Speculators cut bullish bets on COMEX gold -CFTC

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold and raised them in silver contracts in the week to April 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculators also reduced their net long positions in copper futures and options, the CFTC data showed.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)

