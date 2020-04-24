Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar at a near 2-year high -CFTC, Reuters data

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar grew to the largest position in nearly two years in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $11.51 billion for the week ended April 21, compared with a net short position of $11.39 billion for the week before that.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

To be long on a currency means traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $10.65 billion, compared with a net short position of $10.52 billion, a week earlier.

Investors' renewed appetite for risky assets in recent weeks has pressured the dollar, which usually gets a boost from safe-haven demand.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index =USD, which measures the greenback’s strength against six other major currencies, has slipped 2.5% since touching a more than three-year high in late March.

"The improved supply of dollar in tandem with the Fed’s aggressive policy actions on interest rates and on QE have sparked a discussion about whether the USD is now primed for a correction," Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, said in an note.

"While the easing of panic in the market has taken the USD index off its recent highs, in our view the USD cannot be expected to weaken decidedly until investors feel confident enough to move back into emerging markets. This could be some way off," she said.

On Friday, the greenback eased against the euro, snapping a four-day winning streak as investors covered some bearish bets against the common currency, but broader concerns about the euro's outlook kept dollar bears in check.

Speculators' net long position on the euro was at 87,218 contracts, the largest position in about 22 months, the data showed.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$-2.64 billion

21 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

53,730

49,863

Short

27,704

27,220

Net

26,026

22,643

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$-11.887 billion

21 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

170,378

165,078

Short

83,160

78,461

Net

87,218

86,617

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$-0.255 billion

21 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

29,527

30,287

Short

30,907

27,055

Net

-1,380

3,232

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$-0.606 billion

21 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

12,731

11,608

Short

7,807

6,951

Net

4,924

4,657

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$1.712 billion

21 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

19,804

18,038

Short

43,695

41,798

Net

-23,891

-23,760

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$2.29 billion

21 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

21,452

22,037

Short

56,272

57,591

Net

-34,820

-35,554

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$-0.071 billion

21 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

25,851

29,926

Short

24,611

26,593

Net

1,240

3,333

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$0.89 billion

21 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

8,282

8,958

Short

22,541

23,536

Net

-14,259

-14,578

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 646 223 6054; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

