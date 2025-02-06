SPECTRUM BRND HLDG Earnings Results: $SPB Reports Quarterly Earnings

SPECTRUM BRND HLDG ($SPB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.02 per share, beating estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $700,200,000, missing estimates of $711,897,378 by $-11,697,378.
SPECTRUM BRND HLDG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of SPECTRUM BRND HLDG stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,672,203 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $159,093,393
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 432,135 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,113,323
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 424,233 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,361,527
- CANDLESTICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 345,718 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,891,610
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 294,363 shares (+218.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,005,695
- FMR LLC removed 282,186 shares (-42.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,847,176
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 277,844 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,434,078
