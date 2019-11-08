Spectrum Pharma's (SPPI) Q3 Loss Narrows, Focus on Rolontis

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s SPPI adjusted loss of 22 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019 was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 24 cents.

The company’s shares have lost 8.3% so far this year against the industry’s growth of 3.8%.

Quarter in Detail

The company did not record any revenues during the quarter. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stood at $1 million.

Please note that, in March, the company completed the sale of its marketed portfolio to privately-held Acrotech Biopharma for an upfront payment of $158.8 million.

Adjusted research & development (R&D) expenses were $16.1 million, up 9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 10.8% to $9.9 million.

Pipeline Update

Spectrum Pharma’smost advanced candidate is Rolontis (eflapegrastim), a novel, long-acting granulocyte stimulating factor. It has been developed for the management of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. In October, the company submitted the biologics license application (“BLA”) for the sameto the FDA.

Spectrum Pharma is developing another pipeline candidate, poziotinib, as monotherapy or in combination with other drugs for the treatment of lung and breast cancers.

A phase II study — ZENITH20 — is evaluating poziotinib in non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) in seven cohorts. Top-line results from the EGFR NSCLC cohort (Cohort 1) of the study are expected in December. These data could potentially support a new drug application (NDA) filing with the FDA. The HER2 previously-treated NSCLC cohort (Cohort 2) of the ZENITH20 study is expected to report top-line results by mid-2020. The company has initiated a basket study to investigate poziotinib in patients with EGFR or HER2 mutation-positive malignant solid tumors.

