Speculative Spectacle: 3 Meme Cryptos for Thrill-Seeking Investors

The search for major gains in top meme cryptos is on. And depending on which meme token you’re looking at, some impressive near-term gains can turn some investors into speculators, with the outperformance gap between such tokens and large-cap behemoths like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) truly astounding.

The thing is, most meme coins are going to trend toward zero over time. There’s only so much speculative capital to go around, and when things turn ugly, they typically do so very quickly. Thus, this is a space that ought to be reserved mostly for traders and those willing to put money into an account and not look at it for a few years. Lottery ticket like gains are possible, but only with the highest levels of risk.

That said, for those risk-seekers out there looking for massive gains, here are three tokens to watch that have shown their ability to provide life-changing returns in the past. I have no way of knowing if another rally is around the corner, but if it is, these could be the sort of game-changing investments for that “funny money” portion of your portfolio.

Bonk (BONK-USD)

Bonk’s (BONK-USD) price skyrocketed 105% in five days starting April 19, signaling a shift in market sentiment and a resurgence of meme coin hype. This uptrend ended a seven-week downtrend, potentially restarting an upward trend. However, Bonk’s price action stalled between $0.0000246 and $0.0000216, likely consolidating in this range. Buyers might target a dip between $0.0000152 and $0.0000186 for potential entry.

Despite corrections, indicators like RSI and AO suggest bullish control, with RSI above 50 and AO indicating a bullish trend. Amidst new meme coins making headlines, BONK and others, though older, saw significant gains, marking a big shift in market sentiment.

This is the sort of move speculators in meme coins have become accustomed to. And given Bonk’s relatively small size, and the fact that Revolut recently expanded its crypto portfolio by adding the BONK meme coin, there are catalysts here. Trade carefully, but this is clearly a meme token to watch. You can see why this made our list of the top meme cryptos.

Dogwifhat (WIF-USD)

Dogwifhat (WIF-USD), a top Solana (SOL-USD) top meme coin and fourth-largest in crypto, was recently listed in Coinbase’s perpetual futures trading. The announcement received 1 million views, indicating high market interest. Speculation suggests a spot listing may follow, potentially increasing demand significantly. Dogwifhat currently trades at $2.81, down 4.6% today, up 8.4% this week, and 23% this month, with a $2.8 billion market cap and $388 million 24-hour trading volume.

The meme coin’s price rally reflects overall market growth. The global crypto market cap rose 4%, driven by increased trading activity. However, WIF’s one-day chart shows a potential short-term decline. Its Squeeze Momentum Indicator and Awesome Oscillator suggest bearish momentum.

While bearish sentiment lingers, this token’s small market cap could mean big gains, if another meme coin rally continues. Technical indicators (which is really all speculators can go on) are pointing in the right direction. I won’t rule out the possibility of a massive rally in this token, for those with the ability to stomach the volatility along the way.

Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD)

Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) gained more than 40% in the past week but remained red over the past 14 and 30-day periods, down nearly 20%. Notably, Floki’s most recent catalyst includes the announced addition of a new brand ambassador, Yasin Cengiz.

Aside from that, Floki also saw a 100% surge within 24 hours of its Uniswap (UNI-USD) listing. This rally boosted interest in Shiba Budz. Floki’s rapid rise reflects investor interest in new opportunities.

Named after Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu, Floki captivated crypto enthusiasts worldwide. Its Uniswap listing provided liquidity and visibility, boosting trading volume and its visibility alongside Shiba Budz. Make the smart play and grab these meme cryptos today!

