Spectur Ltd. Announces New Share Issuance Plan

Spectur Ltd. (AU:SP3) has released an update.

Spectur Ltd. has announced plans to issue over 9 million new fully paid ordinary shares, as per their latest filing with the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of a securities placement aimed at raising capital, potentially attracting investors keen on exploring new opportunities in the financial market. The issuance is scheduled for December 5, 2024.

