Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPPI) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPPI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The US$254m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$171m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$169m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$53m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 59% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:SPPI Earnings Per Share Growth January 4th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

