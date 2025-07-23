Spectrum Launches EverPass Sports Streaming App On Xumo For Business TV Customers

(RTTNews) - Spectrum, Xumo, and EverPass Media have unveiled the EverPass app on Xumo Stream Box, offering Spectrum Business TV customers a streamlined way to access premium live sports content.

Businesses subscribed to Spectrum Sports Fan TV can now stream over 45 sports networks—including Amazon's Thursday Night Football—via the Spectrum TV App. With the EverPass app now integrated, customers also gain access to NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass, all on a single device.

This launch marks the first commercial sports streaming app on Xumo's platform and enhances EverPass' 2024 partnership with Spectrum, which already brought NFL and Peacock content to hospitality venues. The combined solution—EverPass, Xumo Stream Box for Business, and Spectrum TV App—delivers an all-in-one sports streaming experience featuring NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and college games. It also includes EverPass' marketing tools for customer engagement.

EverPass CEO Alex Kaplan noted the platform simplifies sports access for businesses with a flexible, plug-and-play experience. Spectrum Business EVP Keith Dardis emphasized the importance of fast, reliable sports content for bars and restaurants, calling the offering a go-to destination for game-day streaming. Xumo SVP Michael Gatzke highlighted the adaptable and premium experience their platform brings to business environments.

The Xumo Stream Box for Business is available to Spectrum Business customers for $5/month, covering support services.

CHTR currently trades at $401.42 or 1.41% higher on the NasdaqGS.

