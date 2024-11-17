News & Insights

Stocks

Spectur Ltd Wins Major Contract with Transport for NSW

November 17, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Spectur Ltd. (AU:SP3) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spectur Ltd has secured a lucrative three-year contract with Transport for NSW worth a minimum of $787,428, with potential extensions extending the deal to nine years and $2.36 million. This contract, which includes advanced surveillance services, marks a significant win for the company, contributing to a remarkable 90% increase in year-to-date sales compared to the previous year. Spectur’s expanding portfolio of long-term contracts promises sustained revenue growth and highlights its innovation in solar-powered security solutions.

For further insights into AU:SP3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.