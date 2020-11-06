Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar trimmed -CFTC, Reuters data

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar shrank in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $23.36 billion for the week ended Nov. 3, compared with a net short position of $25.93 billion for the week before that.

The drop marked the sixth straight week of declines in the net short position. U.S. net shorts hit a more than nine-year high of $33.68 billion in late August.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short of $23.74 billion, down from $26.46 billion a week earlier.

FX speculators have been net short the dollar since mid-March, as investors' surging appetite for riskier assets has hurt demand for the safe-haven greenback.

On Friday, the dollar sank to its lowest level in over two months against a basket of peer currencies =USD, as vote counting for the contentious U.S. elections slowly moved toward a divided government and investors predicted more losses for the currency.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$-2.142 billion

03 Nov 2020 week

Prior week

Long

51,012

46,131

Short

22,914

28,238

Net

28,098

17,893

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$-22.935 billion

03 Nov 2020 week

Prior week

Long

208,237

217,443

Short

67,888

61,888

Net

140,349

155,555

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$0.543 billion

03 Nov 2020 week

Prior week

Long

27,701

31,799

Short

38,928

38,459

Net

-11,227

-6,660

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$-2.133 billion

03 Nov 2020 week

Prior week

Long

20,775

22,189

Short

5,880

6,686

Net

14,895

15,503

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$1.371 billion

03 Nov 2020 week

Prior week

Long

21,549

24,739

Short

42,235

42,808

Net

-20,686

-18,069

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$-0.634 billion

03 Nov 2020 week

Prior week

Long

56,529

59,696

Short

57,843

50,806

Net

-1,314

8,890

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$-0.664 billion

03 Nov 2020 week

Prior week

Long

53,988

63,135

Short

29,891

35,189

Net

24,097

27,946

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$-0.469 billion

03 Nov 2020 week

Prior week

Long

21,903

22,023

Short

14,852

15,028

Net

7,051

6,995

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 646 223 6054; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.