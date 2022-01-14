US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               240,207    -28,784    445,573      6,746   -657,116      1,120
 Soybeans            85,287       -562    193,613     12,704   -243,874    -16,208
 Soyoil              10,442      1,425    119,246     -1,724   -139,671     -2,593
 CBOT wheat         -45,177     -9,108    133,288      8,659    -78,392        720
 KCBT wheat          17,171     -4,314     53,223     -6,348    -74,185     10,322
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               344,379    -21,526    286,103     24,936   -651,582     -2,728
 Soybeans           106,879      7,961    149,123      9,067   -252,226    -19,490
 Soymeal             72,920      2,152     94,070      7,003   -216,516     -5,530
 Soyoil              55,907      2,719     88,570     -2,654   -145,139     -3,182
 CBOT wheat         -27,764     -7,920     87,148      9,751    -63,636     -1,198
 KCBT wheat          42,674     -9,138     21,770     -3,022    -61,753     10,460
 MGEX wheat           5,734     -3,747      2,334        691    -14,648      6,019
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         20,644    -20,805    111,252      7,420   -140,037     15,281

 Live cattle         61,941    -10,405     80,445        168   -150,042      5,764
 Feeder cattle        6,470       -856      4,036        244     -2,433       -437
 Lean hogs           48,804     -6,870     59,402      2,577   -100,831      3,710

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                49,764    -21,600    -28,664     20,918  1,861,529     -4,162
 Soybeans            31,250     -1,605    -35,026      4,066    833,968     44,628
 Soymeal             20,862     -5,026     28,663      1,400    454,258     17,979
 Soyoil              -9,322        226      9,984      2,891    430,663      7,966
 CBOT wheat          13,972       -362     -9,720       -271    455,595     16,109
 KCBT wheat          -6,483      1,360      3,792        341    242,770     -4,294
 MGEX wheat           3,813     -3,048      2,768         84     71,192     -5,969
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         11,302     -2,050     -3,160        154    769,557      5,846

 Live cattle         17,341     -1,591     -9,686      6,065    372,991     -8,788
 Feeder cattle          628        269     -8,701        780     51,666      2,348
 Lean hogs            8,956        860    -16,330       -277    267,471      2,646
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               334,776    -20,579    296,450     23,523   -663,283     -7,556
 Soybeans           107,278      6,994    152,625      8,199   -257,521    -21,202
 Soymeal             72,942      2,527     95,609      6,877   -218,443     -6,317
 Soyoil              52,719      1,579     89,454     -2,553   -148,595       -754
 CBOT wheat         -31,202     -8,495     87,236      9,300    -75,125     -3,425
 KCBT wheat          42,055     -9,135     22,596     -3,009    -64,086      9,532
 MGEX wheat           5,724     -3,729      2,632        660    -16,474      5,646
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,577    -21,359    112,464      6,951   -155,685     11,753

 Live cattle         58,008    -11,454     80,698        142   -138,013      4,074
 Feeder cattle        6,086       -812      3,989        210     -2,471       -616
 Lean hogs           47,334     -6,650     58,202      2,113    -93,141      4,344

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                72,716    -17,410    -40,659     22,022  1,504,234    -15,999
 Soybeans            30,994        722    -33,376      5,287    678,613     30,465
 Soymeal             24,232     -4,382     25,660      1,295    404,223     14,496
 Soyoil              -2,802     -1,376      9,224      3,104    386,373      6,764
 CBOT wheat          29,736      2,949    -10,645       -329    369,218     10,079
 KCBT wheat          -3,277      2,882      2,712       -270    215,528     -7,055
 MGEX wheat           5,582     -2,622      2,536         45     67,259     -6,107
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         32,041      3,209     -5,397       -554    652,005     -3,083

 Live cattle          3,812      1,395     -4,505      5,843    322,662     -7,968
 Feeder cattle         -283        406     -7,321        812     43,770      1,949
 Lean hogs            3,320        915    -15,715       -722    214,995     -2,674
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

