Spectur Ltd. Resolutions Passed at AGM 2024

Spectur Ltd., a company specializing in solar security and AI solutions, announced that all resolutions presented at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. This includes key decisions on remuneration reports, director re-elections, and employee incentive plans, reflecting strong shareholder support and strategic alignment. Investors interested in Spectur’s growth and strategic initiatives can view this as a positive indicator for the company’s future direction.

