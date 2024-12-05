Spectur Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Spectur Ltd. (AU:SP3) has released an update.

Spectur Ltd. has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of Director Marco Correia da Silva, who acquired an additional 2.57 million fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition, approved during the Annual General Meeting, was part of director fees for services provided, raising his total shareholding to over 6.32 million shares.

