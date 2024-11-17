Spectur Ltd Wins Major Contract with Transport for NSW

Spectur Ltd. (AU:SP3) has released an update.
Spectur Ltd has secured a lucrative three-year contract with Transport for NSW worth a minimum of $787,428, with potential extensions extending the deal to nine years and $2.36 million. This contract, which includes advanced surveillance services, marks a significant win for the company, contributing to a remarkable 90% increase in year-to-date sales compared to the previous year. Spectur’s expanding portfolio of long-term contracts promises sustained revenue growth and highlights its innovation in solar-powered security solutions.
