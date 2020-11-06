Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar trimmed -CFTC, Reuters data
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar shrank in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net short dollar position was $23.36 billion for the week ended Nov. 3, compared with a net short position of $25.93 billion for the week before that.
The drop marked the sixth straight week of declines in the net short position. U.S. net shorts hit a more than nine-year high of $33.68 billion in late August.
U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.
In a wider measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short of $23.74 billion, down from $26.46 billion a week earlier.
FX speculators have been net short the dollar since mid-March, as investors' surging appetite for riskier assets has hurt demand for the safe-haven greenback.
On Friday, the dollar sank to its lowest level in over two months against a basket of peer currencies =USD, as vote counting for the contentious U.S. elections slowly moved toward a divided government and investors predicted more losses for the currency.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-2.142 billion
03 Nov 2020 week
Prior week
Long
51,012
46,131
Short
22,914
28,238
Net
28,098
17,893
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$-22.935 billion
03 Nov 2020 week
Prior week
Long
208,237
217,443
Short
67,888
61,888
Net
140,349
155,555
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$0.543 billion
03 Nov 2020 week
Prior week
Long
27,701
31,799
Short
38,928
38,459
Net
-11,227
-6,660
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-2.133 billion
03 Nov 2020 week
Prior week
Long
20,775
22,189
Short
5,880
6,686
Net
14,895
15,503
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$1.371 billion
03 Nov 2020 week
Prior week
Long
21,549
24,739
Short
42,235
42,808
Net
-20,686
-18,069
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-0.634 billion
03 Nov 2020 week
Prior week
Long
56,529
59,696
Short
57,843
50,806
Net
-1,314
8,890
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$-0.664 billion
03 Nov 2020 week
Prior week
Long
53,988
63,135
Short
29,891
35,189
Net
24,097
27,946
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-0.469 billion
03 Nov 2020 week
Prior week
Long
21,903
22,023
Short
14,852
15,028
Net
7,051
6,995
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)
