
 MGEX wheat           3,040       -772      2,526       -241     71,926        734
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         12,016        716     -3,579       -419    780,576     11,020

 Live cattle         18,666      1,326    -10,401       -716    377,575      4,584
 Feeder cattle          787        158     -8,709         -8     53,133      1,467
 Lean hogs            7,166     -1,789    -16,256         73    276,468      8,997
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               318,944    -15,832    302,007      5,557   -644,694     18,589
 Soybeans            98,451     -8,827    161,998      9,373   -254,196      3,325
 Soymeal             65,033     -7,909    101,137      5,528   -209,110      9,333
 Soyoil              56,166      3,447     89,832        378   -149,932     -1,337
 CBOT wheat         -28,385      2,817     91,094      3,858    -85,934    -10,809
 KCBT wheat          35,364     -6,691     26,792      4,196    -62,657      1,429
 MGEX wheat           3,852     -1,872      2,264       -368    -13,205      3,269
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         10,831     -5,746    120,150      7,686   -161,796     -6,111

 Live cattle         58,212        204     82,651      1,953   -140,729     -2,716
 Feeder cattle        5,121       -965      4,415        426     -2,103        368
 Lean hogs           46,609       -725     59,521      1,319    -92,404        737

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                69,194     -3,522    -45,451     -4,792  1,487,858    -16,376
 Soybeans            29,564     -1,430    -35,817     -2,441    692,022     13,409
 Soymeal             15,860     -8,372     27,080      1,420    411,123      6,900
 Soyoil              -4,663     -1,861      8,597       -627    392,795      6,422
 CBOT wheat          33,225      3,489    -10,000        645    378,456      9,238
 KCBT wheat          -1,797      1,480      2,298       -414    212,141     -3,387
 MGEX wheat           4,910       -672      2,179       -357     67,923        664
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         36,338      4,297     -5,523       -126    658,520      6,515

 Live cattle          5,350      1,538     -5,484       -979    328,652      5,990
 Feeder cattle         -143        140     -7,290         31     44,882      1,112
 Lean hogs            1,696     -1,624    -15,422        293    223,277      8,282
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

