Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 240,207 -28,784 445,573 6,746 -657,116 1,120 Soybeans 85,287 -562 193,613 12,704 -243,874 -16,208 Soyoil 10,442 1,425 119,246 -1,724 -139,671 -2,593 CBOT wheat -45,177 -9,108 133,288 8,659 -78,392 720 KCBT wheat 17,171 -4,314 53,223 -6,348 -74,185 10,322 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 344,379 -21,526 286,103 24,936 -651,582 -2,728 Soybeans 106,879 7,961 149,123 9,067 -252,226 -19,490 Soymeal 72,920 2,152 94,070 7,003 -216,516 -5,530 Soyoil 55,907 2,719 88,570 -2,654 -145,139 -3,182 CBOT wheat -27,764 -7,920 87,148 9,751 -63,636 -1,198 KCBT wheat 42,674 -9,138 21,770 -3,022 -61,753 10,460 MGEX wheat 5,734 -3,747 2,334 691 -14,648 6,019 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 20,644 -20,805 111,252 7,420 -140,037 15,281 Live cattle 61,941 -10,405 80,445 168 -150,042 5,764 Feeder cattle 6,470 -856 4,036 244 -2,433 -437 Lean hogs 48,804 -6,870 59,402 2,577 -100,831 3,710 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 49,764 -21,600 -28,664 20,918 1,861,529 -4,162 Soybeans 31,250 -1,605 -35,026 4,066 833,968 44,628 Soymeal 20,862 -5,026 28,663 1,400 454,258 17,979 Soyoil -9,322 226 9,984 2,891 430,663 7,966 CBOT wheat 13,972 -362 -9,720 -271 455,595 16,109 KCBT wheat -6,483 1,360 3,792 341 242,770 -4,294 MGEX wheat 3,813 -3,048 2,768 84 71,192 -5,969 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 11,302 -2,050 -3,160 154 769,557 5,846 Live cattle 17,341 -1,591 -9,686 6,065 372,991 -8,788 Feeder cattle 628 269 -8,701 780 51,666 2,348 Lean hogs 8,956 860 -16,330 -277 267,471 2,646 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 334,776 -20,579 296,450 23,523 -663,283 -7,556 Soybeans 107,278 6,994 152,625 8,199 -257,521 -21,202 Soymeal 72,942 2,527 95,609 6,877 -218,443 -6,317 Soyoil 52,719 1,579 89,454 -2,553 -148,595 -754 CBOT wheat -31,202 -8,495 87,236 9,300 -75,125 -3,425 KCBT wheat 42,055 -9,135 22,596 -3,009 -64,086 9,532 MGEX wheat 5,724 -3,729 2,632 660 -16,474 5,646 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,577 -21,359 112,464 6,951 -155,685 11,753 Live cattle 58,008 -11,454 80,698 142 -138,013 4,074 Feeder cattle 6,086 -812 3,989 210 -2,471 -616 Lean hogs 47,334 -6,650 58,202 2,113 -93,141 4,344 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 72,716 -17,410 -40,659 22,022 1,504,234 -15,999 Soybeans 30,994 722 -33,376 5,287 678,613 30,465 Soymeal 24,232 -4,382 25,660 1,295 404,223 14,496 Soyoil -2,802 -1,376 9,224 3,104 386,373 6,764 CBOT wheat 29,736 2,949 -10,645 -329 369,218 10,079 KCBT wheat -3,277 2,882 2,712 -270 215,528 -7,055 MGEX wheat 5,582 -2,622 2,536 45 67,259 -6,107 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 32,041 3,209 -5,397 -554 652,005 -3,083 Live cattle 3,812 1,395 -4,505 5,843 322,662 -7,968 Feeder cattle -283 406 -7,321 812 43,770 1,949 Lean hogs 3,320 915 -15,715 -722 214,995 -2,674 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.