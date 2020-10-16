Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar trimmed -CFTC, Reuters data

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar shrank in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $27.24 billion for the week ended Oct. 13, compared with a net short position of $28.35 billion for the week before that.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

The net short was the smallest since late July. U.S. net shorts hit a more than nine-year high of $33.68 billion in late August.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short of $27.57 billion, down from $28.56 billion a week earlier.

FX speculators have been net short the dollar since mid-March, as investors' surging appetite for riskier assets has hurt demand for the safe-haven greenback.

On Friday, the greenback was on pace to finish the week up 0.7%, its best weekly gain in three weeks.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$-2.367 billion

13 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

47,245

45,779

Short

27,269

24,677

Net

19,976

21,102

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$-24.756 billion

13 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

228,295

231,369

Short

59,658

57,061

Net

168,637

174,308

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$0.792 billion

13 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

36,195

40,698

Short

45,997

51,996

Net

-9,802

-11,298

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$-1.663 billion

13 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

16,896

16,941

Short

4,724

3,845

Net

12,172

13,096

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$1.033 billion

13 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

24,638

20,808

Short

38,202

38,855

Net

-13,564

-18,047

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$-0.276 billion

13 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

63,863

61,379

Short

60,009

50,532

Net

3,854

10,847

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$-0.526 billion

13 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

51,329

51,201

Short

28,851

29,859

Net

22,478

21,342

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$-0.431 billion

13 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

20,227

16,755

Short

13,737

11,665

Net

6,490

5,090

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 646 223 6054; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

