Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 224,828 -15,379 442,156 -3,418 -632,545 24,572 Soybeans 71,317 -13,970 205,264 11,650 -237,855 6,019 Soyoil 11,956 1,515 119,003 -242 -140,432 -761 CBOT wheat -42,144 3,032 137,820 4,533 -86,509 -8,118 KCBT wheat 11,824 -5,347 54,949 1,726 -69,835 4,350 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 326,523 -17,855 291,693 5,590 -630,775 20,808 Soybeans 99,639 -7,241 160,062 10,938 -249,506 2,721 Soymeal 64,743 -8,177 100,120 6,049 -209,131 7,385 Soyoil 58,208 2,302 88,934 363 -147,295 -2,156 CBOT wheat -24,901 2,863 92,388 5,240 -72,881 -9,245 KCBT wheat 36,119 -6,555 26,159 4,390 -59,756 1,998 MGEX wheat 3,857 -1,878 1,977 -357 -11,400 3,249 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 15,075 -5,570 120,524 9,273 -144,037 -3,998 Live cattle 62,177 235 82,279 1,834 -152,722 -2,680 Feeder cattle 5,465 -1,004 4,531 495 -2,073 360 Lean hogs 48,795 -10 60,290 889 -99,995 837 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 46,997 -2,767 -34,440 -5,777 1,828,316 -33,213 Soybeans 28,530 -2,720 -38,726 -3,699 841,473 7,505 Soymeal 14,295 -6,566 29,973 1,308 458,623 4,365 Soyoil -9,320 2 9,473 -511 434,799 4,136 CBOT wheat 14,560 589 -9,167 553 468,778 13,184 KCBT wheat -5,584 899 3,062 -731 239,872 -2,898 MGEX wheat 3,040 -772 2,526 -241 71,926 734 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 12,016 716 -3,579 -419 780,576 11,020 Live cattle 18,666 1,326 -10,401 -716 377,575 4,584 Feeder cattle 787 158 -8,709 -8 53,133 1,467 Lean hogs 7,166 -1,789 -16,256 73 276,468 8,997 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 318,944 -15,832 302,007 5,557 -644,694 18,589 Soybeans 98,451 -8,827 161,998 9,373 -254,196 3,325 Soymeal 65,033 -7,909 101,137 5,528 -209,110 9,333 Soyoil 56,166 3,447 89,832 378 -149,932 -1,337 CBOT wheat -28,385 2,817 91,094 3,858 -85,934 -10,809 KCBT wheat 35,364 -6,691 26,792 4,196 -62,657 1,429 MGEX wheat 3,852 -1,872 2,264 -368 -13,205 3,269 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 10,831 -5,746 120,150 7,686 -161,796 -6,111 Live cattle 58,212 204 82,651 1,953 -140,729 -2,716 Feeder cattle 5,121 -965 4,415 426 -2,103 368 Lean hogs 46,609 -725 59,521 1,319 -92,404 737 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 69,194 -3,522 -45,451 -4,792 1,487,858 -16,376 Soybeans 29,564 -1,430 -35,817 -2,441 692,022 13,409 Soymeal 15,860 -8,372 27,080 1,420 411,123 6,900 Soyoil -4,663 -1,861 8,597 -627 392,795 6,422 CBOT wheat 33,225 3,489 -10,000 645 378,456 9,238 KCBT wheat -1,797 1,480 2,298 -414 212,141 -3,387 MGEX wheat 4,910 -672 2,179 -357 67,923 664 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 36,338 4,297 -5,523 -126 658,520 6,515 Live cattle 5,350 1,538 -5,484 -979 328,652 5,990 Feeder cattle -143 140 -7,290 31 44,882 1,112 Lean hogs 1,696 -1,624 -15,422 293 223,277 8,282 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

