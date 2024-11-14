Spectrum Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend: What it Means for Investors

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB announced an increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to 47 cents per share from the previous 42 cents. This 12% hike underscores Spectrum Brands' commitment to delivering consistent value to its shareholders through dividend increases.



Scheduled to be paid on Dec. 17, 2024, to its shareholders of record as of Nov. 26, 2024, this is a milestone in Spectrum Brands' tradition of rewarding its investors with dependable dividends. With this adjustment, the company's annualized dividend rate now stands at $1.88 per share, translating to an attractive yield of 2% based on yesterday's stock.



Spectrum Brands' strategy of regularly increasing dividend not only bolsters shareholder income but also reinforces investor confidence in the company's financial health and stability. Such shareholder-friendly actions are crucial in attracting long-term investors who prioritize consistent returns.



These strategic actions not only enhance shareholder value but also elevate the stock’s market appeal. By increasing dividends, companies effectively encourage investors to buy or hold their shares. The decision to raise dividends reflects the company’s robust financial position and capacity to generate substantial cash flow, reinforcing its commitment to delivering consistent returns to investors.



This announcement precedes Spectrum Brands' upcoming fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, scheduled for release on Nov. 15, before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results are expected to benefit from pricing actions, cost efficiencies, volume-driven returns across all three segments and a favorable product mix all expected to have contributed to improved margins.

Insights Into SPB's Initiatives

Spectrum Brands has been proactive in its cost-takeout actions, implemented in the second half of fiscal 2022, including fixed cost reduction by eliminating permanently salaried headcount and reducing advertising and promotional spending. It is focused on a disciplined cost structure.



Spectrum Brands is progressing well with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which aims at improving the company's operating efficiency and effectiveness while focusing on consumer insights and growth-enabling functions, including technology, marketing, and research and development. The majority of the savings are expected to be reinvested into growth initiatives and consumer insights, R&D and marketing across each of the businesses. This plan will also enable the company to deliver value creation and sustainable growth in the long term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $740.1 million, suggesting a decrease of 0.09% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. However, we note that the consensus mark for earnings has moved down by 2 pennies to $1.13 per share over the past 30 days.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 2.9% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 1.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Three Picks You Can’t Miss

Some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector are Traeger, Inc. COOK, Unicharm Corporation UNICY and Snap-on Incorporated SNA.



Traeger, the creator and category leader of wood pellet grills, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. COOK has a trailing four-quarter negative surprise of 41.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Traeger’s current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 127.3% from the year-ago corresponding figure.



Unicharm is a manufacturer and seller of baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetics, household and pet care products. It currently has a Zacks Rank 2. UNICY has a trailing four-quarter negative surprise of 6.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unicharm’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 1.9% from the year-ago reported figures.



Snap-on, a global provider of professional tools, equipment and related solutions for technicians, vehicle service centers, original equipment manufacturers and other industrial users, presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. SNA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Snap-on’s current financial year’s earnings indicates growth of growth of 3%, from the year-ago period's reported numbers.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unicharm (UNICY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Traeger, Inc. (COOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.