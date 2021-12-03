US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 30, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               221,644    -41,771    431,043     13,288   -606,683     27,702
 Soybeans             6,555    -11,289    191,511     -4,700   -156,618     18,676
 Soyoil              16,631    -19,011    128,273      1,340   -148,514     25,048
 CBOT wheat         -22,095    -16,099    120,363     -3,452    -90,908     18,318
 KCBT wheat          33,204       -383     58,370     -1,722    -92,823      2,432
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               315,269    -51,423    270,497     38,216   -606,174      8,788
 Soybeans            33,425    -15,931    149,093      6,048   -166,754     12,453
 Soymeal             37,681    -15,878     92,701      4,817   -176,788     15,703
 Soyoil              64,360    -17,994     98,601     -1,031   -156,094     26,494
 CBOT wheat           6,200    -11,763     68,563       -809    -72,625     15,686
 KCBT wheat          62,368     -3,242     27,748        360    -80,927      1,828
 MGEX wheat          14,204       -932      1,345       -169    -28,970      2,911
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         82,772    -15,937     97,656       -618   -182,522     20,425

 Live cattle         78,517      9,484     80,696     -2,474   -161,515     -6,724
 Feeder cattle        4,907      5,364      3,840       -347     -1,467     -1,611
 Lean hogs           56,373        897     57,286     -2,152   -100,853       -428

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                66,413      3,637    -46,004        781  1,681,394   -418,180
 Soybeans            25,685        119    -41,448     -2,687    790,880    -32,489
 Soymeal             20,119     -1,586     26,288     -3,057    430,317    -67,517
 Soyoil             -10,478        -91      3,609     -7,378    436,518    -61,816
 CBOT wheat           5,224     -4,347     -7,361      1,234    449,530   -136,514
 KCBT wheat         -10,437      1,381      1,248       -327    251,380    -33,646
 MGEX wheat           9,116       -934      4,306       -876     79,324     -4,012
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          3,903     -3,900     -1,807         31    780,234   -174,172

 Live cattle         21,154      1,629    -18,853     -1,915    369,380      6,618
 Feeder cattle            3       -947     -7,282     -2,460     45,537     -1,281
 Lean hogs            6,710      2,294    -19,515       -610    289,238     -8,378
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               303,534    -58,475    272,976     20,128   -614,070      2,440
 Soybeans            31,074    -19,194    142,867      1,752   -159,847     10,441
 Soymeal             37,611    -16,373     92,201      5,622   -176,587     18,914
 Soyoil              64,246    -17,367     98,197       -638   -165,849     27,631
 CBOT wheat           4,882    -15,238     70,802      8,704    -81,232     13,805
 KCBT wheat          61,915     -3,405     28,565        692    -82,460         73
 MGEX wheat          14,163       -932      1,437        115    -29,911      3,010
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         80,960    -19,575    100,804      9,511   -193,603     16,888

 Live cattle         73,789      9,882     81,714     -2,605   -143,542     -5,839
 Feeder cattle        4,536      5,295      3,820       -345     -1,216     -1,378
 Lean hogs           53,100        734     55,278     -2,220    -96,637     -1,331

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                91,378     36,298    -53,818       -391  1,405,105   -206,751
 Soybeans            24,243      8,297    -38,337     -1,296    671,433    -19,870
 Soymeal             23,510     -4,777     23,265     -3,386    395,673    -43,896
 Soyoil                 801     -2,728      2,605     -6,898    399,439    -31,746
 CBOT wheat          13,412     -7,957     -7,864        686    371,575    -53,726
 KCBT wheat          -9,282      3,134      1,262       -494    227,423    -11,679
 MGEX wheat          10,320     -1,371      3,991       -822     75,577       -381
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         14,450     -6,194     -2,611       -630    674,575    -65,786

 Live cattle            865       -689    -12,826       -749    310,096        426
 Feeder cattle         -775     -1,398     -6,365     -2,174     39,832     -1,772
 Lean hogs            6,849      4,022    -18,590     -1,205    228,719     -8,561
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

