Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) Down 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI). Shares have lost about 4.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Spectrum Pharma due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Spectrum Pharma Incurs Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted loss of 30 cents per share was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. However, adjusted loss narrowed from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 41 cents.

The company did not record any revenues during the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $1 million.

Quarter in Detail

Adjusted research & development (R&D) expenses were $22.4 million, down 23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 171% to $11.6 million.

2019 Results

Spectrum Pharma did not record any revenues for the full year. Adjusted loss for the period was $1.01 per share, narrower than the year-ago adjusted loss of $1.20 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.