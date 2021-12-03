Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 30, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 221,644 -41,771 431,043 13,288 -606,683 27,702 Soybeans 6,555 -11,289 191,511 -4,700 -156,618 18,676 Soyoil 16,631 -19,011 128,273 1,340 -148,514 25,048 CBOT wheat -22,095 -16,099 120,363 -3,452 -90,908 18,318 KCBT wheat 33,204 -383 58,370 -1,722 -92,823 2,432 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 315,269 -51,423 270,497 38,216 -606,174 8,788 Soybeans 33,425 -15,931 149,093 6,048 -166,754 12,453 Soymeal 37,681 -15,878 92,701 4,817 -176,788 15,703 Soyoil 64,360 -17,994 98,601 -1,031 -156,094 26,494 CBOT wheat 6,200 -11,763 68,563 -809 -72,625 15,686 KCBT wheat 62,368 -3,242 27,748 360 -80,927 1,828 MGEX wheat 14,204 -932 1,345 -169 -28,970 2,911 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 82,772 -15,937 97,656 -618 -182,522 20,425 Live cattle 78,517 9,484 80,696 -2,474 -161,515 -6,724 Feeder cattle 4,907 5,364 3,840 -347 -1,467 -1,611 Lean hogs 56,373 897 57,286 -2,152 -100,853 -428 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 66,413 3,637 -46,004 781 1,681,394 -418,180 Soybeans 25,685 119 -41,448 -2,687 790,880 -32,489 Soymeal 20,119 -1,586 26,288 -3,057 430,317 -67,517 Soyoil -10,478 -91 3,609 -7,378 436,518 -61,816 CBOT wheat 5,224 -4,347 -7,361 1,234 449,530 -136,514 KCBT wheat -10,437 1,381 1,248 -327 251,380 -33,646 MGEX wheat 9,116 -934 4,306 -876 79,324 -4,012 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 3,903 -3,900 -1,807 31 780,234 -174,172 Live cattle 21,154 1,629 -18,853 -1,915 369,380 6,618 Feeder cattle 3 -947 -7,282 -2,460 45,537 -1,281 Lean hogs 6,710 2,294 -19,515 -610 289,238 -8,378 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 303,534 -58,475 272,976 20,128 -614,070 2,440 Soybeans 31,074 -19,194 142,867 1,752 -159,847 10,441 Soymeal 37,611 -16,373 92,201 5,622 -176,587 18,914 Soyoil 64,246 -17,367 98,197 -638 -165,849 27,631 CBOT wheat 4,882 -15,238 70,802 8,704 -81,232 13,805 KCBT wheat 61,915 -3,405 28,565 692 -82,460 73 MGEX wheat 14,163 -932 1,437 115 -29,911 3,010 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 80,960 -19,575 100,804 9,511 -193,603 16,888 Live cattle 73,789 9,882 81,714 -2,605 -143,542 -5,839 Feeder cattle 4,536 5,295 3,820 -345 -1,216 -1,378 Lean hogs 53,100 734 55,278 -2,220 -96,637 -1,331 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 91,378 36,298 -53,818 -391 1,405,105 -206,751 Soybeans 24,243 8,297 -38,337 -1,296 671,433 -19,870 Soymeal 23,510 -4,777 23,265 -3,386 395,673 -43,896 Soyoil 801 -2,728 2,605 -6,898 399,439 -31,746 CBOT wheat 13,412 -7,957 -7,864 686 371,575 -53,726 KCBT wheat -9,282 3,134 1,262 -494 227,423 -11,679 MGEX wheat 10,320 -1,371 3,991 -822 75,577 -381 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 14,450 -6,194 -2,611 -630 674,575 -65,786 Live cattle 865 -689 -12,826 -749 310,096 426 Feeder cattle -775 -1,398 -6,365 -2,174 39,832 -1,772 Lean hogs 6,849 4,022 -18,590 -1,205 228,719 -8,561 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

