Spectrum (SPB) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 2.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $87.19 in the previous session. Spectrum Brands Holdings has gained 9% since the start of the year compared to the 10.1% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 0.6% return for the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 5, 2021, Spectrum reported EPS of $2.13 versus consensus estimate of $0.81 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 14.75%.

For the current fiscal year, Spectrum is expected to post earnings of $5.41 per share on $4.32 billion in revenues. This represents a 32.2% change in EPS on an 8.95% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.72 per share on $4.36 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.63% and 0.98%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Spectrum may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Spectrum has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.2X versus its peer group's average of 12.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Spectrum currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Spectrum meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Spectrum shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

