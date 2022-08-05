Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPPI) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPPI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The US$164m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$158m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$138m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$54m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:SPPI Earnings Per Share Growth August 5th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

