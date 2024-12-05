Spectur Ltd. Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Spectur Ltd. (AU:SP3) has released an update.

Spectur Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Darren John Cooper, who acquired over 5 million fully paid ordinary shares through director fees as approved at the recent Annual General Meeting. The acquisition increases Cooper’s direct and indirect holdings, highlighting shareholder-approved compensation strategies.

