Spectrum's Rolvedon Injection Ready To Sell Into Estimated $2 Bln Market

(RTTNews) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), a company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, said on Friday that its Rolvedon or Eflapegrastim-xnst injection is commercially available in the market.

The drug distributers have the product stock and ready to sell into a projected $2 billion market.

Rolvedon is used to reduce the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.

Rolvedon had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.