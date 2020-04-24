Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar at a near 2-year high -CFTC, Reuters data
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar grew to the largest position in nearly two years in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net short dollar position was $11.51 billion for the week ended April 21, compared with a net short position of $11.39 billion for the week before that.
U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.
To be long on a currency means traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias.
In a wider measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $10.65 billion, compared with a net short position of $10.52 billion, a week earlier.
Investors' renewed appetite for risky assets in recent weeks has pressured the dollar, which usually gets a boost from safe-haven demand.
The U.S. Dollar Currency Index =USD, which measures the greenback’s strength against six other major currencies, has slipped 2.5% since touching a more than three-year high in late March.
"The improved supply of dollar in tandem with the Fed’s aggressive policy actions on interest rates and on QE have sparked a discussion about whether the USD is now primed for a correction," Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, said in an note.
"While the easing of panic in the market has taken the USD index off its recent highs, in our view the USD cannot be expected to weaken decidedly until investors feel confident enough to move back into emerging markets. This could be some way off," she said.
On Friday, the greenback eased against the euro, snapping a four-day winning streak as investors covered some bearish bets against the common currency, but broader concerns about the euro's outlook kept dollar bears in check.
Speculators' net long position on the euro was at 87,218 contracts, the largest position in about 22 months, the data showed.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-2.64 billion
21 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
53,730
49,863
Short
27,704
27,220
Net
26,026
22,643
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$-11.887 billion
21 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
170,378
165,078
Short
83,160
78,461
Net
87,218
86,617
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$-0.255 billion
21 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
29,527
30,287
Short
30,907
27,055
Net
-1,380
3,232
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-0.606 billion
21 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
12,731
11,608
Short
7,807
6,951
Net
4,924
4,657
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$1.712 billion
21 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
19,804
18,038
Short
43,695
41,798
Net
-23,891
-23,760
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$2.29 billion
21 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
21,452
22,037
Short
56,272
57,591
Net
-34,820
-35,554
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$-0.071 billion
21 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
25,851
29,926
Short
24,611
26,593
Net
1,240
3,333
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.89 billion
21 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
8,282
8,958
Short
22,541
23,536
Net
-14,259
-14,578
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)
