Markets
CHTR

Spectrum Reach Acquires ShowSeeker To Streamline Ad Buying And Boost Campaign Efficiency

August 25, 2025 — 09:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales division of Charter Communications (CHTR), has acquired ShowSeeker, a leading cloud-based order management provider, to enhance media buying processes and strengthen its marketing solutions nationwide.

Founded in 2003, ShowSeeker is recognized for scalable campaign management systems that improve advertising execution. By combining these tools with Spectrum Reach's Innovar operational automation suite, the company will deliver an integrated, end-to-end solution for planning, ordering, trafficking, and optimizing ad campaigns across linear, streaming, and CTV platforms.

Rob Klippel, Spectrum Reach's SVP of Product, Technology & Operations, emphasized that integrating ShowSeeker's expertise will simplify workflows, saving agencies time in an increasingly fragmented media environment. Dave Hardy, ShowSeeker's founder and CEO—who will join Spectrum Reach as VP and GM—said the merger will accelerate innovation in AdTech and strengthen value delivery for advertisers of all sizes.

Monday, CHTR closed at $273.44, down 1.49%, and rose to $273.96, up 0.19%, in after-hours trading on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CHTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.