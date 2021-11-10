Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, inc (SPPI) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, inc (NASDAQ: SPPI)

Q3 2021 Earnings Call

4:30 p.m. ET

Kurt A. Gustafson -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2021 financial results conference call. Our third quarter financial results press release was sent out earlier this afternoon and is available on our website at www.sppirx.com. Joining me on the call today from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will be Joe Turgeon, President and CEO; and Dr. Francois Lebel, our Chief Medical Officer. Before we get started, I would like to reference the notice regarding forward-looking statements included in today's press release.

This notice emphasizes the major uncertainties and risks inherent in these forward-looking statements that we will make this afternoon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

With that, let me hand the call over to Joe Turgeon, CEO of Spectrum.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Kurt. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on the call today. I really appreciate your interest in Spectrum. As we start to close in at the end of the year, we remain focused on our key corporate priorities. First, to submit poziotinib NDA; and second to correct the manufacturing issues identified by the FDA in a ROLONTIS CRO. Let me start with an update on ROLONTIS, our drug for the treatment of neutropenia in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs. Last month, we had a Type A meeting with the FDA to better understand the issues that were identified in the CRO.

The CRO cited issues at the fill finish facility and a drug substance facility. At that meeting, we gained clarity that the deficiencies at the fill finish site had been adequately addressed and are no longer a gating item for a resubmission. Regarding the drug substance facility, as of today, we believe that Hanmi has addressed all of the deficiency cited in the CRO with the exception of one and we expect the remediation to be completed by the end of the year. Pending successful completion, we would expect to refile shortly thereafter. A Type A meeting also clarified that the FDA will be conducting an onsite inspection as part of the resubmission process. We expect a 6-month review once we submit.

While Hanmi is still working to resolve the issues associated with the CRO, we are continually monitoring the long-term, long-acting G-CSF market and we'll be prepared to adjust our business plans as the market evolves. Now, let me shift over to poziotinib the other large late stage asset we have in our pipeline. The submission of the NDA remains our top corporate priority, which we expect to file shortly. In addition, Spectrum's poziotinib clinical program has continued to make solid progress this quarter with data presented in treatment-naive lung cancer patients as well as preclinical data on pozi in combination with KRASG12C inhibitors.

Now, to get a more detailed update on our clinical development progress, I'm going to turn the call over to Dr. Francois Lebel, our CMO. Dr. Francois, take it away.

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm glad to be with you on today's call. Let's start with our top priority. The submission of our poziotinib NDA under Fast Track designation is planned for the coming weeks. It will be based on our positive data with QD dosing from Cohort 2 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial. Our submission will be seeking an indication for use in patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. We believe poziotinib has the potential to be the first to market for this indication, an area of great unmet medical need.

We were also very pleased that Cohort 4 was awarded a late breaking presentation at the recent ESMO Conference in Paris. Dr. Corne Klaassen from the Erasmus Cancer Institute in Rotterdam delivered an oral presentation on the efficacy and safety of pozi in treatment-naive non-small cell lung cancer patient harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation. This was data from our Cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 study that included the first 48 patients that received 16 milligram QD oral starting dose of poziotinib, the primary endpoint in this multi-center study was via ORR evaluated centrally by an independent image review committee using resist criteria 1.1.

The results observed were quite strong with an ORR of 44% and a 95% confidence interval lower bound of 29.5%. The disease control rate was 75%. Median duration of response was 5.4 months and ranged from 2.8 to 19.1 months, including a complete response patient with 14 months of duration. Median progression-free survival was 5.6 months. The most common treatment-related adverse events were typical of tyrosine kinase inhibitor as was seen in prior studies. Grade 3 AE were rash, stomatitis, diarrhea, and paronychia. Importantly Grade 3 pneumonitis was only seen in one patient with no Grade 4 or 5.

The safety profile was predictable and manageable. Following these first 48 patient we've been dosing patient at the 8 milligram BID dosing schedule. At the AACR-NCI-EORTC Triple meeting in October MD Anderson presented preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic impact of pozi when combined with KRAS inhibitors in KRASG12C mutant specific cell line. The preclinical data showed that inhibition of EGFR, HER2, HER3, and HER4 signaling was synergistic when combined with KRASG12C inhibitors. These results highlight the importance of a potent pan-inhibitor of the Erb family of proteins. We continue to make solid progress on our programs and will keep you posted as we achieve key milestones through the balance of the year.

I will now turn it over to Kurt for a discussion of our third quarter financials.

Kurt A. Gustafson -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Francois. Our SG&A expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.2 million versus $15.1 million in the previous year, as we've looked to more tightly control these expenses. R&D expense was $20.9 million versus $24.5 million a year ago due to lower relaunches related development activities. Our net loss for the quarter was $33.1 million or $0.21 per share versus $48.5 million or $0.37 per share in the comparable period of 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, which primarily backs out stock compensation costs and the change in value of our equity securities, our loss for the quarter was $25.8 million or $0.16 per share versus a loss of $35.2 million or $0.27 per share in the prior year period. We ended the third quarter with approximately $134 million in cash plus marketable securities, compared to $159 million at June 30, 2021. Operating cash burn for the quarter was $25 million. This is lower than prior quarters as we've looked to manage cash more closely.

With that, let me now hand the call back over to Joe.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dr. Francois and thank you Kurt. As you can see, we are working diligently to push our program forward. We are making great progress on remediation efforts for a resubmission of ROLONTIS and tracking well toward our goal, the poziotinib NDA submission shortly.

With that operator, I'd like to open the call up to questions if you could please do that, I'd appreciate.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And first question comes from the line of Alethia Young of Cantor Fitzgerald. Alethia, your line is now open.

Emily Bodnar -- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. -- Analyst

Hi, this Emily on for Alethia. Thanks for taking our questions. I guess the first question is do you think there's any risk of COVID by doing the reinspection in-person and has the FDA kind of guided to how quickly they could do the reinspection after you submit the CMC requirements, and then maybe also if you can comment on when we can see BID data for Cohort 4 for poziotinib? Thank you.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Thanks Emily. Good to hear from you. First of all, as far as COVID, obviously I don't know the answer to what's going to happen in the future. As we, as I stated earlier, we should have everything remediated by the end of the year, which would mean a early first quarter we could resubmit. The FDA did say they want to do an onsite inspection. What I can tell you, though, is today, as an example, you can travel to Korea. We have people going there actively, so I'm not sure what will happen with COVID in the future.

But certainly, certainly right now you can travel to Korea. So we're doing it as we speak. So that's the first part of the question. So we don't know exactly when now they would send the inspector. I can tell you that it would be a six months review, that doesn't mean it would take six months. So any time after we file, they could send an inspector back to do a reinspection. Now as far as the Cohort 4 question Francois why don't you take that?

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Sure Alethia. Thank you for the question. So as you know, the BID dosing is ongoing for all our open cohorts right now, including Cohort 4 which continues to enroll and we need to let the data mature further and you know as you -- I'm sure you understand, the team is really focused on the NDA now. So once we get the NDA and we will analyze some of the additional data as it matures and we'll keep you posted. But we don't have a date immediately.

Emily Bodnar -- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. -- Analyst

Great, thank you.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you Emily

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Maury Raycroft of Jeffries. Maury your line is now open.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hi Maury.

Maury Raycroft -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Hi, Joe. Hi everyone. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the progress. First question just on the NDA filing, if you can just talk a little bit more about what you're going to include in the poziotinib HER2 exon 20 filing for second line patients and are there any more specific gating factors that need to be completed before you submit this filing?

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah Francois, why don't you take that.

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Sure, we're in good shape. Obviously, all hands on deck here and as I indicated we expect to be able to file this in next couple of weeks, the data as we indicated before, is the core data, is the Cohort 2. We communicated before that following discussion with the agency they've allowed us to add some of the preliminary data in the BID dosing from Cohort 5 among others. And so obviously that will go in. Although the NDA is based on Cohort 2, there's a large body of data here. It's like we have 21 studies that we have to summarize, integrate. So that's part of the activity that's going on here. But I hope that answers your question. So it's QD data from Cohort 2. And there will be some BID data in the submission as well.

Maury Raycroft -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Got it. And for the data, is the follow-up being cut off or are you still waiting for a final cut off for data maturing? Or are you primarily just working on getting the filing together? Maybe if you can clarify in that point?

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Yeah. So whenever you do this, you -- so that we had to -- we haven't had disclosed the data cut off, but there was the data cut-off in the past, because you have to analyze all the data, get the data and from around the world, remember there was a global study here and multiple other studies. So there is a definite data cut-off that's in there. What happens though in that standard? Usually what happens is that 120 days after submission, you provide an update on the data that you have accumulated since the filing to the agency. And certainly we will do that as well.

Maury Raycroft -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. And then just last question for me, just on the data that you showed recently on HER2 treatment naive patients at ESMO in the Late Breaker with the 16 mg QD dose. Can you just talk more about what the bar for successes in this setting? And if you can comment on if there's a -- what the pre-specified endpoint is?

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Sure. So as you know, originally we, the original submission or the original agreement with the FDA was 70 on patient in Cohort 4 and we had to meet pre-specified endpoint and a lower bound of 20. And clearly things are trending very well right now, and I'm going to leave it at that because obviously this study is continuing to enroll. So we're tracking quite well, and that's why we're quite enthusiastic with the ESMO presentation.

Maury Raycroft -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Okay. And can we expect the follow-up on this at some point too? Are you guys contemplating that?

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

We definitely will want to release data once it matures a little more. We just haven't had given a date yet, but for sure, you will see some of that data as it matures.

Maury Raycroft -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Okay. Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Sure.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Maury.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Ed White of H.C. Wainwright. Ed, your line is now open.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey Ed.

Ed White -- H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC -- Analyst

Hi, Joe. Thanks for taking my question. So I do have a couple of them. First on Cohort 4, you had the 48 patients presented at ESMO. Can you just remind us -- are these 48 patients going to be the only one at the 16 milligram and then the other 22 will be the BID dosing or the less BID dosing than 22 patients out of the 70.

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

So as you know, we present in the first 48 patient giving efficacy and safety we provided a little bit of additional data on some of the BID patient. But the -- so once the data matures and we're continuing to enroll right now and once we do analysis and you know as some discussion with the agency, we will decide how much data we have, how much we need to potentially go for registration, but we just don't have any additional guidance to give you today.

Ed White -- H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC -- Analyst

Okay Francois. Well maybe we could talk about another product in the pipeline you know. The FIT platform, you haven't really discussed that. I was just curious if you can give us any update on the ING002 in refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, is there any update there? And then also you know as far as the pozi KRAS preclinical data go, as you look at that data are you thinking of running a company sponsored trial in the clinic -- in that patient population or with KRAS product or perhaps an IST, something like that?

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Sure. So let me start with FIT. So as you know, we've indicated that before -- when you do a first-in-man does escalation study, you don't have efficacy data, and what has happened is during the worst part of the COVID pandemic, this study got caught into that. It clearly was impacted negatively in terms of accrual. And it has performed clearly slower than we wanted. So we're reviewing that asset and making sure that we want to -- what we want to do with the asset, it's currently open and recruiting.

And we will assess this following a review given how long it's been going. So we'll all update you on this. Clearly, the priority is post the ROLONTIS rather than these very early stage program. So that's the first answer. The next one is for the KRAS. So we're quite excited. I mean, we'll grant you that this is a preclinical data, but nonetheless it really shows the -- KRAS inhibitor, one of which Amgen has been approved. But there is relatively rapid development of resistance.

And companies and investigator realize that they're going to have to combine drug. And the question is which one do you combine to get the best outcome for a patient? And this in vitro data is really encouraging because it shows that you don't need just a TKI here, but you really -- there's an advantage, at least in vitro to have a true pan-HER inhibitor. And to our knowledge, the most potent one is poziotinib, so we're clearly very interested in pursuing this further. We have not at this stage decided if it's going to be with an ISS or a company sponsored study. But we'll update you, I'm sure, in the near future.

Ed White -- H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC -- Analyst

Thanks. And maybe finally, just a question to Kurt, I was just wondering, you're doing a great job with your cost cutting. Can you give us any guidance on cash runway or maybe, directionally what we can be seeing in G&A and R&D as you're looking forward to -- the responding to the CRL and also submitting pozi for approval? Thanks.

Kurt A. Gustafson -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure, Ed. Yeah, I mean, so we ended the quarter with $134 million in cash and marketable securities. This should be sufficient cash balance to kind of fund operations leading to 2022, which obviously takes us through a time where we could potentially see approvals for, these two late stage assets. Now, in terms of guidance, we don't give any specific guidance. We, as I mentioned on the call, we have been looking to control and manage expenses given the recent CRL and so you did see G&A expenses, or SG&A expenses be a little bit lower this quarter. So we will look to continue to go do that. But obviously we want to, invest to make these assets successful. So we are going to continue to put money into the brands for poziotinib and ROLONTIS. But we'll look to cut kind of areas that are non-critical to move in those assets forward here in the next few quarters.

Ed White -- H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC -- Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks, Kurt.

Kurt A. Gustafson -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Ed.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Michael Schmidt of Guggenheim. Michael, your line is now open.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Michael.

Paul Jeng -- Guggenheim Securities LLC -- Analyst

Hey. This is Paul on for Michael. Thanks for taking our question. Just one from us on poziotinib and the NDA submission. I wanted to confirm your thoughts on the approval hurdle for previously treated non-small cell patients, given the potentially higher bar we've seen for recent approval like [Indecipherable]? Thanks.

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Sure. So, I mean, the -- we're going for -- its Cohort 2 data, so it's patient to have -- add at least one line of treatment for HER2 exon 20. And it's really pure exon 20 insertion mutation. So there is no approved drug there. And given the timeline and that we think we're going to meet here, we really have the potential to be the first to market. And in our eyes there is a number of other drug in development. But they -- when it looked -- they looked at it -- if you look at their data for -- through exon 20 insertion mutation HER2, we think we have very good data at this point.

Paul Jeng -- Guggenheim Securities LLC -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Sure.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mayank Mamtani of B. Riley Securities. Mayank, your line is now open.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Mayank.

Mayank Mamtani -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking our questions and congrats also on the progress. So at the highest level Francois, if I may just ask you your latest thinking on the part where registration for the BID dose, is it just getting more patients treated higher sample size, longer follow-up across Cohort 5 and Cohort 4? And then the specific question I had was as part of your -- excuse me, as part of your NDA filing, what confirmatory study are you committing to in terms of design because obviously, you know, you need to do that as part of the actual approval?

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Yeah. Two very good questions. So the BID data we thought, you know was an important win in some of the discussion we've had with the agency so far that they allowed us to include some BID data on top of the, you know, the QD data from Cohort 2. So I can't give you an exact final answer if you want as to our latest thinking about BID, because I think it's going to really depend on how the FDA will interpret the BID data that we have -- put in the NDA as it goes in. So we'll have to -- judge their how they feel about the BID data. Clearly, we have shown that there was some very good activity that was maintained as well as a side effect profile that appeared certainly in the early patient that we have seen to be favorable to QD. So that's going to go in there. We're going to have some discussion during, I imagine, the NDA review and we'll see where we go from there. So that's the first question, I think. I'm sorry. Can you remind me of your second question?

Mayank Mamtani -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. -- Analyst

Yeah, the confirmatory study to get the full approval.

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Yes, absolutely. So we, I would say we're in discussion with the agency regarding this and we clearly have developed a PMR, and when you file the NDA, you have to have a PMR essentially underway. And so we absolutely intend to do that. But obviously then we want to make sure we are in complete agreement if you want as to the nature of the PMR. So I'm not going to go any further on that. But, it's probably a randomized controlled study that that takes the so-called, what clinician use because there is no approved standard of care or approved drug for the HER2 patient. There are multiple guidance from various groups, but those are not -- they don't have the same strength as a prior approval. So right now, it's some form of chemotherapy, as I'm sure you know, and plus or minus some checkpoint. And we'll need to define that with the agency. And probably quite soon you will be able to see what we're doing.

Mayank Mamtani -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. -- Analyst

I understood. And my final question on -- just remind us where we are with Cohort 6. Just trying to understand the osimertinib failures -- like kind of what the end market there is? And how are you maybe enrolling there with the new dose, 8 mg?

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Yeah. So, we certainly -- they're continuing -- Cohort 6 and Cohort 7 are continuing to enroll. There is some restriction of where we need genetic profiling of the tumor at time of relapse if you want, and that obviously gets in the way a little bit of accrual. But they're accruing. And obviously that's not our focus, primary focus. We're focused on the NDA. But at some point, we will certainly announce the result of Cohort 6 and Cohort 7. I just don't have a date for you quite yet.

Mayank Mamtani -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. -- Analyst

Thanks so much for taking our questions.

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Sure.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mayank.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Reni Benjamin of JMP Securities. Reni, your line is now open.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Ren.

Reni Benjamin -- JMP Securities LLC -- Analyst

Good afternoon. Hey, Joe. How are you? I apologize. My phone dropped. So you may have answered this already, but as I think about the BID data and the QD data and the fact that you'll be submitting this NDA and have the option to obviously update it, I guess with -- with BID data, do you think that you could in this iteration of the NDA, wind up getting a label that includes both? Or do you feel that what we'd likely need to file this as a separate sort of sNDA when it comes to BID dosing? And just related to that, how many patients total do we have that have been treated with BID.

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

So the first question, I did answer a little earlier, but let me give you the [Indecipherable]. So we were very pleased, the agency has allowed us to include the BID -- some of the BID data that we had in the NDA, which as you know is QD dosing. So we'll get a chance to discuss with the agency that BID data and obviously that is -- that body of data is increasing all the time. So we have BID dosing in -- if you look at non-small cell we're in Cohort 5, we have some in Cohort 4 and Cohort 6 and Cohort 7 as well. So we have not disclosed the exact number of patients that we have so far -- that we have more than 22 and let's just say that there is -- were in excess of 100 patients, when you combine all of the cohorts where we're using BID.

Reni Benjamin -- JMP Securities LLC -- Analyst

Okay, got it. Thanks for answering that and again apologies, since you had to answer it twice. Did you also answer before if I guess the other question I have is do you think there might be an ODAC Panel for this application?

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I don't know. And right now I don't think it's -- often ODACs are for when there is controversial issue that the agency wants to get input from the oncology expert community. So far, there's no -- to our knowledge, there's no major controversy here. We have met the primary endpoint as agreed with the agency some time ago, and we believe that we have a safety profile that is really predictable, very much in line with other TKI. There is no kind of idiosyncratic reaction. So we -- obviously, we can't predict what the FDA will want to do eventually. But right now we have no any -- we don't have any indication that that will be necessary.

Reni Benjamin -- JMP Securities LLC -- Analyst

Got it. And then just switching gears to ROLONTIS, Joe, you guys, you guys did a great job in addressing a lot of these deficiencies, at least a lot quicker than I would have thought. Could you maybe give us just a little bit of color, I mean, they seemed like they were pretty small boxes to check just given how quickly they were remediated, but can you give us a sense in both of the facilities what really needed to be corrected? And I think this last remaining gating item at Hanmi, which you hope will be completed by the end of the year, whether when you had your meeting with the FDA, you were able to show them documentation that said that it was it was taken care of or they kind of just take your word for it. It's more just like a free flowing dialogue, and they'll ultimately just come in and reinspect everything and go with their own decision?

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

No, I wish it was that easy. What it is, is you go in, we went in. We had the Class A meeting, as you said, and we clarified, we want to make sure, OK, exactly what it is that we need to remediate. We immediately started once the CRL happened back in August, immediately Hanmi went to work on remediation, because you get -- they tell you what it is. And so we immediately got that. There's one gating item that as you pointed out, we feel pretty confident it's going to be done by the end of the year, that's why we say we could file shortly after that. Now, they still have to have someone come in and inspect the plant. They still have to go through all the Kapas [Phonetic]. What part of the remediation did you do Kapas [Phonetic]. So they'll still go through all those. But what we've done is put the remediations in the play, put the Kapas [Phonetic] in place and that'll all be part of the final inspection and decision in the end.

Reni Benjamin -- JMP Securities LLC -- Analyst

Got it. Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

No, thank you, Reni.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. I would now turn it back to Joe Turgeon.

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator. Listen I could thank all of you who are on the call listening and for your participation on the call today. I really appreciate all your interest in Spectrum. Just to let -- we'll be participating virtually in the Jefferies Healthcare Investor Conference later this month and also at the GMP Hematology and Oncology Summit, which is in early December. So we look forward to talking to many of you at those events also in the not too distant future. Again, everybody, thank you for your interest and have a great evening. Thank you, operator.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Kurt A. Gustafson -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Joseph W. Turgeon -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Francois J. Lebel -- Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Emily Bodnar -- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. -- Analyst

Maury Raycroft -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Ed White -- H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC -- Analyst

Paul Jeng -- Guggenheim Securities LLC -- Analyst

Mayank Mamtani -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. -- Analyst

Reni Benjamin -- JMP Securities LLC -- Analyst

