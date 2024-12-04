Spectur Ltd. Announces New Share Issuance Plan

Spectur Ltd. (AU:SP3) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Spectur Ltd. has announced plans to issue over 9 million new fully paid ordinary shares, as per their latest filing with the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of a securities placement aimed at raising capital, potentially attracting investors keen on exploring new opportunities in the financial market. The issuance is scheduled for December 5, 2024.
For further insights into AU:SP3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.