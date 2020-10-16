Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar trimmed -CFTC, Reuters data
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar shrank in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net short dollar position was $27.24 billion for the week ended Oct. 13, compared with a net short position of $28.35 billion for the week before that.
U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.
The net short was the smallest since late July. U.S. net shorts hit a more than nine-year high of $33.68 billion in late August.
In a wider measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short of $27.57 billion, down from $28.56 billion a week earlier.
FX speculators have been net short the dollar since mid-March, as investors' surging appetite for riskier assets has hurt demand for the safe-haven greenback.
On Friday, the greenback was on pace to finish the week up 0.7%, its best weekly gain in three weeks.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-2.367 billion
13 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
47,245
45,779
Short
27,269
24,677
Net
19,976
21,102
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$-24.756 billion
13 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
228,295
231,369
Short
59,658
57,061
Net
168,637
174,308
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$0.792 billion
13 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
36,195
40,698
Short
45,997
51,996
Net
-9,802
-11,298
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-1.663 billion
13 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
16,896
16,941
Short
4,724
3,845
Net
12,172
13,096
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$1.033 billion
13 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
24,638
20,808
Short
38,202
38,855
Net
-13,564
-18,047
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-0.276 billion
13 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
63,863
61,379
Short
60,009
50,532
Net
3,854
10,847
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$-0.526 billion
13 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
51,329
51,201
Short
28,851
29,859
Net
22,478
21,342
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-0.431 billion
13 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
20,227
16,755
Short
13,737
11,665
Net
6,490
5,090
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)
