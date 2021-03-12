Spectrum's (SPPI) NSCLC Drug Gets FDA's Fast Track Designation

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI announced that the FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to its pipeline candidate, poziotinib, which is being developed for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations.

The company plans to submit a new drug application (“NDA”) for poziotinib for the given indication later in 2021.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were up 18.8% following the announcement of the news on Thursday. In fact, the stock has rallied 14.7% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 0.7%.



Notably, the FDA provides a Fast Track designation to help the development and faster review of drugs which treat serious and unmet medical conditions. Another potential benefit of the Fast Track tag is priority review, which lowers the standard review period of an NDA from 10 months to six.

We note that poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is currently being developed for NSCLC tumors with various mutations. Currently, no approved therapy to treat patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations exists. The candidate is being evaluated in a multi-cohort phase II study — ZENITH20– for treating NSCLC patients.

Hence, if successfully developed and upon potential approval, poziotinib can serve an area of unmet medical need and drive growth for the company.

Apart from poziotinib, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ another pipeline candidate is Rolontis, which is being developed for the treatment of breast cancer.

Please note that Rolontis is under review in the United States. In December 2019, the FDA accepted the biologics license application (“BLA”) seeking approval for Rolontis for the management of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. A decision was expected by Oct 24, 2020.

However, in the third quarter of 2020, the FDA deferred its action on the BLA for Rolontis due to the restrictions on travel owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Per the company, the deferral is not a Complete Response Letter from the FDA.

