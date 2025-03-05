Spectrum Brands Trades Below 200 & 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. SPB has encountered a notable resistance level, prompting caution among investors from a technical standpoint. It has been trading below the 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) for quite some time now, suggesting a bearish trend.



Currently, at $73.38, SPB remains below its 200-day and 50-day SMAs of $86.95 and $81.72, respectively, indicating a possible sustained downward trend.

SPB Trades Below 200 & 50-Day SMA



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands shares have declined 22.7% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s 4.7% decline and the broader Consumer Discretionary sector's 4.2% drop. In the same period, the S&P 500 decreased by 3.9%.

SPB Stock's Past Three Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Current Pressures on SPB Stock

Spectrum Brands is facing financial challenges due to its heavy spending on brand-building, e-commerce and supply chain improvements. While these investments are expected to bolster the company’s growth in the long run, they are putting pressure on its finances right now. The company’s increased spending, along with investments in inventory, could make it harder to buy other businesses or return money to its shareholders, especially if the economy weakens.



Spectrum Brands is also dealing with new trade tariffs, especially on products in its Home & Personal Care (HPC) segment, which will increase costs. Since many of its products come from China, higher tariffs could reduce profits before cost-saving measures take effect. The company is working on moving production to other locations, but this process takes time and may cause short-term problems.



While SPB is restructuring its HPC segment, uncertainties around the deal negotiations or delays could mean the company gets less money than expected from selling parts of the business, which could slow down reinvestment in other areas.



Spectrum Brands is struggling with foreign exchange issues, as the value of the U.S. dollar remains strong compared to other currencies, especially in Europe. This makes it harder for the company to grow sales in international markets, and even with financial strategies to limit the impact, currency changes might continue to hurt profits.

Do SPB’s Strategic Initiatives Hold Potential?

While Spectrum Brands faces notable challenges, its growth initiatives are expected to play a crucial role in reversing its stock performance. E-commerce momentum remained strong in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Online sales outpaced in-store sales, contributing more than 30% in global HPC revenues and around the mid-20% range for Global Pet Care (GPC). To support this growth, the company is expanding inventory levels, improving fill rates, and launching products both online and in stores. Management plans to expand e-commerce further and expects robust sales trends to continue in fiscal 2025.



Spectrum Brands has been benefiting from higher prices, cost savings and a better product mix, which helped boost profit margins in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company has been cutting costs by reducing salaried staff and lowering advertising and promotional expenses. It is also taking steps to manage the impact of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports while maintaining a disciplined cost structure.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Spectrum Brands expects a small increase in net sales and a mid-to-high single-digit rise in adjusted EBITDA, driven by higher sales and continued cost improvements. Despite economic challenges, the company remains committed to brand investment, cost efficiency and e-commerce expansion to support profitability in the coming year.

Revised Estimates Signal Strength in SPB

Reflecting the positive sentiment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPB’s fiscal 2024 and 2025 earnings has been unchanged in the past seven days.



For fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPB’s sales and EPS implies 0.4% and 24.6% year-over-year growth, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 sales and earnings indicates 1.8% and 14.9% year-over-year increase, respectively.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Final Words on SPB Stock

SPB faces near-term pressures from rising costs, tariffs and financial constraints due to heavy investments in brand-building and e-commerce. The stock has underperformed the industry and is trading below key moving averages, signaling continued weakness. However, e-commerce momentum, cost-saving initiatives and pricing strategies have supported margin expansion, with management expecting modest sales and EBITDA growth in fiscal 2025. Current investors may consider holding their positions in SPB stock, while prospective investors might wait for a more attractive entry point. Spectrum Brands currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

