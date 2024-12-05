News & Insights

Spectur Ltd. Expands Market Presence with New Share Quotation

December 05, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Spectur Ltd. (AU:SP3) has released an update.

Spectur Ltd. is set to expand its market presence by quoting 9,193,482 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions, highlighting the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this development promising as Spectur continues to grow its footprint in the market.

