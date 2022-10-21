Markets
Spectrum's Rolvedon Injection Ready To Sell Into Estimated $2 Bln Market

(RTTNews) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), a company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, said on Friday that its Rolvedon or Eflapegrastim-xnst injection is commercially available in the market.

The drug distributers have the product stock and ready to sell into a projected $2 billion market.

Rolvedon is used to reduce the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.

Rolvedon had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in September.

