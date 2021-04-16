US Markets

Speculators cut bullish bets on COMEX gold -CFTC

Contributor
Devika Krishna Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold and raised them in silver contracts in the week to April 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold and raised them in silver contracts in the week to April 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculators also reduced their net long positions in copper futures and options, the CFTC data showed.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)

((devika.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: devika.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular